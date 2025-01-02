#02: Creatine for Endurance Athletes: Dr. Scott Forbes

In this episode of the Endurance Eats podcast, Alex Larson sits down with Dr. Scott Forbes, a leading expert in creatine research, to uncover the essential role of creatine for athletes, especially endurance athletes. We cover what creatine is, how it benefits athletic performance as well as the best types of creatine, and recommended dosages for endurance athletes. They dive into debunking common myths and addressing potential side effects, as well as looking at emerging research on creatine's impact on cognitive function and injury recovery. Whether you're new to creatine or looking to optimize your supplementation strategy, this episode is packed with science-backed insights to help you elevate your performance. Tune in to learn how creatine can transform your endurance training and recovery! In today's episode, we're diving into: 00:00 Introduction to Creatine and Its Importance 04:01 Understanding Creatine: What It Is and How It Works 12:12 Creatine for Endurance Athletes: Benefits and Considerations 15:50 Addressing Concerns: Weight Gain and Side Effects of Creatine 20:01 Creatine Myths: Bulking Up and Gender Differences 24:07 Types of Creatine: What to Choose 28:05 Dosage and Timing: How to Use Creatine Effectively 32:03 Long-term Effects of Creatine: What Happens When You Stop? 36:02 Future of Creatine Research: What's Next? Guest: Dr. Scott Forbes Bio: Dr. Scott Forbes is an associate professor and chair in the department of Physical Education Studies at Brandon University. He is also a scientific advisor and fellow for the International Society of Sports Nutrition, and a clinical exercise physiologist and high-performance specialist through the Canadian Society for Exercise Physiology. Dr. Forbes has published over 130 peer-reviewed manuscripts and 5 book chapters. Resources Mentioned in This Episode: Creatine loading elevates the intracellular phosphorylation potential and alters adaptive responses of rat fast-twitch muscle to chronic low-frequency stimulation - PubMed (nih.gov) Creatine O'Clock: Does Timing of Ingestion Really Influence Muscle Mass and Performance? - PubMed (nih.gov) Does one dose of creatine supplementation fit all? - ScienceDirect Efficacy of Creatine Supplementation Combined with Resistance Training on Muscle Strength and Muscle Mass in Older Females: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis - PubMed (nih.gov) A Randomized Controlled Trial of Changes in Fluid Distribution across Menstrual Phases with Creatine Supplementation - PubMed (nih.gov) Effect of creatine supplementation during cast-induced immobilization on the preservation of muscle mass, strength, and endurance - PubMed (nih.gov) Effects of Creatine and Carbohydrate Loading on Cycling Time Trial Performance - PubMed (nih.gov) Other Resources BCAAS or Creatine for Distance Athletes: Which is better? Creatine for Runners: Does it Improve Performance? Purchase Creatine through Thorne Supplements. Use this link for 15% off.