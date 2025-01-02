#03: Is Sugar Bad for Athletes? Dr. Allen Lim’s Revolutionary Insights
In this episode of Endurance Eats, host Alex Larson sits down with Allen Lim, the co-founder of Skratch Labs, sports scientist, and coach, to explore his incredible story of resilience and innovation. Allen shares his journey from a career in professional cycling to founding Skratch Labs, a company known for creating some of the most athlete-friendly products on the market.
The conversation delves into the science behind Skratch Labs' formulations, the crucial role of sugar in endurance sports, and the fascinating story behind the company’s name and mission. For those curious about the best way to fuel workouts or the science driving endurance nutrition, this episode is a must-listen.
Alex and Allen also discuss the evolution of sports fueling, debunk common myths about sugar, and share Allen’s favorite tips for high-performance nutrition. Packed with practical advice, insightful science, and inspiring stories, this episode offers valuable takeaways for endurance athletes. Tune in to discover how Allen’s journey can transform your approach to fueling strategies!
In today’s episode, we’re diving into:
00:00 Introduction to Skratch Labs and Athlete Needs
05:47 The Journey from Cycling to Nutrition
12:04 Creating Effective Sports Drinks
17:54 The Role of Simplicity in Nutrition
27:48 The Journey of a Sports Drink Entrepreneur
33:30 Debunking Sugar Myths in Sports Nutrition
40:54 The Future of Carbohydrate Science
47:35 Navigating Nutrition in Extreme Conditions
Skratch Labs – Explore Skratch Labs’ products. CODE: ENDURANCEEATS for 20% off.
The Feed – Shop Skratch Labs and other fueling options in single servings.
Allen Lim on Instagram – Follow Allen for more insights.
Guest: Dr. Allen Lim of Skratch Labs
Bio: Dr. Allen Lim, born in the Philippines and raised in Los Angeles, discovered his passion for cycling while navigating the challenges of being caught between cultures as an immigrant. This passion led him to earn a Ph.D. in Integrative Physiology from the University of Colorado Boulder, focusing on exercise physiology to enhance performance.
As a sports scientist in professional cycling, Lim confronted the doping culture and collaborated with the TIAA-CREF team to pioneer biological marker testing, helping establish the Garmin Professional Cycling Team and the Biological Passport. His commitment to change inspired him to co-found Skratch Labs, creating healthier, authentic sports nutrition alternatives. Today, with the success of Skratch Labs and The Feed Zone cookbooks, Dr. Lim continues to pursue the American Dream, blending science, innovation, and passion.
Resources Mentioned in This Episode:
Apply for 1:1 Coaching with an ALN Dietitian
Endurance Athletes: Why are electrolytes important?
Best Endurance Hydration Mix: Dietitian Review
Best Recovery Drinks for Runners and Athletes
Electrolyte Popsicle: Stay Cool Recover Better
Connect with Me:
Instagram: @alexlarsonnutrition
Website: alexlarsonnutrition.com
Don’t Forget to Subscribe!
Click that follow button to stay updated on future episodes packed with actionable insights and expert advice for endurance athletes.
Links & Resources:Have Questions or Suggestions?
Send me a message, and I might cover it in a future episode!