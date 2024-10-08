16: Oral Health and Cancer Risk: A Veteran-Owned Natural Bakery's Story

In this mini episode, Dr. Clayton gets into the fascinating ways oral bacteria, specifically those linked to periodontal disease (or gum health), can influence chronic conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and even cancer—one of the most devastating diseases that most of us have some sort of connection to. I will also introduce you to Aaron Hudson, co-owner of Kuna-based Hudson Bakery, Idaho’s first farm-to-table bakery, alongside his wife, Anna. They are known for their delicious sourdough, and commitment to sustainable, wholesome ingredients. The Hudsons have quickly become a cornerstone of the Treasure Valley community. Diagnosed with cancer in 2021, Aaron has continued to pour his heart into their bakery while battling this disease. This fall, his cancer returned, spreading to his kidney and back. Despite these challenges, Aaron works tirelessly driven by his passion for his business, family, and community. Dr. Clayton has had the privilege of working closely with Aaron to support his oral health and overall wellness—giving him valuable tools in his fight against cancer. This episode shares Aaron’s inspiring story and highlights the critical connection between oral health and systemic diseases. Listen to the podcast for more of Aaron's story, and join us in supporting Aaron in his fight against cancer by donating to the Hudson's GoFundMe linked Here. You can also go check out more about their bakery and story on their Instagram page here! **DISCLAIMER: Restoration Dentistry has received permission from Aaron Hudson and his wife to share their story.