Derms on Drugs is where cutting-edge dermatology meets mediocre comedy. Each week three dermatologists – Matt Zirwas, Laura Ferris and Tim Patton – discuss, debate, and dissect the hottest topics in dermatology.
  • BCC Treatment Goes Viral: Find out what happens when you unleash a genetically modified herpes virus on difficult BCCs
    Litfulo for When All Hope for Hair Seems Lost...When Olumiant strikes out can LItfulo pinch hit and save the day?Hand Eczema: Did we really need a 60,000-patient study to find out who's most likely to have horrible hands?The Hand Eczema Whisperer:  Jacob Thyssen joins us all the way from the University of Copenhagen for some hand-to-hand combat.  What causes it, what can you do about it right now and what's on the horizon for hand eczema.But that's not all - the Derms on Drugs always bring the best stuff from the literature:-Curettage and imiquimod for nodular BCC - not what the doctor ordered-Adbry: The new kid on the block for bullous pemphigoid-Blood pressure meds: Who's a friend and who's a foe when it comes to skin cancer risk?-AI vs Doctors:  Which one does a better job answering patient questions?-Brella and Sofdra: Hyperhidrosis Hype or Help?-Needle know-how: Ever wonder what suture needle is best for your patient?-Join us this week for yet another tour-de-force of dermatology you won't want to miss!1.  Efficacy and tolerability of neoadjuvant therapy with Talimogene laherparepvec in cutaneous basal cell carcinoma: a phase II trial (NeoBCC trial)https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39820126/2.  Efficacy and Safety of Switching from Baricitinib to Ritlecitinib in Severe Alopecia Areatahttps://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39707907/3.  Major improvement of very severe alopecia areata in patients treated with the combination of baricitinib and low doses of corticosteroids: an eight-case serieshttps://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37467740/4.  Prevalence of Chronic Hand Eczema in adults: A cross-sectional survey of over 60,000 respondents in the general population in Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdomhttps://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39797908/5.  The Prevalence and Determinants of Hand and Face Dermatitis during COVID-19 Pandemic: A Population-Based Surveyhttps://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33376481/6.  Guidelines for diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of hand eczemahttps://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34971008/7.  Short-term glucocorticoid treatment compromises both permeability barrier homeostasis and stratum corneum integrity: inhibition of epidermal lipid synthesis accounts for functional abnormalitieshttps://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12603860/8.  Association Between Topical Corticosteroid Use and Type 2 Diabetes in Two European Population-Based Adult Cohortshttps://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30936111/9.  The Low Nickel Diethttps://www.thelownickeldiet.com/?gad_source=1&gclid=Cj0KCQiA-5a9BhCBARIsACwMkJ7Ah9ysdVxzpqlxk2KRJoUlUouvxmfcL6UzkNvmG7o8CIXjfNXlZnkaAlhYEALw_wcB10.  Imiquimod Cream Preceded by Superficial Curettage vs Surgical Excision for Nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma: A Secondary Analysis of a Randomized Clinical Trialhttps://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39878970/11.  Off-label use of tralokinumab in the treatment of bullous pemphigoid- a case serieshttps://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39878153/12.  Association between use of antihypertensives and treatment of actinic keratoses: A TriNetX population- based studyhttps://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39894367/13.  Perspectives on Artificial Intelligence-Generated Responses to Patient Messageshttps://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39412810/14.  Sofdra prescribing informationhttps://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2024/217347s000lbl.pdf15.  A Pivotal Study on the Safety and Effectiveness of a Targeted Alkali Thermolysis Patch for Treatment of Primary Axillary Hyperhidrosis or Excessive Axillary Sweatinghttps://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39480962/16.  Impact of Needle Design and Suture Gauge on Tissue Tearing During Skin Suturing: A Comparative Analysishttps://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39325023/
    1:02:12
  • Litfulo Lowdown: When to Wave Goodbye; Olumiant Showdown: Solo vs. Squad; Solar Shocker: More Sun Equals Less Death?
    Is your Litfulo not pulling its weight? New research gives you the inside scoop on when to throw in the towel We’re buzzing about oral JAK inhibitors for vitiligo, but do they really outshine NBUVB alone? We’ve got the answer  And guess what? While basking in the sun might up your skin cancer risk, it turns out those rays also help you dodge death from heart disease, cancer and other nasty surprises— at least if you happen to be living in England Join Richard Weller, the genius behind these sacrilege statements, as he helps us rethink how we guide our patients on sun exposure—taking into account their skin type and the sunny vibes of their locale. We’ll also dive into Dupixent’s surprising benefits for cancer immunotherapy, its heart-friendly profile, and how it shields kids from ADD, depression, and anxiety.  Ever wonder if switching up your psoriasis biologic is worth it? We’ll tackle that enigma. And don’t miss our head-to-head trial of Pregabalin vs. Gabapentin for the intensely itchy, plus a look at the long-term risk of psoriasis after a first bout of guttate psoriasis.  Oh, and do we really need sterile gloves in derm surgery? Tune in for all this and more—with the trusty team at Derms on Drugs! Join Drs. Ferris, Zirwas and Patton for a new episode every Friday Derms on Drugs is produced by ⁠Scholars in Medicine.⁠  Guest: Richard Weller, Professor Guest Bio: I graduated in medicine at St Thomas’ Hospital, University of London (now part of King’s College, London) and undertook my general/internal medicine training in the north of England and in Australia.Having gained my MRCP I trained in dermatology at the Institute of Dermatology (St John’s) in London, and in Aberdeen and Edinburgh. I spent some time out of my clinical training to complete a research MD degree.  Having completed my dermatology training, I gained a scholarship from the University of Edinburgh, and spent three years in post-doctoral research training in the laboratories of Prof Victoria Kolb-Bachofen, Heinrich-Heine Universität, Dusseldorf, and of Dr Tim Billiar, University of Pittsburgh, USA.I was recruited from America to the post of Senior Lecturer, and latterly Reader in Dermatology and Associate Principal Investigator at the Centre for Inflammation Research, University of Edinburgh.My time is divided between clinical duties, where I am an honorary NHS Consultant Dermatologist with a particular interest in medical dermatology and eczema, and the University where I have an active research group, and also a significant teaching commitment as Programme Director of the M.Med.Sci degree.   
    58:52
  • Melanoma Meltdowns, Biosimilar Betrayals, and the Eczema Enigma Exposed!
    Buckle-up Kids.  Our Derms on Drugs are answering some of the hottest questions in dermatology again this week: Melanoma's Mental Massacre: Discover which patients are most likely to spiral into anxiety and depression after diagnosis and how we can help save their sanity! Biosimilar Backstabbing: Why do patients switched to biosimilars fare worse than newbies to psoriasis? We'll peel back the layers of this pharmaceutical puzzle. Eczema Epidemic Exposed: Hold onto your moisturizers, folks! We've cracked the code on why everyone and their itchy grandmother has atopic dermatitis. Spoiler alert: It's not just your genes being jerks! Air Pollution: The Silent Skin Assassin: Dr. Ian Myles spills the tea on how he caught air pollution red-handed in the great eczema explosion of the '70s. Urban dwellers, your skin's arch-nemesis has been unmasked! But wait, there's more! We'll also dive into: The return of the zit: Predicting acne's revenge after isotretinoin Dupilumab: The accidental cancer crusader? Tralokinumab: Savior for dupilumab dropouts or just another letdown? Ferulic acid vs. Rosacea: The face-off you never knew you needed Cysteamine and hydroquinone duke it out in the melasma arena Digital mucous cysts: Because even your fingers deserve some drama You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you might even learn something new… Join Drs. Ferris, Zirwas and Patton for a new episode every Friday Derms on Drugs is produced by ⁠Scholars in Medicine.⁠ Guest: Ian A. Myles, MD, Mph Guest Bio: Dr. Myles, Principal Investigator, Epithelial Therapeutics Unit, graduated with a B.S. in biology from Colorado State University in 2001 and then obtained an M.D. from the University of Colorado in 2005. He completed an internal medicine residency at The Ohio State University prior to beginning fellowship training in allergy and clinical immunology at NIH. He worked under the mentorship of Dr. Sandip Datta investigating the mechanistic details of susceptibility to S. aureus skin infections. In 2011, Dr. Myles became a commissioned officer in the United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps. LCDR Myles has supported several USPHS missions, from the Ebola virus vaccine trial in West Africa to congressional Gold Medal Ceremonies at the U.S. Capitol. In 2013, he was awarded a position as an assistant clinical investigator in the NIAID Transition Program in Clinical Research. Dr. Myles received his M.P.H. from George Washington University in 2016. In 2018, Dr. Myles became the head of the newly formed Epithelial Therapeutics Unit to evaluate the efficacy and safety of a topical, live bacterial treatment for atopic dermatitis (eczema). He is currently a participant in the Lasker Clinical Research Scholars and Distinguished Scholars programs. Links to Articles and Websites 1.  Prevalence and odds of anxiety and depression in cutaneous malignant melanoma: a proportional meta-analysis and regression 2.  Drug Survival and Safety of Biosimilars Compared with Originator Adalimumab for Psoriasis: A Multinational Cohort Study 3.  The clinical, mechanistic, and social impacts of air pollution on atopic dermatitis 4.  Exposure to isocyanates predicts atopic dermatitis prevalence and disrupts therapeutic pathways in commensal bacteria 5.  Environmental and behavioral mitigation strategies for patients with atopic dermatitis 6.  Acne Relapse and Isotretinoin Retrial in Patients With Acne 7.  Risk of malignancy associated with use of dupilumab versus other treatments in atopic dermatitis patients: A national database analysis 8.  Tralokinumab Treatment in Adult Atopic Dermatitis Patients: 28-Week Evaluation of Clinical Effectiveness, Safety, Serum Proteins and Total IgE Levels 9.  Ferulic Acid in the Treatment of Papulopustular Rosacea: A Randomized Controlled Study 10.  Efficacy and safety of cysteamine 5% cream for the management of melasma: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials 11.  Effectiveness of surgical versus non-surgical interventions in treatment of digital mucous cysts Melanoma Prognosis Calculator http://www.lifemath.net/cancer/melanoma/outcome/index.php   Skinesa Defensin+ Probiotic Spray https://www.skinesa.com/products/defensin-probiotic-spray
    1:01:03
  • Rinvoq v Dupi: Battle of the Century, Deadly Boxed Warnings, and Ending the Long Term Relationship with AKs
    Buckle up! We're diving deep into the wild world of dermatology, where the only thing more dangerous than a weird mole is a boxed warning. Here's what's cooking in this episode: Rinvoq vs. Dupixent: Two drugs enter, one drug leaves! We break down this pharmaceutical cage match and wonder if we learned anything besides how to pronounce "upadacitinib." Actinic keratoses get a glow-up with calcipotriol and 5-FU. Spoiler alert: It's not what you think, unless you think it's magic. Then you're right. Boxed warnings: Giving us more childhood suicides? We explore how these little black boxes are wreaking havoc on patients and ask, "Who's really getting schooled here?" Dr. Ted Lain attempts to convince our hosts there's actual science in skincare. Spoiler: It's harder than getting rid of back acne. Plus, we'll tackle burning questions like: Are JAK inhibitors the new Russian roulette? Is switching IL-23s just dermatological musical chairs? And is Topical Steroid Withdrawal the new gluten intolerance?Join us as we dive into the best articles of the last week. Warning: Side effects may include uncontrollable laughter, raised eyebrows, and a sudden urge to moisturize. Join Drs. Ferris, Zirwas and Patton for a new episode every Friday. Derms on Drugs is produced by Scholars in Medicine.
    1:08:28

Derms on Drugs is where cutting-edge dermatology meets mediocre comedy. Each week three dermatologists – Matt Zirwas, Laura Ferris and Tim Patton – discuss, debate, and dissect the hottest topics in dermatology. It's everything you need to know to be on the cutting-edge of dermatology and it’ll be the most fun you’ve ever had while actually learning something useful. Derms on Drugs is produced by Scholars in Medicine, an online educational platform (scholarsinmedicine.com) exclusively for healthcare professionals of all levels of experience and education.
