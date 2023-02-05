Episode 6, May 2023 Diabetes Care "On Air"

Welcome to episode no. 6 (May 2023) of Diabetes Care "On Air"—a new and different way to bring the research published in Diabetes Care to life. Join co-hosts Alice Cheng, MD, FRCPC, and Michael Rickels, MD, MS, as they discuss the latest and greatest content in the May 2023 issue of Diabetes Care. 1:45: Alice interviews Rohan Arora, contributor of the cover art on the May 2023 issue of Diabetes Care. Rohan was born in India and was diagnosed with diabetes 14 years ago. Today he is a designer, a researcher, and a certified diabetes educator. He is also the head of the Delhi Chapter of the Blue Circle Diabetes Foundation (bluecircle.foundation), a nongovernmental organization in India committed to diabetes education and advocacy. Rohan's artwork, "Sugar Moon," is inspired by "a mother's empathy and how with love and joy in small things we can overcome all odds." Please check out the cover and a brief profile of Rohan and his artwork in the May 2023 issue of Diabetes Care: https://diabetesjournals.org/care/issue/46/5. 7:42: Mike chats with William Russell of Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Dr. Russell is the lead author of "Abatacept for Delay of Type 1 Diabetes Progression in Stage 1 Relatives at Risk: A Randomized, Double-Masked, Controlled Trial," which was coordinated by the Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet Study Group. This study is an editor-selected feature article appearing in the May 2023 issue and is openly accessible at https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-2200. 24:29: Alice discusses "Metformin and Cancer: Solutions to a Real-World Evidence Failure" with senior author Sammy Suissa of McGill University. As Alice describes, Dr. Suissa's review article, which is coauthored by Oriana Hoi Yun Yu, is "a cautionary tale of the potential pitfalls of observational study design and the steps we can take to right the wrongs of the past." This fascinating article can be freely accessed at https://doi.org/10.2337/dci22-0047. 41:31 In the "Diabetes Care Rapid Exchange," Alice and Mike wrap up the episode by reviewing several interesting articles in the May 2023 issue of Diabetes Care. Studies highlighted in this segment include: Siham Abdelgani et al. Distinct Mechanisms Responsible for the Increase in Glucose Production and Ketone Formation Caused by Empagliflozin in T2DM Patients. https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-0885 Paul M. McKeigue et al. Relation of Incident Type 1 Diabetes to Recent COVID-19 Infection: Cohort Study Using e-Health Record Linkage in Scotland. https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-0385 Naomi Holman et al. Comparative Incidence of Diabetes Following Hospital Admission for COVID-19 and Pneumonia: A Cohort Study. https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-0670 Christof M. Kazda et al. Novel Once-Weekly Basal Insulin Fc Achieved Similar Glycemic Control With a Safety Profile Comparable to Insulin Degludec in Patients With Type 1 Diabetes. https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-2395 Juliana M. Bue-Valleskey et al. Once-Weekly Basal Insulin Fc Demonstrated Similar Glycemic Control to Once-Daily Insulin Degludec in Insulin-Naive Patients With Type 2 Diabetes: A Phase 2 Randomized Control Trial. https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-2396 Anastasios Mangelis et al. People With Type 1 Diabetes of African Caribbean Ethnicity Are at Increased Risk of Developing Sight-Threatening Diabetic Retinopathy. https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-2118 Tim Heise et al. Tirzepatide Reduces Appetite, Energy Intake, and Fat Mass in People With Type 2 Diabetes. https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-1710 Vera Lehmann et al. Noninvasive Hypoglycemia Detection in People With Diabetes Using Smartwatch Data. https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-2290