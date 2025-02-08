Litfulo Lowdown: When to Wave Goodbye; Olumiant Showdown: Solo vs. Squad; Solar Shocker: More Sun Equals Less Death?
Is your Litfulo not pulling its weight? New research gives you the inside scoop on when to throw in the towel
We’re buzzing about oral JAK inhibitors for vitiligo, but do they really outshine NBUVB alone? We’ve got the answer
And guess what? While basking in the sun might up your skin cancer risk, it turns out those rays also help you dodge death from heart disease, cancer and other nasty surprises— at least if you happen to be living in England
Join Richard Weller, the genius behind these sacrilege statements, as he helps us rethink how we guide our patients on sun exposure—taking into account their skin type and the sunny vibes of their locale.
We’ll also dive into Dupixent’s surprising benefits for cancer immunotherapy, its heart-friendly profile, and how it shields kids from ADD, depression, and anxiety. Ever wonder if switching up your psoriasis biologic is worth it? We’ll tackle that enigma. And don’t miss our head-to-head trial of Pregabalin vs. Gabapentin for the intensely itchy, plus a look at the long-term risk of psoriasis after a first bout of guttate psoriasis. Oh, and do we really need sterile gloves in derm surgery? Tune in for all this and more—with the trusty team at Derms on Drugs! Join Drs. Ferris, Zirwas and Patton for a new episode every Friday
Derms on Drugs is produced by Scholars in Medicine.
Guest: Richard Weller, Professor
Guest Bio: I graduated in medicine at St Thomas’ Hospital, University of London (now part of King’s College, London) and undertook my general/internal medicine training in the north of England and in Australia.Having gained my MRCP I trained in dermatology at the Institute of Dermatology (St John’s) in London, and in Aberdeen and Edinburgh. I spent some time out of my clinical training to complete a research MD degree. Having completed my dermatology training, I gained a scholarship from the University of Edinburgh, and spent three years in post-doctoral research training in the laboratories of Prof Victoria Kolb-Bachofen, Heinrich-Heine Universität, Dusseldorf, and of Dr Tim Billiar, University of Pittsburgh, USA.I was recruited from America to the post of Senior Lecturer, and latterly Reader in Dermatology and Associate Principal Investigator at the Centre for Inflammation Research, University of Edinburgh.My time is divided between clinical duties, where I am an honorary NHS Consultant Dermatologist with a particular interest in medical dermatology and eczema, and the University where I have an active research group, and also a significant teaching commitment as Programme Director of the M.Med.Sci degree.