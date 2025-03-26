In this first episode, Bob Roberts—who is battling stage four cancer—launches Dead Man Talking. With his longtime college friends by his side, Bob opens up about his journey from his initial colon cancer diagnosis and treatment to the recent discovery of troubling liver scans. Amid raw honesty and irreverent humor, the group reflects on life’s unpredictable nature, the pain of suffering, and the enduring power of hope and friendship. The conversation blends health updates, jokes, and deep reflections on faith, reminding listeners that even in the darkest moments, life can be celebrated.Podcast Production by Podders: https://podders.io
Dead Man Talking is a raw podcast focused on Bob Roberts, a man facing stage four cancer with honesty and humor. In this podcast, Bob invites longtime college friends Jason Janz, Will Galkin, Ellis Murphree, and Josh Darnell to discuss cancer, suffering, death, hope, and faith in an unfiltered dialogue that embraces life’s unpredictability.The show is a heartfelt exploration of personal struggles and enduring friendships, where hard truths meet genuine laughter. Bob and his friends share their journeys and reflections on what it means to live fully in the face of mortality. This podcast does not offer neat solutions; it instead presents a love letter to life and friendship, inviting listeners to find hope and grace even in the midst of hardship.