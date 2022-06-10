Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The station's stream will start in null sec.
According to the FBI’s National Crime Information Center, there are now nearly 94,000 active missing persons cases in the US. Most of their stories have never b... More
  • Introducing Mind of a Monster: Jeffrey Dahmer
    If you enjoyed Disappeared, check out a new podcast from ID - Mind of a Monster: Jeffrey Dahmer. Listen to episode 1, First Kill, now and follow Mind of a Monster wherever you get your podcasts.From 1978 to 1991 Jeffrey Dahmer murdered seventeen men and boys, attempted to kill at least two others, and attacked, drugged, and abused countless more. He cannibalized some of his victims, dismembered their bodies and preyed on the vulnerable to become one of the most depraved serial killers in American history.Across six episodes, criminal psychologist Dr. Michelle Ward consults with detectives, journalists, survivors, and witnesses to dive deep into the case of Jeffrey Dahmer. Investigating his crimes, Dr Ward tracks his trajectory as a killer and exposes the many opportunities that were lost to prevent his reign of terror. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/4/2023
    35:55
  • Moment of Truth
    When 70-year-old retired firefighter Michael Chambers goes missing, a bloody crime scene in his garage quickly indicates foul play. But authorities begin to believe that the crime scene may have been staged and that Michael may have left on his own.Season 9, Episode 13 originally aired on ID on June 17, 2018.Stream full episodes of Disappeared on discovery+. Go to discoveryplus.com/disappeared to start your 7-day free trial today.**discovery+ is currently only available for US subscribers. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    10/27/2022
    40:04
  • Just Out of Sight
    When Michael VanZandt, a veteran and father of three, disappears one night in Hermosa Beach, CA, police suspect a group of strangers may be involved. But his loved ones are haunted by suspicions about his thrill seeking.Season 9, Episode 12 originally aired on ID on May 20, 2018.Stream full episodes of Disappeared on discovery+. Go to discoveryplus.com/disappeared to start your 7-day free trial today.**discovery+ is currently only available for US subscribers. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    10/20/2022
    39:18
  • So Close to Home
    Ali Lowitzer vanishes after getting off the school bus. The investigation stalls for two years until a tip comes in claiming Ali could have been trafficked. A SWAT team busts a prostitution house, but will it bring 16-year-old Ali home?Season 9, Episode 10 originally aired on ID on May 27, 2018.Stream full episodes of Disappeared on discovery+. Go to discoveryplus.com/disappeared to start your 7-day free trial today.**discovery+ is currently only available for US subscribers. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    10/13/2022
    39:11
  • Last Stop
    Thirteen-year-old Tabitha Tuders vanishes walking to her bus stop in Nashville. Police think she's a runaway, but it appears that there are disturbing circumstances behind her disappearance, leaving her family desperately seeking the truth.Season 9, Episode 8 originally aired on ID on June 3, 2018.Stream full episodes of Disappeared on discovery+. Go to discoveryplus.com/disappeared to start your 7-day free trial today.**discovery+ is currently only available for US subscribers. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    10/6/2022
    39:23

About Disappeared

According to the FBI’s National Crime Information Center, there are now nearly 94,000 active missing persons cases in the US. Most of their stories have never been told — until now. Introducing Disappeared, the official Disappeared podcast from ID. Hear the stories of these missing people and the chilling details of their disappearances. On every episode, you’ll hear audio from episodes of the hit TV series Disappeared — and now, you can uncover the mystery while you’re on the go.


