Welcome back to Everybody's Crazy with April and Savannah! 🎙️
Join us as we close out season 3 with two very special guests! We discuss all things therapy and healing with author and psychotherapist Vanessa Bennett and Author and psychologist Dene Logan. You don't want to miss this heartfelt finale!
Checkout Vanessa, Dené and Cheaper Than Therapy:
https://www.instagram.com/vanessasbennett/
https://www.instagram.com/dene.logan/?hl=enon
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY1-RvtCuTlvGgbv3OkVNqQ
Merch is here!!: everybodyscrazy.co
Follow us on socials:
https://www.instagram.com/AprilsOffice
https://www.instagram.com/mrs_savannahrj/
https://www.instagram.com/everybodyscrzy/
Full video episodes can be found on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@EverybodysCrazy
Produced by: THT Studios
--------
1:12:30
S3 Ep5: It's Giving.. Holidaaaaays!
Welcome back to Everybody's Crazy with April and Savannah! 🎙️
Join us for this special holiday episode where we talk all things holiday crazy! Everything from crazy stories to crazy gifts! Stay tuned to hear from some very special guests! You don't want to miss this!
Merch is here!!: everybodyscrazy.co
Follow us on socials:
https://www.instagram.com/AprilsOffice
https://www.instagram.com/mrs_savannahrj/
https://www.instagram.com/everybodyscrzy/
Full video episodes can be found on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@EverybodysCrazy
--------
45:02
S3 Ep4: It's Giving.. Matchmakers
Welcome back to Everybody's Crazy with April and Savannah! 🎙️
Join us as we discuss having good manners, learning to open your heart, and a little love advice! Plus stay tuned while we do a little matchmaking and hear an update from our girl Mahogany!
Merch is here!!: everybodyscrazy.co
Follow us on socials:
https://www.instagram.com/AprilsOffice
https://www.instagram.com/mrs_savannahrj/
https://www.instagram.com/everybodyscrzy/
Full video episodes can be found on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@EverybodysCrazy
--------
55:45
S3 Ep3: It's Giving.. Girlfriends Edition
Welcome back to Everybody's Crazy with April and Savannah! 🎙️
Join us for this very special episode as we sit with some of our greatest friends! We discuss all things relationships, love, and living life from everyone's perspective! What would your advice be to your younger self? Tune in with us for this fun episode and be sure to leave your comments!
Merch is here!!: everybodyscrazy.co
Follow us on socials:
https://www.instagram.com/AprilsOffice
https://www.instagram.com/mrs_savannahrj/
https://www.instagram.com/everybodyscrzy/
Full video episodes can be found on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@EverybodysCrazy
--------
1:28:24
S3 Ep2: It's Giving.. Healing & Figuring it Out
Welcome back to Everybody's Crazy with April and Savannah! 🎙️
Join us for all the updates on a summer full of jet setting plus what it takes to be the Wagyu of all friends. You don’t want to miss the inside scoop on our latest addictions! Tune in Everybody Gang!
Merch is here!!: everybodyscrazy.co
Follow us on socials:
https://www.instagram.com/AprilsOffice
https://www.instagram.com/mrs_savannahrj/
https://www.instagram.com/everybodyscrzy/
Full video episodes can be found on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@EverybodysCrazy
If you’ve been outside recently, you know that Everybody’s Crazy. Whether you’ve got a story to share, or want guidance on how to navigate your crazy situation, hosts April McDaniel and Savannah James are here to answer your call-ins, lend their feedback, and share a little of their crazy too.
Socials:
https://www.instagram.com/mrs_savannahrj/?hl=en
https://www.instagram.com/aprilsoffice/?hl=en