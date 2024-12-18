Powered by RND
Diabetes Digital Podcast by Food Heaven

Wendy Lopez, Jessica Jones
Join BFFs, registered dietitian nutritionists, and diabetes educators Wendy Lopez and Jessica Jones each week to navigate the many layers of diabetes management...
Health & WellnessNutrition

  • Our Top Blood Sugar-Friendly Holiday Desserts
    Are you hesitant about enjoying sweets during the holidays because you’re afraid of blood sugar fluctuations? In this episode, we share our favorite holiday desserts that are both delicious and diabetes-friendly. We explore a variety of dessert recipes for people managing diabetes, offering options that are lower in sugar and rich in flavor. From chocolate treats to fruity delights, we provide tips on how to enjoy your favorite sweets without strong spikes to your blood sugar.  In This Episode We’ll Cover: Delicious and diabetes-friendly holiday dessert recipes Tips for reducing sugar in your favorite treats How to enjoy sweets without spiking blood sugar Practical advice for holiday baking and dessert planning Creative ideas to make your holiday season sweet and healthy Our two simple asks to help us continue a free weekly show: Rate on iTunes or Spotify -  it literally takes two seconds Review - if you love the show, please leave a review on iTunes
    15:54
  • How to Avoid Overeating During the Holidays
    The holidays can be a challenging time for maintaining health habits, and overeating your favorite comfort foods is a common occurrence during this time of the year. Today we’re sharing practical strategies to help you navigate overeating during the holiday season. We discuss mindful eating techniques, the importance of balance and moderation, and tips for approaching holiday gatherings and meals. Tune in to learn how to listen to your body's cues, make satisfying food choices, and maintain a positive relationship with food during the holiday season!  In This Episode We’ll Cover: Mindful eating techniques for the holidays Strategies for balancing indulgence with moderation Tips for navigating holiday gatherings and meals How to listen to and honor your hunger and fullness cues Maintaining a positive relationship with food during the holidays Practical advice for staying on track with your health goals Our two simple asks to help us continue a free weekly show: Rate on iTunes or Spotify -  it literally takes two seconds Review - if you love the show, please leave a review on iTunes
    21:18
  • Intuitive Eating for Prediabetes: Non-Diet & HAES Approaches to Blood Sugar Balance and Health
    In this episode of the Diabetes Digital Podcast, hosts Jessica Jones and Wendy Lopez delve into the topic of intuitive eating for managing prediabetes. Discover how non-diet and Health at Every Size (HAES) approaches can help balance blood sugar and improve overall health without focusing on weight loss. We discuss the principles of intuitive eating, debunk common myths, and offer practical tips for nurturing a healthy relationship with food. Learn how to implement these strategies to support your health goals and manage prediabetes effectively. Tune in for valuable insights and actionable advice on embracing a balanced, sustainable lifestyle. In This Episode We’ll Cover: The principles of intuitive eating How intuitive eating supports blood sugar balance Non-diet approaches to managing prediabetes Health at Every Size (HAES) philosophy and its benefits Practical tips for incorporating intuitive eating into daily life Debunking common myths about weight and prediabetes Real-life success stories and expert insights Our two simple asks to help us continue a free weekly show: Rate on iTunes or Spotify -  it literally takes two seconds Review - if you love the show, please leave a review on iTunes Diabetes & Prediabetes Nutrition Counseling Are you living with diabetes or prediabetes and seeking support from a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist covered by insurance? Visit diabetesdigital.co to sign up for personalized, one-on-one nutrition counseling with one of our culturally aware and weight-inclusive Diabetes Dietitians today! For additional resources and shownotes, visit diabetesdigital.co/podcast
    23:09
  • The Best Exercise for Prediabetes (​​Science-Backed Tips on Frequency, Duration, Intensity, and Finding Your Perfect Fit)
    In this episode of the Diabetes Digital Podcast, hosts Jessica Jones and Wendy Lopez are joined by Jose Tejero, an exercise physiologist with a degree in Exercise Science. Together, they explore the best exercises for managing and preventing prediabetes. We delve into science-backed tips on the frequency, duration, and intensity of workouts to help you find your perfect fit. Discover the most effective types of exercises, compare the benefits of aerobic versus resistance training, and learn how regular physical activity can improve insulin sensitivity. We also discuss how to tailor exercise routines for those with diabetes, monitor progress, and offer practical advice for beginners. Tune in to empower your fitness journey and gain valuable insights to support your health goals. In This Episode We’ll Cover: The role of exercise in preventing type 2 diabetes How exercise improves insulin sensitivity Effective types of exercises for blood sugar control Comparison of aerobic and resistance training benefits Recommended frequency, duration, and intensity of workouts Monitoring progress and ensuring exercise effectiveness Special considerations for exercising with diabetes Practical steps for beginners to start their fitness journey Our two simple asks to help us continue a free weekly show: Rate on iTunes or Spotify -  it literally takes two seconds Review - if you love the show, please leave a review on iTunes Diabetes & Prediabetes Nutrition Counseling Are you living with diabetes or prediabetes and seeking support from a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist covered by insurance? Visit diabetesdigital.co to sign up for personalized, one-on-one nutrition counseling with one of our culturally aware and weight-inclusive Diabetes Dietitians today! For additional resources and shownotes, visit diabetesdigital.co/podcast.
    28:17
  • How Long Does It Take to Reverse Prediabetes: Essential Strategies, Key, and Success Factors
    In part two of our prediabetes series, hosts Jessica Jones and Wendy Lopez tackle the burning question: How long does it take to reverse prediabetes? We discuss whether it's possible to reverse prediabetes permanently and explore the essential strategies, key milestones, and success factors involved. From food choices and swaps to exercise plans and other lifestyle changes, we break down the steps you can take to manage and potentially reverse prediabetes. Learn about the importance of reduced HbA1c levels, lowered fasting blood glucose levels, and enhanced insulin sensitivity as key indicators of progress. We also highlight the role of working with a dietitian to track goals, milestones, and overall progress!  Our two simple asks to help us continue a free show: Rate on iTunes or Spotify -  it literally takes two seconds Review - if you love the show, please leave a review on iTunes Diabetes & Prediabetes Nutrition Counseling Are you living with diabetes or prediabetes and seeking support from a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist covered by insurance? Visit diabetesdigital.co to sign up for personalized, one-on-one nutrition counseling with one of our culturally aware and weight-inclusive Diabetes Dietitians today!For additional resources and shownotes, visit diabetesdigital.co/podcast
    21:32

About Diabetes Digital Podcast by Food Heaven

Join BFFs, registered dietitian nutritionists, and diabetes educators Wendy Lopez and Jessica Jones each week to navigate the many layers of diabetes management and overall well-being. Every Wednesday, we’ll dive into a world of diabetes-friendly nutrition, intuitive eating, mental health strategies, medication management, and so much more. The Diabetes Digital Podcast isn’t just another health show; it’s a culturally competent and weight-inclusive resource, seamlessly integrating diverse care approaches into each episode.
