Biggest Spring Training Storylines, Bill Plunkett Joins!
DT hosts Alanna Rizzo and Clint Pasillas dive into the biggest Dodgers headlines as pitchers and catchers gear up to report in just a few weeks. (0:54)(3:48) With no new developments on Kirby Yates, we debate whether the Dodgers have wrapped up their offseason moves.For 30% off your order, head to Orgain.com/FOUL30 and use code FOUL30.(8:08) Bill Plunkett of the OC Register joins us to break down the team’s eventful offseason and where they stand heading into Spring Training.(14:50) Will Dave Roberts secure a contract extension before Opening Day? Plunkett weighs in with the latest updates.(17:53) We also take a closer look at key non-roster invitees to watch this spring.(20:23) Plus, don’t miss Plunkett’s behind-the-scenes insights from his book L.A. Story, where he dives into all things Shohei Ohtani.Subscribe to DT on YouTube! DT is LIVE on Mondays & Thursdays at 12p PT/3p ET all year long!
Chris Taylor Joins! Roster Crunch, More Moves Coming?
DT hosts Alanna Rizzo and Clint Pasillas weigh in on the buzz surrounding the Dodgers' rumored pursuit of reliever Kirby Yates and dive into the mixed reports about Michael Kopech’s outlook for 2025. (0:56)(3:40) If the Dodgers are eyeing more roster moves, they’ll need to clear space. Who might be on the chopping block?Go to Hungryroot.com/FT and use code FT to get 40% off your first box and a free item of your choice for life!(9:04) Two-time World Series Champion Chris Taylor stops by to talk about the long-awaited championship celebrations and how his offseason prep is shaping up for 2025.(16:02) As one of the longest-tenured Dodgers, Taylor reflects on how the trade to LA transformed his life and why the Dodgers have become a destination every player dreams of.(25:16) And finally, the burning question: has Chris Taylor really never done anything wrong in his life?Subscribe to DT on YouTube! DT is LIVE on Mondays & Thursdays at 12p PT/3p ET all year long!
Teoscar Hernández Joins! Dodgers Sign Tanner Scott
The Dodgers have reportedly agreed to a four year, $72 million deal with reliever Tanner Scott.DT hosts Alanna Rizzo and Clint Pasillas dive into the Dodgers' latest move, breaking down how Tanner Scott's signing could make their bullpen one of the most dominant in baseball. (0:44)With Scott's deal expected to finalize soon, the Dodgers' 40-man roster will be at capacity—but could there still be more moves in the works? (4:01)Visit MINTMOBILE.com/Territory where all 3-month plans are only $15 a month, including the Unlimited plan.2024 World Series Champion Teoscar Hernández joined the show to reflect on his first season in Dodger blue and explain why re-signing with the team was his top priority during free agency. (6:39)Hernández also shares what it’s like being part of an organization that is always pushing to improve—and gives us an inside look at being teammates with Shohei Ohtani. (12:14)Subscribe to DT on YouTube! DT is LIVE on Mondays & Thursdays at 12p PT/3p ET all year long!
ROKI SASAKI PICKS THE DODGERS!
Japanese star pitcher Roki Sasaki took to Instagram to announce his decision to join the Los Angeles Dodgers.DT hosts Alanna Rizzo and Clint Pasillas break down the massive signing, highlighting how Sasaki’s arrival cements the Dodgers’ rotation as one of the most formidable in the league. (2:34)Amid online chatter, our hosts set the record straight: Sasaki chose Los Angeles for the fit and opportunity, not the money. (7:49)With this blockbuster addition, the question looms: Are the Dodgers finally done reshaping their roster this offseason? (18:35)Plus, a timely reminder: the Dodgers are not bad for baseball.Subscribe to DT on YouTube! DT is LIVE on Mondays & Thursdays at 12p PT/3p ET all year long!
Sasaki Decision Looming, Roster Shake Out, Eric Stephen Joins!
DT hosts Alanna Rizzo and Clint Pasillas break down the latest reports indicating that the Dodgers are one of the three finalists vying for Roki Sasaki, with his decision potentially coming soon. (1:37)(4:20) Eric Stephen from True Blue LA joins the conversation to analyze the Sasaki rumors and discuss the Dodgers' busy offseason, including their recent moves.(7:10) Stephen highlights how the Dodgers' efforts to bolster their brand recognition have been instrumental in attracting top international talent.(11:43) Also, Stephen dives deep into the pitching landscape, offering insights on what to expect from Clayton Kershaw heading into 2025 and whether the Dodgers are still eyeing additions to their bullpen.(20:11) Plus, are ties the best outcomes of Spring Training games?Subscribe to DT on YouTube! DT is LIVE on Mondays & Thursdays at 12p PT/3p ET all year long!
Alanna Rizzo is back on Dodgers coverage! Rizzo and Clint Pasillas from All Dodgers are joining the Foul Territory fam to host DT twice a week! It’s time for Dodger baseball the way it should be covered, bringing unfiltered and inside access to the Dodgers and other relevant MLB topics. Look out for exclusive interviews with players, writers and big names across the baseball world. Drop a line in the reviews and the DT hosts will reply on the show! DT is part of the Foul Territory podcast network :)