Episode 4, March 2023 Diabetes Care "On Air"
Welcome to episode no. 4 (March 2023) of Diabetes Care “On Air”—a new and different way to bring the research published in Diabetes Care to life. Join co-hosts Alice Cheng, MD, FRCPC, and Michael Rickels, MD, MS, as they discuss the latest and greatest content in the March 2023 issue of Diabetes Care. 1:11: The March 2023 cover of Diabetes Care features a stunning self-portrait by Michael Natter, MD. Dr. Natter, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 9, is an endocrinologist at NYU Langone Health. Before pursuing his medical degree, he studied visual art at Skidmore College. Dr. Natter shares with Alice how his background in studio art has allowed him to approach medicine through a nontraditional lens. Dr. Natter’s piece on the March 2023 cover is titled “Calloused Fingertips,” and as he explains, it is a self-portrait created through a mosaic of used diabetes test strips. Follow Dr. Natter on Instagram (@mike.natter), Twitter (@mike_natter), and TikTok (@mikenatter). 7:05: Mike interviews Wei Perng, PhD, MPH, of the University of Colorado School of Public Health and lead author of “Youth-Onset Type 2 Diabetes: The Epidemiology of an Awakening.” This Review Article, which can be freely accessed at https://doi.org/10.2337/dci22-0046, is one of the editor-selected feature articles in the March 2023 issue of Diabetes Care. 26:40: Alice is joined by Louise L. Stentebjerg, MD, PhD-candidate, of Steno Diabetes Center Odense. Dr. Stentebjerg is the lead author of “Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass Increases Glycemic Excursions During Pregnancy and Postpartum: A Prospective Cohort Study,” another editor-selected article appearing in the March 2023 issue and openly accessible at https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-1357. 34:25: In the “Diabetes Care Rapid Exchange,” Alice and Mike wrap up the episode by reviewing other interesting articles in the March 2023 issue of Diabetes Care. Studies highlighted in this segment include: M.R. Rigby et al. Two-Year Follow-up From the T1GER Study: Continued Off-Therapy Metabolic Improvements in Children and Young Adults With New-Onset T1D Treated With Golimumab and Characterization of Responders. https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-0908 T.A. Khan et al. Combination of Multiple Low-Risk Lifestyle Behaviors and Incident Type 2 Diabetes: A Systematic Review and Dose-Response Meta-analysis of Prospective Cohort Studies. https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-1024 D.M. Wilson et al., and the Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet Study Group. CGM Metrics Identify Dysglycemic States in Participants From the TrialNet Pathway to Prevention Study. https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-1297 R. Retnakaran et al. Treatment of Gestational Diabetes Mellitus and Maternal Risk of Diabetes After Pregnancy. https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-1786 V. Rotbain Curovic et al. Optimization of Albuminuria-Lowering Treatment in Diabetes by Crossover Rotation to Four Different Drug Classes: A Randomized Crossover Trial. https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-1699 J.R. Herges et al. Glucagon Prescribing and Costs Among U.S. Adults With Diabetes, 2011–2021. https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-1564. To learn more about Diabetes Care, please visit diabetesjournals.org/care.