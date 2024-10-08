18. Small Jaws & Big Problems: What Every Parent Needs to Know
In this eye-opening episode of Dentistry Disrupted, Dr. Clayton sits down with Dr. Ben Miraglia, an expert in airway-focused dentistry and orthodontics, to discuss:
✅ Why so many kids today have underdeveloped jaws and crowded teeth✅ The link between mouth breathing and sleep-disordered breathing✅ How airway issues can affect behavior, growth, and overall health✅ Early intervention strategies to support proper jaw and airway development✅ Innovative pre-orthodontic devices in combination with a collaborative care model
If you’re a parent, dentist, or healthcare provider, this episode is packed with insights you won’t want to miss. Tune in now and discover how you can help your child breathe, sleep, and thrive.
00:00 Introduction to Airway Health and Early Treatment
01:32 The Journey into Orthodontics and Airway Medicine
06:26 Transformative Patient Experiences and Long-Term Success
08:51 The Connection Between Jaw Development and Health
14:54 Understanding Malocclusion and Underdeveloped Jaws
22:28 Causes of Underdeveloped Jaws in Modern Society
30:10 Transitioning from Breastfeeding to Solid Foods
33:42 The Impact of Industrialized Food on Child Development
33:54 Addressing Self-Soothing Habits in Children
35:42 Identifying Airway Issues in Children
41:10 Innovative Solutions for Healthy Jaw Development
48:17 The Importance of Nasal Breathing
🔍 Resources Mentioned In Today's Episode:
Solid Starts Instagram
Baby-Led Weaning Instagram
Baby-Led Weaning Book
If you are wondering if Toothpillow is right for your child, you can get a FREE video consult by a trained airway-dentist and $200 off the cost of Toothpillow treatment when you use my code, CLAYTON at checkout. Just visit toothpillow.com.
--------
51:23
The Root Cause of Orthodontic & Airway Issues in Kids
Did you know that Orthodontists were the first dental specialty? AND that their primary goal was to support airway health, not JUST to straighten teeth?
In this episode of Dentistry Disrupted, Dr. Clayton talks about the critical, but often overlooked cause of airway issues in kids - jaw growth and development.
So if you’ve ever wondered why so many kids need braces or why inflamed tonsils are more than just an annoyance, this episode is for you!
Dr. Clayton shares real-life success stories, practical tips, and actionable advice to help parents address these issues early and effectively.
Don't know where to start or what to do in supporting your child's airway journey? Check out Chapter 4 in the Functional Dentistry Roadmap, where I dive more into Myobrace, Toothpillow, and other options to help your child sleep and breathe better.
--------
10:39
16: Oral Health and Cancer Risk: A Veteran-Owned Natural Bakery's Story
In this mini episode, Dr. Clayton gets into the fascinating ways oral bacteria, specifically those linked to periodontal disease (or gum health), can influence chronic conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and even cancer—one of the most devastating diseases that most of us have some sort of connection to.
I will also introduce you to Aaron Hudson, co-owner of Kuna-based Hudson Bakery, Idaho’s first farm-to-table bakery, alongside his wife, Anna. They are known for their delicious sourdough, and commitment to sustainable, wholesome ingredients. The Hudsons have quickly become a cornerstone of the Treasure Valley community.
Diagnosed with cancer in 2021, Aaron has continued to pour his heart into their bakery while battling this disease. This fall, his cancer returned, spreading to his kidney and back. Despite these challenges, Aaron works tirelessly driven by his passion for his business, family, and community.
Dr. Clayton has had the privilege of working closely with Aaron to support his oral health and overall wellness—giving him valuable tools in his fight against cancer.
This episode shares Aaron’s inspiring story and highlights the critical connection between oral health and systemic diseases.
Listen to the podcast for more of Aaron's story, and join us in supporting Aaron in his fight against cancer by donating to the Hudson's GoFundMe linked Here.
You can also go check out more about their bakery and story on their Instagram page here!
**DISCLAIMER: Restoration Dentistry has received permission from Aaron Hudson and his wife to share their story.
--------
13:27
15. All About Fluoride: Rethinking the Controversial Cure for Cavities with Scientist Dr. Ryan Nolan
Ready for a deep dive into the fluoride debate?
On today’s podcast, Dr. Craig Clayton and his guest expert, Dr. Ryan Nolan, a scientist and chemist, discuss new research from the National Toxicology Program (NTP) on the toxicology of Fluoride.
The review has sparked conversations across the world, and Dr. Clayton and Dr. Nolan don’t shy away from the controversy. Instead, they have a candid and informative conversation about the benefits and risks of fluoride use. They delve into the complexities surrounding fluoride, the historical context of fluoride use, the debate over water fluoridation, and the emerging concerns regarding fluoride’s neurotoxicity.
Fluoride has been widely seen as the most crucial tool in the fight against cavities, but is it?
Don’t miss out on today’s episode!!
Dr. Ryan Nolan is a renowned researcher who is among the nation's leading scientists studying cutting-edge preventative oral care. He is also a chemist, general dentist, dental materials, and nanotechnology expert.
For a link to the NTP review click here.
For our favorite fluoride-free products, check out our free products guide here.
--------
33:37
14. Your Top Questions About Cavities Answered
Join Dr. Clayton and Eliza in this bite-sized episode filled with answers to some of your burning cavities questions.
Whether you’re someone who has amazing oral hygiene but is still stuck in the perpetual cycle of getting cavities, or you’ve given up on fighting cavities because you were told that, “You have soft teeth,” then this episode has something for you!
Want to work with me? Click HERE to join me inside Confidently Cavity Free!
Welcome to Dentistry Disrupted with Dr. Craig D. Clayton. I am a wellness and biomimetic dentist, passionate change maker, social media thought leader, and educator on disrupting the way we approach oral healthcare. Come along with me as we journey towards a healthier, and more empowered you.
It wasn’t all that long ago that I worked in traditional dentistry and questioned my career choice, but then I found biomimetic dentistry, I found whole wellness, and I found my calling. Fast forward to now, I love what I do, I’ve grown a large social media following and built a successful dental practice on the foundation of disrupting traditional dentistry.
This is more than just a podcast about teeth, this is a podcast about whole wellness and out-of-the-box root cause solutions. I’ll have guest experts come join us for great discussions and more disruption of the healthcare system.
I am so excited to facilitate a place where we can learn together, definitely laugh together, and grow together.
Whether you are a dentist, a person who struggles with cavities, or a person who has perfect oral health, there will be something for you here. So hit that subscribe button and join me on this journey to feel empowered, refreshed, and excited to become the healthiest version of yourself!