Could It Have Started Any Worse Than This?

In this first episode, Bob Roberts—who is battling stage four cancer—launches Dead Man Talking. With his longtime college friends by his side, Bob opens up about his journey from his initial colon cancer diagnosis and treatment to the recent discovery of troubling liver scans. Amid raw honesty and irreverent humor, the group reflects on life’s unpredictable nature, the pain of suffering, and the enduring power of hope and friendship. The conversation blends health updates, jokes, and deep reflections on faith, reminding listeners that even in the darkest moments, life can be celebrated.Podcast Production by Podders: https://podders.io