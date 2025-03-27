Jenny Huang is a TWO-time “Top Piano Teacher” recognized by Steinway & Sons, a Steinway Teaching Artist, and a Yamaha Distinguished Guest Artist. She holds a Master & degree in Piano Performance from the Mannes School of Music at The New School, where she studied with Grammy-nominated pianist Eteri And japaridze. She received her Bachelors degree in Piano Performance from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music, where she studied with internationally acclaimed piano pedagogue Alvin Chow Jenny Huang is a trailblazing marketing executive, revolutionizing the advertising industry with creativity, inclusivity, and equity. She is recognized as one of the most promising leaders in advertising. Honored by Campaign US as Inspiring Women& and by Ad Age as Rising Star & (one of only seven globally), Jenny’s unique blend of creativity and strategy has taken her from the concert stage to the boardroom, captivating consumers through storytelling and innovation.In 2023, Jenny became the first Director of B2B Brand Marketing for Gannett USA TODAY Network’s national business, revitalizing the nation’s leading media publisher, and driving steady growth in digital advertising revenue. Previously, she made her mark at BBDO and Omnicom Group as the first Cultural Lead for Omnicom Group’s Asian Leaders Circle and developed award-winning campaigns earning her 10 Cannes Lions. Dedicated to advancing the industry and mentoring future leaders, Jenny has judged prestigious awards like the AAF American Advertising Awards, The Shorty Awards, and the ANA B2 Awards.Follow Jenny Huang: Jenny Huang Instagram https://www.instagram.com/thejennyhuang/ Jenny Huang LinkedIN https://www.linkedin.com/in/jennyhuangmusic/ Jenny Huang Website https://www.jennyhuangmusic.com/aboutFollow Dr. Judith:Instagram: https://instagram.com/drjudithjoseph TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drjudithjoseph Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drjudithjoseph Website: https://www.drjudithjoseph.com/Sign up for my newsletter here: https://www.drjudithjoseph.com/newsletter-sign-upDisclaimer: You may want to consider your individual mental health needs with a licensed medical professional. This page is not medical advice.
--------
31:28
Hannah Williams of Salary Transparent Street: How to Cope with Financial Anxiety
Hannah Williams is a social activist and former data analyst tackling a major issue: salary transparency. After finding out she was underpaid, Hannah created Salary Transparent Street, a viral series interviewing strangers about their pay to help workers learn and earn more. She’s testified in support of pay transparency bills in Virginia, Maryland, and DC, and her work has been featured by major media organizations like The Washington Post, TIME and BBC News. In 2023, she was named a Money.comChangemaker, and in 2024, she made the Forbes 30 Under 30 list." Hannah joins us on The Vault to talk about how to advocate for yourself in the workplace, how to tackle financial anxiety and how to plan ahead for a career that brings you purpose. We talk about how everyone can learn salary guidelines and laws so that they make informed decisions for better professionaloutcomes. How can I cope with financial anxiety? How to advocate for yourself in the workplace? Ways to advocate for higher salaries? How to build a team of allies in the workplace. What are the tools to cope with stressful financial situations? What are the signs of Scarcity Trauma? How do I cope with Tax anxiety? How can I plan a budget? How to Cope with High Functioning Depression.Follow Hannah Williams: Hannah Williams Instagramhttps://www.instagram.com/salarytransparentstreet/ Hannah Williams LinkedIN https://www.linkedin.com/in/hannahawilliams/ Salary Transparent Website https://www.salarytransparentstreet.com/Follow Dr. Judith Joseph: Instagram High Functioning Book TikTok Facebook Website Newsletter Sign-UpDisclaimer: Consider your individual mental health needs with a licensed medicalprofessional. This content is not medical advice.Follow Dr. Judith:Instagram: https://instagram.com/drjudithjoseph TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drjudithjoseph Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drjudithjoseph Website: https://www.drjudithjoseph.com/Sign up for my newsletter here: https://www.drjudithjoseph.com/newsletter-sign-upDisclaimer: You may want to consider your individual mental health needs with a licensed medical professional. This page is not medical advice.
--------
43:55
Dr. Elizabeth Comen, MD: Reducing your risk of cancer and addressing cancer anxiety.
Dr. Elizabeth Comen, MD, is a distinguished board-certified oncologist,researcher and author. She is an award-winning researcher and has beenpublished in prestigious scientific journals, including Nature, Cancer Cell and The Journal of Clinical Oncology. Her book “All In Her Head” empowers women to take charge of their health and to learn about the misconceptions of women’s health. Her work has been featured on The Today Show, Good Morning America and Oprah. She joins us on The Vault to discuss ways that we can prevent cancer, how to address anxiety around cancer and how to advocate for your health as a woman in today’s healthcare system. She addresses myths around hormone replacement therapy and cancer. We also discuss how to live a more purpose driven life as a physician and healthcare professional. What are the myths around HRT and cancer? How can I advocate for better healthcare as a woman in today’s healthcare system? Ways to address cancer anxiety? How to prevent cancer and poor health outcomes? How to support loved ones who have been diagnosed with cancer? What are ways to encourage loved ones to get cancer screenings? How to Cope with High Functioning Depression.Follow Dr. Elizabeth Comen: Dr. Elizabeth Comen Instagram https://www.instagram.com/drelizabethcomen/ Dr. Elizabeth Comen Book https://www.amazon.com/All-Her-Head-Medicine-Matters/dp/0063293013 Dr. Elizabeth Comen Website https://www.drelizabethcomen.com/Follow Dr. Judith:Instagram: https://instagram.com/drjudithjoseph TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drjudithjoseph Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drjudithjoseph Website: https://www.drjudithjoseph.com/Sign up for my newsletter here: https://www.drjudithjoseph.com/newsletter-sign-upDisclaimer: You may want to consider your individual mental health needs with a licensed medical professional. This page is not medical advice.
--------
34:23
Dr. Kudzai Dombo, MD: Black Women and Menopause and Perimenopause
Dr. Kudzai Dombo, MD, is a distinguished board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist. Dr. Dombo’s initial inspiration was her father’s internal medicine practice in Zimbabwe where she observed firsthand the respect and impact her father had on his patients, particularly at a time when women’s voices in Zimbabwe were often marginalized. Over the last two years, she has committed to caring for women in midlife and through the menopausal transition. She works with Alloy Health as a prescribing physician and became the Director of Advocacy and Outreach. Alongside Dr. Sharon Malone, she launched Alloy Health’s initiative for black women’s wellness. On this episode of The Vault Dr. Dombo discusses how black women can take care of their health in midlife by learning about the higher cardiac risks and more severe menopause outcomes that they experience compared to other groups, yet Black women are the least likely to get treatment and support and are often excluded from the menopauseconversation. What are the differences in how women of color experience menopause and perimenopause? How to advocate better healthcare with my healthcare professional? Ways to include Black women in the menopause conversation? How to prevent worsened physical health outcomes during menopause? Should I use supplements during menopause? What are the mental health signs related to menopause? How to Cope with High Functioning Depression.Follow Dr. Kudzai Dombo: Dr. Kudzai Instagram https://www.instagram.com/dr.kudzai Dr. Kudzai Dombo’s Website https://www.myalloy.com/expert/kudzai-dombo Alloy Health Website https://www.myalloy.com/Follow Dr. Judith:Instagram: https://instagram.com/drjudithjoseph TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drjudithjoseph Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drjudithjoseph Website: https://www.drjudithjoseph.com/Sign up for my newsletter here: https://www.drjudithjoseph.com/newsletter-sign-upDisclaimer: You may want to consider your individual mental health needs with a licensed medical professional. This page is not medical advice.
--------
44:11
Balanda Atis: How to Create The Change You Want To See In The World
Balanda Atis is a pioneering cosmetic scientist and chemist. When Atis realized that there were limited options for women of color in terms of foundation tones, she started a project with L’Oreal to study skin tones across the world. Her work led to the discovery that ultramarine was the tone needed to create rich and deeper shades of brown without leaving a muddy finish. Her pioneering work led to the foundations that actress Lupita Nyong’o wore in ads for Lancome. Elle magazine named Atis as one of the 10 Black Women Making History and her work in expanding shades of makeup led to brands such as Armani, Lancome, Maybelline and Urban Decay expanding their marketing of products to women of color. Atis joins us on the vault to inspire other women of color to take charge and create passion products that uplift and inspire their communities. We are honoring Atis because she is a Caribbean-American Black woman who has made us all feel more beautiful from the inside out. How can I pursue my passion? How to advocate for yourself in the workplace as a woman of color? Ways to create diversity and inclusion in the workplace? How to build a team of allies in the workplace. What are the tools to cope with stressful situations? What are the signs of High Functioning Depression? How to Cope with High Functioning Depression.Follow Balanda Atis: Balanda Atis Instagram https://www.instagram.com/balandaatis/ Balanda Atis LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/balanda-atis-87a07089/ Balanda Atis Wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Balanda_AtisFollow Dr. Judith:Instagram: https://instagram.com/drjudithjoseph TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drjudithjoseph Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drjudithjoseph Website: https://www.drjudithjoseph.com/Sign up for my newsletter here: https://www.drjudithjoseph.com/newsletter-sign-upDisclaimer: You may want to consider your individual mental health needs with a licensed medical professional. This page is not medical advice.
I’m Dr. Judith Joseph. I’ve devoted my life’s work to psychiatry and mental health. I’ve learned from the best. I’ve worked with the best. And let me tell you – after over a decade of clinical experience, research and hundreds of media appearance - I’ve seen it all! That’s why nothing is too taboo or off-topic for me. Ever.The unconscious mind is the driving force behind everything we do. I want to give you back your power by showing you how to think through your issues, awaken to your truth and shift your behavior – for good. Trust me, it’s easier than you think. And I’ll show you how to unlock that safe! —-A podcast uniquely recorded in Dr. Judith's research lab in Manhattan's former diamond district, 'The Vault' is where mental health's hidden gems are uncovered.Each episode offers rich conversations and invaluable insights into topics like high-functioning depression and scarcity trauma. Dr. Judith doesn't just explore these issues; she provides listeners and guests with practical tools for overcoming and coping, empowering them towards mental strength and resilience. Tune into 'The Vault' to unlock transformative mental wellness strategies.Dr. Judith Joseph brings an unparalleled wealth of expertise, with a distinguished educational background that includes a Bachelor’s degree in biology and chemistry, Cum laude from Duke University. She earned her Medical degree from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons and holds a Business degree from Columbia Business School. Dr. Judith completed her Adult psychiatry residency at Columbia University, New York Presbyterian Hospital, and the New York State Psychiatric Institute. Furthermore, she pursued a Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship at the Child Study Center at NYU Langone Medical Hospital and Bellevue Hospital.As the Chairwoman of the Women in Medicine Board at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and a Clinical Assistant Professor at NYU Langone Medical Center Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Dr. Judith remains committed to advancing mental health treatments that are inclusive of diverse backgrounds and beliefs.With a thriving social media community and numerous appearances on esteemed platforms, including panels with Oprah Winfrey, Dr. Judith Joseph is dedicated to making mental health accessible to all. Recently, she received a prestigious Proclamation award from the US Congress in recognition of her outstanding contributions to mental health work.In this judgment-free zone, we delve into the complexities of the human mind and emotions. With unfiltered discussions, her podcast offers science-backed insights and actionable advice to empower you on your mental health journey.