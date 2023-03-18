Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
elephants in the room

Podcast elephants in the room
Nicole Dawna Mitchell
Vulnerability Creates Freedom - Addressing all the elephants in the room More
Health & FitnessMental HealthSociety & CultureRelationshipsReligion & SpiritualityChristianity
  • Stop invalidating yourself & don't compare yourself or your struggles to others
    4/28/2023
    41:26
  • Ask Nicole Part 2 - Giving you guys big sis advice on your messy & difficult life situations
    4/15/2023
    30:04
  • Ask Nicole - Giving you guys big sis advice on your messy & difficult life situations
    4/8/2023
    22:52
  • What it feels like to have abandonment issues
    3/29/2023
    27:59
  • You're never too far gone
    3/18/2023
    46:41

About elephants in the room

Vulnerability Creates Freedom - Addressing all the elephants in the room
