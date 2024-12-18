Diabetes Digital Podcast by Food Heaven

The Best Exercise for Prediabetes (​​Science-Backed Tips on Frequency, Duration, Intensity, and Finding Your Perfect Fit)

In this episode of the Diabetes Digital Podcast, hosts Jessica Jones and Wendy Lopez are joined by Jose Tejero, an exercise physiologist with a degree in Exercise Science. Together, they explore the best exercises for managing and preventing prediabetes. We delve into science-backed tips on the frequency, duration, and intensity of workouts to help you find your perfect fit. Discover the most effective types of exercises, compare the benefits of aerobic versus resistance training, and learn how regular physical activity can improve insulin sensitivity. We also discuss how to tailor exercise routines for those with diabetes, monitor progress, and offer practical advice for beginners. Tune in to empower your fitness journey and gain valuable insights to support your health goals. In This Episode We’ll Cover: The role of exercise in preventing type 2 diabetes How exercise improves insulin sensitivity Effective types of exercises for blood sugar control Comparison of aerobic and resistance training benefits Recommended frequency, duration, and intensity of workouts Monitoring progress and ensuring exercise effectiveness Special considerations for exercising with diabetes Practical steps for beginners to start their fitness journey Our two simple asks to help us continue a free weekly show: Rate on iTunes or Spotify - it literally takes two seconds Review - if you love the show, please leave a review on iTunes Diabetes & Prediabetes Nutrition Counseling Are you living with diabetes or prediabetes and seeking support from a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist covered by insurance? Visit diabetesdigital.co to sign up for personalized, one-on-one nutrition counseling with one of our culturally aware and weight-inclusive Diabetes Dietitians today! For additional resources and shownotes, visit diabetesdigital.co/podcast.