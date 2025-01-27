Chris Taylor Joins! Roster Crunch, More Moves Coming?

DT hosts Alanna Rizzo and Clint Pasillas weigh in on the buzz surrounding the Dodgers' rumored pursuit of reliever Kirby Yates and dive into the mixed reports about Michael Kopech's outlook for 2025. (0:56)(3:40) If the Dodgers are eyeing more roster moves, they'll need to clear space. Who might be on the chopping block?(9:04) Two-time World Series Champion Chris Taylor stops by to talk about the long-awaited championship celebrations and how his offseason prep is shaping up for 2025.(16:02) As one of the longest-tenured Dodgers, Taylor reflects on how the trade to LA transformed his life and why the Dodgers have become a destination every player dreams of.(25:16) And finally, the burning question: has Chris Taylor really never done anything wrong in his life?