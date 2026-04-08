Scott Vogel of Terror joins Jacob Bannon of Converge for a detailed, straightforward conversation about their histories in hardcore.



Covering the late 1980s through today, Scott walks through the full arc of his bands, including Fadaway, Slugfest, Despair, Buried Alive, and Terror, outlining how each project came together and what defined those eras. Alongside that, both Scott and Jacob reflect on their early experiences in the scene, from local shows and DIY touring to how they found their footing creatively and personally.



Terror's new album "Still Suffer" releases April 24th on Flatspot Records.



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Site: https://sticktight.la

Label: https://flatspotrecords.com

Instagram: https://instagram.com/terrorhardcore

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Follow J. Bannon:

Instagram: https://instagram.com/jbannon

Facebook: https://facebook.com/jbannon

Substack: https://jacobbannon.substack.com



Follow Converge:

Site: https://convergecult.com

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YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ConvergeOfficial



Opening/Closing Themes by Mike McKenzie