When Crisis Invites You to Encounter the Deepest Parts of Yourself with Josh Summers
While Josh and his family was doing ministry in China, he was detained and interrogated by authorities and had no idea if or when he would be released.
In this week’s episode, Josh graciously shares some of his journey with self-awareness, and how this unexpected crisis led him to a deeper encounter with with himself.
While few of us will share the particularities of his experience, I think Josh beautifully puts words to the inner disorientation that all kinds of crises bring: feelings of shock and shame and a deep disrupting of identity. He transparently shares what it was like for him to begin processing this crisis. He talks about how he initially tried to distance himself from the pain, and also, what he began to discover – about himself and God – as he leaned in.
Check out Josh's podcast Memorize What Matters
Get Faith & Feeling's weekly resource email
Watch this episode on YouTube
Grab a copy of my book Stop Saying I'm Fine
Connect with me on my website
Find me on Instagram @__taylorjoy__
--------
37:16
It's What You Do With Self-Awareness That Matters
One of the things that I’ve learned about self-awareness over the last few years is that self-awareness is something we can choose, but it’s also something that happens to us.
It comes at certain points in our lives without our consent, experiences of pain and crisis often becoming the catalyst for this deeper awakening. While I don’t hold to the idea that God causes crisis and suffering, I do know that these things come along, and God uses them. He often uses them to facilitate our own encounter with some of the deepest parts of ourselves.
In this episode, I talk about 3 kinds of crises that our journeys hold: developmental transitions, intrusive events, and internal uprisings. I also talk about why our responses to self-awareness are so important. How we respond can either increase shame or motivate change…and this makes all the difference.
*Some of the concepts of this episode were taken and adapted from “Regerts” by Jennifer Hunt.
Learn more about writing coaching
Get Faith & Feeling's weekly resource email
Watch this episode on YouTube
Grab a copy of my book Stop Saying I'm Fine
Connect with me on my website
Find me on Instagram @__taylorjoy__
--------
18:33
Why Self-Awareness Changes Everything
When I reflect on my own journey over the last 7 or 8 years, I can’t think of something that has changed my life, my relationship with God, others, or even myself more than self-awareness.
I truly believe that pursuing a deeper understanding of our own hearts and stories is one of the most spiritually formative and transformative things we could ever do. That’s why I’m so excited to invite you to join me in this new series on the podcast called “How Can I Be More Self-Aware?”
In this episode, I talk about what specifically makes self-awareness so important and highlight 3 different kinds of self-awareness that we’re invited into. I also offer some reflective questions that will help you get a sense of how well you know yourself right now.
Get Faith & Feeling's weekly resource email
Watch this episode on YouTube
Grab a copy of my book Stop Saying I'm Fine
Connect with me on my website
Find me on Instagram @__taylorjoy__
--------
15:36
Series 6 Trailer | How Can I Be More Self-Aware?
How well do you know yourself?
Growing in self-awareness is probably one of the hardest, but most important things we could ever do. Why? The short answer is this: you can’t change what you don’t know. But one of the trickiest things about self-awareness is that most of us are on autopilot and don't even know it.
So many of us are moving through life and not paying attention. We’re living by default... numb and disconnected from our hearts. I know what it’s like to feel like you’re going through the motions, but you’re not really living. You’re not present to yourself or your relationships. You long to be more awake to joy, to hope, and to passion, but there’s this sense inside of you that you’re missing your life.
In this next Faith and Feelings series “How Can I Be More Self-Aware?”, we’re going to be talking about what it practically looks like to grow in self-awareness. We’ll also be hearing from some amazing guests who will be sharing their journey with self-awareness and what they’ve learned along the way.
Get Faith & Feeling's weekly resource email
Watch this episode on YouTube
Grab a copy of my book Stop Saying I'm Fine
Connect with me on my website
Find me on Instagram @__taylorjoy__
--------
3:29
When Your Spiritual Growth Feels Frustratingly Slow with Chip (Replay)
I think that everyone could testify to how imperceptibly incremental our spiritual growth can feel in some areas of our lives.
If you’re like me, you’ve often felt a disconnect between the theology that that you believe and the reactions that leak out of you in everyday life. Even though you know something is true in your head, it doesn’t seem to be shaping your heart or steering your hands.
In this conversation with a family friend, Chip, he shares a recent story of dysregulation that puts words to all of these tensions so beautifully. We talk about what initiated a deep inner change in his life five years ago (after decades of following Jesus and years in full-time ministry), and he models how true spiritual growth and emotional maturity often begin with getting to know your story and learning to tell it more truly.
Get Faith & Feeling's weekly resource email
Watch this episode on YouTube
Grab a copy of my book Stop Saying I'm Fine
Connect with me on my website
Find me on Instagram @__taylorjoy__
--------
33:24
More Religion & Spirituality podcastsMore Religion & Spirituality podcasts
Faith & Feelings is a podcast designed to help you untangle & honor your emotions, authentically practice your faith, and integrate both into your everyday life so that you can experience the goodness & delight that comes from living in relationship with yourself, God, and others.
Join author and clinical counseling grad student Taylor Joy every Monday, where she’ll share therapeutic insight and spiritual truth aimed at helping you implement small shifts into your daily rhythms and routines.