S3 Ep3: It's Giving.. Girlfriends Edition

Welcome back to Everybody's Crazy with April and Savannah! 🎙️ Join us for this very special episode as we sit with some of our greatest friends! We discuss all things relationships, love, and living life from everyone's perspective! What would your advice be to your younger self? Tune in with us for this fun episode and be sure to leave your comments! Merch is here!!: everybodyscrazy.co Follow us on socials: https://www.instagram.com/AprilsOffice https://www.instagram.com/mrs_savannahrj/ https://www.instagram.com/everybodyscrzy/ Full video episodes can be found on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@EverybodysCrazy