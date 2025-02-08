BCC Treatment Goes Viral: Find out what happens when you unleash a genetically modified herpes virus on difficult BCCs

Litfulo for When All Hope for Hair Seems Lost...When Olumiant strikes out can LItfulo pinch hit and save the day?Hand Eczema: Did we really need a 60,000-patient study to find out who's most likely to have horrible hands?The Hand Eczema Whisperer: Jacob Thyssen joins us all the way from the University of Copenhagen for some hand-to-hand combat. What causes it, what can you do about it right now and what's on the horizon for hand eczema.But that's not all - the Derms on Drugs always bring the best stuff from the literature:-Curettage and imiquimod for nodular BCC - not what the doctor ordered-Adbry: The new kid on the block for bullous pemphigoid-Blood pressure meds: Who's a friend and who's a foe when it comes to skin cancer risk?-AI vs Doctors: Which one does a better job answering patient questions?-Brella and Sofdra: Hyperhidrosis Hype or Help?-Needle know-how: Ever wonder what suture needle is best for your patient?-Join us this week for yet another tour-de-force of dermatology you won't want to miss!1. Efficacy and tolerability of neoadjuvant therapy with Talimogene laherparepvec in cutaneous basal cell carcinoma: a phase II trial (NeoBCC trial)https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39820126/2. Efficacy and Safety of Switching from Baricitinib to Ritlecitinib in Severe Alopecia Areatahttps://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39707907/3. Major improvement of very severe alopecia areata in patients treated with the combination of baricitinib and low doses of corticosteroids: an eight-case serieshttps://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37467740/4. Prevalence of Chronic Hand Eczema in adults: A cross-sectional survey of over 60,000 respondents in the general population in Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdomhttps://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39797908/5. The Prevalence and Determinants of Hand and Face Dermatitis during COVID-19 Pandemic: A Population-Based Surveyhttps://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33376481/6. Guidelines for diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of hand eczemahttps://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34971008/7. Short-term glucocorticoid treatment compromises both permeability barrier homeostasis and stratum corneum integrity: inhibition of epidermal lipid synthesis accounts for functional abnormalitieshttps://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12603860/8. Association Between Topical Corticosteroid Use and Type 2 Diabetes in Two European Population-Based Adult Cohortshttps://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30936111/9. The Low Nickel Diethttps://www.thelownickeldiet.com/?gad_source=1&gclid=Cj0KCQiA-5a9BhCBARIsACwMkJ7Ah9ysdVxzpqlxk2KRJoUlUouvxmfcL6UzkNvmG7o8CIXjfNXlZnkaAlhYEALw_wcB10. Imiquimod Cream Preceded by Superficial Curettage vs Surgical Excision for Nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma: A Secondary Analysis of a Randomized Clinical Trialhttps://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39878970/11. Off-label use of tralokinumab in the treatment of bullous pemphigoid- a case serieshttps://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39878153/12. Association between use of antihypertensives and treatment of actinic keratoses: A TriNetX population- based studyhttps://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39894367/13. Perspectives on Artificial Intelligence-Generated Responses to Patient Messageshttps://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39412810/14. Sofdra prescribing informationhttps://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2024/217347s000lbl.pdf15. A Pivotal Study on the Safety and Effectiveness of a Targeted Alkali Thermolysis Patch for Treatment of Primary Axillary Hyperhidrosis or Excessive Axillary Sweatinghttps://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39480962/16. Impact of Needle Design and Suture Gauge on Tissue Tearing During Skin Suturing: A Comparative Analysishttps://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39325023/