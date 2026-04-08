Christine from HarborLights joins us, Mark made a shocking discovery at his new apartment and much more!
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Music in this episode from:
Hesitation Wounds "Chicanery"
Show Notes:
Gouge Away "Consider b/w Wave Of Mutilation" out March 20th
American Nightmare "Life Support" Out Now
Frail Body Announce West Coast Dates
Caleb's Clamps
Staples Are Getting Podcast Studios
Greet Death on Audiotree Live
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Rich: @richrossi
Caleb: @calebgowett
Mark: @always10feetall
Aly: @instantweekend
Keith: @keithedge21