Crush City Territory: a Houston Astros show

The Astros authored the biggest blockbuster trade of the winter, sending three-time All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for infielder Isaac Paredes, pitcher Hayden Wesneski and prospect Cam Smith. The Astros plan to contend in 2025, but trading their best player will make the task far more arduous.
--------
26:51
The Astros steal the Winter Meetings spotlight
In a winter dominated by Juan Soto discourse, the Astros have somehow stolen the spotlight. The team is open for business, listening to trade offers on Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez — both of whom would be among the best players acquired by any team this winter. The Astros remain engaged with free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman, but it's clear this winter won't mirror any that preceded it.
A Houston Astros show hosted by Tyler Stafford and The Athletic beat reporter Chandler Rome. Crush City Territory brings you inside info and analysis on the 'Stros all year long. CCT is part of the Foul Territory Network: Baseball the way it should be covered!