Teddy's Red Tacos | Being broke emotionally & financially to owning 11 locations | Ep.106
The famous Teddys Red Tacos stopped by the studio to share his amazing come up story of how he went from being 30 Years old, broke living with his mom, to opening not just 1 taco shop but 11 all around the L.A County. We hope this story inspires you guys in the way that its never too late to start a dream no matter your age or position !
5/1/2023
1:09:14
EL CHISME : Why wasn't Dilan invited to the WEDDING OF THE YEAR ? Team breakup ? Ep.105
e received all the questions over the weekend on why didn't Dilan go to the Peroanoche wedding or why didn't Duzco go to Cochella? You guys asked the questions and I hope we answered your questions and we appreciate y'all rocking with us for the last year.
4/24/2023
38:25
How do you know when to let go? Breaking generational cycles, Toxic family | Ep. 104
We let our audience take reigns of this episode by asking us questions they wanted to get answers from. We chose great topics about toxic family, love or habits , knowing when to let go and even telling our parents I love you.
4/17/2023
1:18:00
Abner Mares | World champion Pro-boxer, alone in Mexico, Almost going blind,Life after boxing. Ep103
Pro-boxer Abner Mares shares his journey to becoming a pro boxer and the struggles it came with. Growing up in Hawaian Gardens, CA and the struggles that came living around gangs and why his parents sent him away to Mexico at the age of 15. Boxing comes with its highs and lows from physical to mental and emotional damage. Listen to his story and comment your favorite parts.
4/10/2023
1:52:33
Beto:Estábamos pobres pero felices, how to deal with criticism, We had to call Dilan's Dad Ep.102
Tenemos el placer de tener a el influencer de Tik-Tok Beto en el programa para hablar sobre su historia desde Leon Guanajuato, Mexico a Los Angeles, CA. Beto nos platica de donde agarra su confianza para publicar su contenido y nos da el consejo para lograr eso. Aunque sea "influencer" el sigue trabajando con sus hermanos por una razón específica. Subscribe to the movement.
The most organic most authentic podcast out right now. We are here to share peoples stories on life, business and motivation/inspiration. We hope the conversations we share we help anyone going through a tough time, inspire them take that leap of faith and trust themselves in this journey called life.