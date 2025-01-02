Powered by RND
PodcastsHealth & WellnessEndurance Eats
Listen to Endurance Eats in the App
Listen to Endurance Eats in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Endurance Eats

Podcast Endurance Eats
Alex Larson
Welcome to the Endurance Eats podcast! This is your go-to safe space to learn about all things nutrition and endurance performance. Get ready for a journey pack...
Health & WellnessNutrition

Available Episodes

4 of 4
  • #03: Is Sugar Bad for Athletes? Dr. Allen Lim’s Revolutionary Insights
    In this episode of Endurance Eats, host Alex Larson sits down with Allen Lim, the co-founder of Skratch Labs, sports scientist, and coach, to explore his incredible story of resilience and innovation. Allen shares his journey from a career in professional cycling to founding Skratch Labs, a company known for creating some of the most athlete-friendly products on the market. The conversation delves into the science behind Skratch Labs' formulations, the crucial role of sugar in endurance sports, and the fascinating story behind the company’s name and mission. For those curious about the best way to fuel workouts or the science driving endurance nutrition, this episode is a must-listen. Alex and Allen also discuss the evolution of sports fueling, debunk common myths about sugar, and share Allen’s favorite tips for high-performance nutrition. Packed with practical advice, insightful science, and inspiring stories, this episode offers valuable takeaways for endurance athletes. Tune in to discover how Allen’s journey can transform your approach to fueling strategies! In today’s episode, we’re diving into: 00:00 Introduction to Skratch Labs and Athlete Needs 05:47 The Journey from Cycling to Nutrition 12:04 Creating Effective Sports Drinks 17:54 The Role of Simplicity in Nutrition 27:48 The Journey of a Sports Drink Entrepreneur 33:30 Debunking Sugar Myths in Sports Nutrition 40:54 The Future of Carbohydrate Science 47:35 Navigating Nutrition in Extreme Conditions Skratch Labs – Explore Skratch Labs’ products. CODE: ENDURANCEEATS for 20% off. The Feed – Shop Skratch Labs and other fueling options in single servings. Allen Lim on Instagram – Follow Allen for more insights. Guest: Dr. Allen Lim of Skratch Labs Bio: Dr. Allen Lim, born in the Philippines and raised in Los Angeles, discovered his passion for cycling while navigating the challenges of being caught between cultures as an immigrant. This passion led him to earn a Ph.D. in Integrative Physiology from the University of Colorado Boulder, focusing on exercise physiology to enhance performance. As a sports scientist in professional cycling, Lim confronted the doping culture and collaborated with the TIAA-CREF team to pioneer biological marker testing, helping establish the Garmin Professional Cycling Team and the Biological Passport. His commitment to change inspired him to co-found Skratch Labs, creating healthier, authentic sports nutrition alternatives. Today, with the success of Skratch Labs and The Feed Zone cookbooks, Dr. Lim continues to pursue the American Dream, blending science, innovation, and passion. Resources Mentioned in This Episode:  Apply for 1:1 Coaching with an ALN Dietitian  Endurance Athletes: Why are electrolytes important? Best Endurance Hydration Mix: Dietitian Review Best Recovery Drinks for Runners and Athletes Electrolyte Popsicle: Stay Cool Recover Better Connect with Me: Instagram: @alexlarsonnutrition Website: alexlarsonnutrition.com Don’t Forget to Subscribe! Click that follow button to stay updated on future episodes packed with actionable insights and expert advice for endurance athletes. Links & Resources:Have Questions or Suggestions? Send me a message, and I might cover it in a future episode!
    --------  
    55:03
  • #02: Creatine for Endurance Athletes: Dr. Scott Forbes
    In this episode of the Endurance Eats podcast, Alex Larson sits down with Dr. Scott Forbes, a leading expert in creatine research, to uncover the essential role of creatine for athletes, especially endurance athletes. We cover what creatine is, how it benefits athletic performance as well as the best types of creatine, and recommended dosages for endurance athletes. They dive into debunking common myths and addressing potential side effects, as well as looking at emerging research on creatine's impact on cognitive function and injury recovery. Whether you're new to creatine or looking to optimize your supplementation strategy, this episode is packed with science-backed insights to help you elevate your performance. Tune in to learn how creatine can transform your endurance training and recovery! In today’s episode, we’re diving into: 00:00 Introduction to Creatine and Its Importance 04:01 Understanding Creatine: What It Is and How It Works 12:12 Creatine for Endurance Athletes: Benefits and Considerations 15:50 Addressing Concerns: Weight Gain and Side Effects of Creatine 20:01 Creatine Myths: Bulking Up and Gender Differences 24:07 Types of Creatine: What to Choose 28:05 Dosage and Timing: How to Use Creatine Effectively 32:03 Long-term Effects of Creatine: What Happens When You Stop? 36:02 Future of Creatine Research: What’s Next? Guest: Dr. Scott Forbes Bio: Dr. Scott Forbes is an associate professor and chair in the department of Physical Education Studies at Brandon University. He is also a scientific advisor and fellow for the International Society of Sports Nutrition, and a clinical exercise physiologist and high-performance specialist through the Canadian Society for Exercise Physiology. Dr. Forbes has published over 130 peer-reviewed manuscripts and 5 book chapters.  Resources Mentioned in This Episode:  Apply for 1:1 Coaching with an ALN Dietitian  Creatine loading elevates the intracellular phosphorylation potential and alters adaptive responses of rat fast-twitch muscle to chronic low-frequency stimulation - PubMed (nih.gov) Creatine O'Clock: Does Timing of Ingestion Really Influence Muscle Mass and Performance? - PubMed (nih.gov) Does one dose of creatine supplementation fit all? - ScienceDirect Efficacy of Creatine Supplementation Combined with Resistance Training on Muscle Strength and Muscle Mass in Older Females: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis - PubMed (nih.gov) A Randomized Controlled Trial of Changes in Fluid Distribution across Menstrual Phases with Creatine Supplementation - PubMed (nih.gov) Effect of creatine supplementation during cast-induced immobilization on the preservation of muscle mass, strength, and endurance - PubMed (nih.gov) Effects of Creatine and Carbohydrate Loading on Cycling Time Trial Performance - PubMed (nih.gov) Other Resources BCAAS or Creatine for Distance Athletes: Which is better? Creatine for Runners: Does it Improve Performance? Purchase Creatine through Thorne Supplements. Use this link for 15% off. Connect with Me: Instagram: @alexlarsonnutrition Website: alexlarsonnutrition.com Dr. Forbes Instagram: @scott_forbes_phd Don’t Forget to Subscribe! Click that follow button to stay updated on future episodes packed with actionable insights and expert advice for endurance athletes. Have Questions or Suggestions? Send me a message, and I might cover it in a future episode!
    --------  
    47:08
  • #01: 120g of carbs per hour?! Pushing the Limits of Carb Fueling
    Welcome to the first episode of the Endurance Eats podcast! Hosted by registered dietitian Alex Larson, this episode dives into the critical role of nutrition for endurance athletes, spotlighting carbohydrates as the ultimate fuel. Alex talks about the science of carbohydrate absorption and its impact on performance. As well as the optimal carbohydrate intake rates for training and racing. She dives into the growing trend of athletes maximizing carbohydrate fueling and practical strategies to fuel effectively and boost endurance. Alex shares actionable tips and encourages athletes to embrace the journey of optimizing their nutrition.  Looking for tailored guidance? Discover how the Alex Larson Nutrition team can help you achieve your goals. Tune in to start fueling smarter and performing stronger! In today’s episode, we’re diving into: 00:00 Introduction to Endurance Eats Podcast 05:46 Optimal Intra-Exercise Fueling Rates 11:55 Pushing the Limits: High Carb Intake in Endurance Sports 18:06 Conclusion and Call to Action Resources Mentioned in This Episode:  Apply for 1:1 Coaching with an ALN Dietitian  Alex Larson Nutrition Blog Around Carb Fueling 7 Carb Loading Meals to Power Your Performance Ask The Expert: Should You be Running on a Low-Carb Diet? Carb Loading Guide for Endurance Athletes The Best Gluten-Free Carbs for Athletes Connect with Me: Instagram: @alexlarsonnutrition Website: alexlarsonnutrition.com Don’t Forget to Subscribe! Click that follow button to stay updated on future episodes packed with actionable insights and expert advice for endurance athletes. Have Questions or Suggestions? Send me a message, and I might cover it in a future episode!
    --------  
    17:53
  • Endurance Eats Trailer
    Welcome to the Endurance Eats podcast! I’m your host Alex Larson, a registered dietitian, Ironman finisher, and your guide to unlocking your full potential through food. This is your go-to safe space to learn about all things nutrition and endurance performance. Get ready for a journey packed with science-backed strategies, practical tips, and inspiring guests to revolutionize the way you think about fueling your body. Whether you're a seasoned triathlete, a newbie runner, or a veteran cyclist, this podcast is for you. Let’s tune out the confusing and conflicting noise of what you should and shouldn’t be eating - and instead focus on clear and realistic advice from race-day fueling strategies to navigating your everyday food behaviors. Click that follow button to tune in.
    --------  
    1:00

More Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About Endurance Eats

Welcome to the Endurance Eats podcast! This is your go-to safe space to learn about all things nutrition and endurance performance. Get ready for a journey packed with science-backed strategies, practical tips, and inspiring guests to revolutionize the way you think about fueling your body. Whether you're a seasoned triathlete, a newbie runner, or a veteran cyclist, this podcast is for you.
Podcast website

Listen to Endurance Eats, Feel Better, Live More with Dr Rangan Chatterjee and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Endurance Eats: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/3/2025 - 8:29:21 PM