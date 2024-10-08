When Crisis Invites You to Encounter the Deepest Parts of Yourself with Josh Summers

While Josh and his family was doing ministry in China, he was detained and interrogated by authorities and had no idea if or when he would be released. In this week's episode, Josh graciously shares some of his journey with self-awareness, and how this unexpected crisis led him to a deeper encounter with with himself. While few of us will share the particularities of his experience, I think Josh beautifully puts words to the inner disorientation that all kinds of crises bring: feelings of shock and shame and a deep disrupting of identity. He transparently shares what it was like for him to begin processing this crisis. He talks about how he initially tried to distance himself from the pain, and also, what he began to discover – about himself and God – as he leaned in.