Balanda Atis: How to Create The Change You Want To See In The World

Balanda Atis is a pioneering cosmetic scientist and chemist. When Atis realized that there were limited options for women of color in terms of foundation tones, she started a project with L'Oreal to study skin tones across the world. Her work led to the discovery that ultramarine was the tone needed to create rich and deeper shades of brown without leaving a muddy finish. Her pioneering work led to the foundations that actress Lupita Nyong'o wore in ads for Lancome. Elle magazine named Atis as one of the 10 Black Women Making History and her work in expanding shades of makeup led to brands such as Armani, Lancome, Maybelline and Urban Decay expanding their marketing of products to women of color. Atis joins us on the vault to inspire other women of color to take charge and create passion products that uplift and inspire their communities. We are honoring Atis because she is a Caribbean-American Black woman who has made us all feel more beautiful from the inside out. How can I pursue my passion? How to advocate for yourself in the workplace as a woman of color? Ways to create diversity and inclusion in the workplace? How to build a team of allies in the workplace. What are the tools to cope with stressful situations? What are the signs of High Functioning Depression? How to Cope with High Functioning Depression.