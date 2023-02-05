Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Available Episodes

5 of 6
  • Episode 6, May 2023 Diabetes Care "On Air"
    Welcome to episode no. 6 (May 2023) of Diabetes Care “On Air”—a new and different way to bring the research published in Diabetes Care to life. Join co-hosts Alice Cheng, MD, FRCPC, and Michael Rickels, MD, MS, as they discuss the latest and greatest content in the May 2023 issue of Diabetes Care.    1:45: Alice interviews Rohan Arora, contributor of the cover art on the May 2023 issue of Diabetes Care.  Rohan was born in India and was diagnosed with diabetes 14 years ago. Today he is a designer, a researcher, and a certified diabetes educator. He is also the head of the Delhi Chapter of the Blue Circle Diabetes Foundation (bluecircle.foundation), a nongovernmental organization in India committed to diabetes education and advocacy. Rohan’s artwork, “Sugar Moon,” is inspired by “a mother’s empathy and how with love and joy in small things we can overcome all odds.” Please check out the cover and a brief profile of Rohan and his artwork in the May 2023 issue of Diabetes Care: https://diabetesjournals.org/care/issue/46/5. 7:42: Mike chats with William Russell of Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Dr. Russell is the lead author of “Abatacept for Delay of Type 1 Diabetes Progression in Stage 1 Relatives at Risk: A Randomized, Double-Masked, Controlled Trial,” which was coordinated by the Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet Study Group. This study is an editor-selected feature article appearing in the May 2023 issue and is openly accessible at https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-2200. 24:29: Alice discusses “Metformin and Cancer: Solutions to a Real-World Evidence Failure” with senior author Sammy Suissa of McGill University. As Alice describes, Dr. Suissa’s review article, which is coauthored by Oriana Hoi Yun Yu, is “a cautionary tale of the potential pitfalls of observational study design and the steps we can take to right the wrongs of the past.” This fascinating article can be freely accessed at https://doi.org/10.2337/dci22-0047. 41:31 In the “Diabetes Care Rapid Exchange,” Alice and Mike wrap up the episode by reviewing several interesting articles in the May 2023 issue of Diabetes Care. Studies highlighted in this segment include: Siham Abdelgani et al. Distinct Mechanisms Responsible for the Increase in Glucose Production and Ketone Formation Caused by Empagliflozin in T2DM Patients.  https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-0885 Paul M. McKeigue et al. Relation of Incident Type 1 Diabetes to Recent COVID-19 Infection: Cohort Study Using e-Health Record Linkage in Scotland. https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-0385 Naomi Holman et al. Comparative Incidence of Diabetes Following Hospital Admission for COVID-19 and Pneumonia: A Cohort Study. https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-0670 Christof M. Kazda et al. Novel Once-Weekly Basal Insulin Fc Achieved Similar Glycemic Control With a Safety Profile Comparable to Insulin Degludec in Patients With Type 1 Diabetes. https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-2395 Juliana M. Bue-Valleskey et al. Once-Weekly Basal Insulin Fc Demonstrated Similar Glycemic Control to Once-Daily Insulin Degludec in Insulin-Naive Patients With Type 2 Diabetes: A Phase 2 Randomized Control Trial. https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-2396 Anastasios Mangelis et al. People With Type 1 Diabetes of African Caribbean Ethnicity Are at Increased Risk of Developing Sight-Threatening Diabetic Retinopathy. https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-2118 Tim Heise et al. Tirzepatide Reduces Appetite, Energy Intake, and Fat Mass in People With Type 2 Diabetes. https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-1710 Vera Lehmann et al. Noninvasive Hypoglycemia Detection in People With Diabetes Using Smartwatch Data. https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-2290 To learn more about Diabetes Care, please visit diabetesjournals.org/care. Interested in submitting cover art to the journal? Please visit https://diabetesjournals.org/care/pages/submit_a_cover_image.  
    5/2/2023
    53:24
  • Episode 5, April 2023 Diabetes Care "On Air"
    Welcome to episode no. 5 (April 2023) of Diabetes Care “On Air”—a new and different way to bring the research published in Diabetes Care to life. Join co-hosts Alice Cheng, MD, FRCPC, and Michael Rickels, MD, MS, as they discuss the latest and greatest content in the April 2023 issue of Diabetes Care.    0:52: Mike interviews Aaron J. Deutsch and Miriam S. Udler of the Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital. Aaron and Miriam are the lead and senior authors, respectively, of “Polygenic Scores Help Reduce Racial Disparities in Predictive Accuracy of Automated Type 1 Diabetes Classification Algorithms.” This article, which can be freely accessed at https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-1833, is one of the editor-selected feature articles in the April 2023 issue of Diabetes Care. 12:23: Alice is joined by Leonard E. Egede of the Medical College of Wisconsin. Dr. Egede is the lead author of “Structural Racism as an Upstream Social Determinant of Diabetes Outcomes: A Scoping Review,” another editor-selected article appearing in the April 2023 issue and openly accessible at https://doi.org/10.2337/dci22-0044. 21:05: In the “Diabetes Care Rapid Exchange,” Alice and Mike wrap up the episode by reviewing several interesting articles in the April 2023 issue of Diabetes Care. Studies highlighted in this segment include:        M.C. Riddell et al. Examining the Acute Glycemic Effects of Different Types of Structured Exercise Sessions in Type 1 Diabetes in a Real-World Setting: The Type 1 Diabetes and Exercise Initiative (T1DEXI).  https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-1721        R. Aronson et al. Effect of Mini-Dose Ready-to-Use Liquid Glucagon on Preventing Exercise-Associated Hypoglycemia in Adults With Type 1 Diabetes. https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-1145        M.R. Rooney et al. Proteomic Predictors of Incident Diabetes: Results From the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities (ARIC) Study. https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-1830        G.M. Davis et al. Safety and Efficacy of the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System in Adults With Type 2 Diabetes: From Injections to Hybrid Closed-Loop Therapy. https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-1915        T.P. Adesoba and C.C. Brown. Trends in the Prevalence of Lean Diabetes Among U.S. Adults, 2015–2020.  https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-1847        J.I. Malone et al. on behalf of the Diabetes Control and Complications Trial (DCCT)-Epidemiology of Diabetes Interventions and Complications (EDIC) Research Group Retinopathy During the First 5 Years of Type 1 Diabetes and Subsequent Risk of Advanced Retinopathy. https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-1711        L. Bakinowska et al. Exocrine Proteins Including Trypsin(ogen) as a Key Biomarker in Type 1 Diabetes. https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-1317        B.R. Shah et al. Growing Income-Related Disparities in Cardiovascular Hospitalizations Among People With Diabetes, 1995–2019: A Population-Based Study. https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-1936 To learn more about Diabetes Care, please visit diabetesjournals.org/care.
    3/27/2023
    35:23
  • Episode 4, March 2023 Diabetes Care "On Air"
    Welcome to episode no. 4 (March 2023) of Diabetes Care “On Air”—a new and different way to bring the research published in Diabetes Care to life. Join co-hosts Alice Cheng, MD, FRCPC, and Michael Rickels, MD, MS, as they discuss the latest and greatest content in the March 2023 issue of Diabetes Care.    1:11: The March 2023 cover of Diabetes Care features a stunning self-portrait by Michael Natter, MD. Dr. Natter, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 9, is an endocrinologist at NYU Langone Health. Before pursuing his medical degree, he studied visual art at Skidmore College. Dr. Natter shares with Alice how his background in studio art has allowed him to approach medicine through a nontraditional lens. Dr. Natter’s piece on the March 2023 cover is titled “Calloused Fingertips,” and as he explains, it is a self-portrait created through a mosaic of used diabetes test strips. Follow Dr. Natter on Instagram (@mike.natter), Twitter (@mike_natter), and TikTok (@mikenatter). 7:05: Mike interviews Wei Perng, PhD, MPH, of the University of Colorado School of Public Health and lead author of “Youth-Onset Type 2 Diabetes: The Epidemiology of an Awakening.” This Review Article, which can be freely accessed at https://doi.org/10.2337/dci22-0046, is one of the editor-selected feature articles in the March 2023 issue of Diabetes Care. 26:40: Alice is joined by Louise L. Stentebjerg, MD, PhD-candidate, of Steno Diabetes Center Odense. Dr. Stentebjerg is the lead author of “Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass Increases Glycemic Excursions During Pregnancy and Postpartum: A Prospective Cohort Study,” another editor-selected article appearing in the March 2023 issue and openly accessible at https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-1357. 34:25: In the “Diabetes Care Rapid Exchange,” Alice and Mike wrap up the episode by reviewing other interesting articles in the March 2023 issue of Diabetes Care. Studies highlighted in this segment include:  M.R. Rigby et al. Two-Year Follow-up From the T1GER Study: Continued Off-Therapy Metabolic Improvements in Children and Young Adults With New-Onset T1D Treated With Golimumab and Characterization of Responders.  https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-0908 T.A. Khan et al. Combination of Multiple Low-Risk Lifestyle Behaviors and Incident Type 2 Diabetes: A Systematic Review and Dose-Response Meta-analysis of Prospective Cohort Studies.  https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-1024       D.M. Wilson et al., and the Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet Study Group. CGM Metrics Identify Dysglycemic States in Participants From the TrialNet Pathway to Prevention Study. https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-1297         R. Retnakaran et al. Treatment of Gestational Diabetes Mellitus and Maternal Risk of Diabetes After Pregnancy.  https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-1786       V. Rotbain Curovic et al. Optimization of Albuminuria-Lowering Treatment in Diabetes by Crossover Rotation to Four Different Drug Classes: A Randomized Crossover Trial. https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-1699       J.R. Herges et al. Glucagon Prescribing and Costs Among U.S. Adults With Diabetes, 2011–2021. https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-1564. To learn more about Diabetes Care, please visit diabetesjournals.org/care.    
    3/3/2023
    44:50
  • Special Episode: National Clinical Care Commission Report to Congress on Diabetes Treatment and Prevention
    Welcome to episode no. 3 (February 2023) of Diabetes Care “On Air”—a new and different way to bring the research published in Diabetes Care to life. This special episode of Diabetes Care “On Air” is devoted to the National Clinical Care Commission (NCCC) Report to Congress. The NCCC was a federal advisory committee charged with leveraging federal policies and programs to more effectively prevent and control diabetes. In January 2022, the NCCC issued its final report to Congress. That transformational report contained 39 specific recommendations, including 3 foundational recommendations, that addressed the necessity of an all-of-government approach to diabetes, health equity, and access to health care. Diabetes Care is excited to announce that the February 2023 issue features an openly accessible seven-article collection that details the NCCC’s comprehensive recommendations to Congress. And in this episode of Diabetes Care “On Air,” co-hosts Alice Cheng and Michael Rickels are joined by commission members Dr. Bill Herman, Dr. Dean Schillinger, and Dr. Paul Conlin to learn more about the foundational report and the NCCC’s specific recommendations. (Full NCCC membership can be found here.) In addition, Dr. Neda Laiteerapong, a current associate editor of Diabetes Care, joined the team to discuss the key take-aways of the report for clinicians and health care teams. We hope this special episode of Diabetes Care “On Air” inspires and motivates you to advocate for the critical recommendations outlined in the NCCC’s foundational report. Thank you for listening!    
    2/20/2023
    35:59
  • Episode 2, February 2023 Diabetes Care "On Air"
    Welcome to episode no. 2 (February 2023) of Diabetes Care “On Air”—a new and different way to bring the research published in Diabetes Care to life. Co-hosts Alice Cheng, MD, and Michael Rickels, MD, MS, open by discussing a recently launched initiative to feature artwork created by people with diabetes and/or people affected by diabetes on each cover of Diabetes Care. The February 2023 cover features a powerful image by Jaserah Chowdury. More information about this initiative and Jaserah’s piece can be found in Editor-in-Chief Steven Kahn’s editorial in the February issue.    Before launching into this episode’s interviews (see below), Alice and Mike note an important 5-article collection in the February issue on the National Clinical Care Commission Report to Congress on diabetes treatment and prevention. This openly accessible collection will be featured in the next episode of Diabetes Care “On Air”, so make sure to check it out in advance. On to the interviews: At 2:39, Mike interviews Michael W. Schwartz of the University of Washington and James S. Krinsley of Columbia University. Drs. Schwartz and Krinsley are the lead authors of “Brain Glucose Sensing and the Problem of Relative Hypoglycemia.” This “Perspectives on Care” article, which can be freely accessed at https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-1445, is one of the editor-selected feature articles in the February 2023 issue of Diabetes Care. At 20:58, Alice is joined by Kamlesh Khunti of the University of Leicester. Dr. Khunti is the lead author of “The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Ethnic Minority Groups With Diabetes,” another “Perspectives” article appearing in the February 2023 issue and openly accessible at https://doi.org/10.2337/dc21-2495. In the “Diabetes Care Rapid Exchange,” at 33:58, Alice and Mike wrap up the episode by reviewing other interesting articles in the February 2023 issue of Diabetes Care. Studies highlighted in this segment include: X. Chen et al. Vitamin D Status, Vitamin D Receptor Polymorphisms, and Risk of Microvascular Complications Among Individuals With Type 2 Diabetes: A Prospective Study. https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-0513 S.L. Liu et al. Effectiveness of Nonmydriatic Ultra-Widefield Retinal Imaging to Screen for Diabetic Eye Disease: A Randomized Controlled Trial (Clearsight). https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-0713 J.-J. Liu et al. Urine Leucine-Rich α-2 Glycoprotein 1 (LRG1) Predicts the Risk of Progression to End-Stage Kidney Disease in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes. https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-1611 J. Barbaresko et al. Dietary Factors and All-Cause Mortality in Individuals With Type 2 Diabetes: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis of Prospective Observational Studies. https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-1018 F.S. Malik et al. Prevalence and Predictors of Household Food Insecurity and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Use in Youth and Young Adults With Diabetes: The SEARCH for Diabetes in Youth Study. https://doi.org/10.2337/dc21-0790 More information about Diabetes Care can be found at diabetesjournals.org/care.
    2/6/2023
    43:19

About Diabetes Care "On Air"

Diabetes Care “On Air” is the monthly podcast of the American Diabetes Association’s premier clinical research journal, Diabetes Care. In each episode, co-hosts Alice Cheng, MD, FRCPC, and Michael Rickels, MD, MS, interview key authors of editor-selected feature articles and discuss the latest research presented in Diabetes Care. The podcast is intended for diabetes researchers and specialists, endocrinologists, and other health care professionals. Join Alice and Mike as they explore the latest high-impact research and information on diabetes care, treatment, and prevention. To learn more about Diabetes Care, please visit https://diabetesjournals.org/care.
