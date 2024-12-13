Crush City Territory: a Houston Astros show

The Astros steal the Winter Meetings spotlight

In a winter dominated by Juan Soto discourse, the Astros have somehow stolen the spotlight. The team is open for business, listening to trade offers on Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez — both of whom would be among the best players acquired by any team this winter. The Astros remain engaged with free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman, but it's clear this winter won't mirror any that preceded it.