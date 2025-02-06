Powered by RND
  • Donald Trump Cup Checks Trans Athletes
    President Trump signs an executive order banning men from competing in women's sports; ESPN loses its mind; and the NBA should just move to China. Ep.693 - - - Today's Sponsors: Black Rifle Coffee Company - Head to https://BlackRifleCoffee.com and use code DAILYWIRE for 20% off America’s Coffee. Shopify - Sign up for your one-dollar-per-month trial period at https://Shopify.com/crain
    --------  
    59:06
  • College Basketball Ranking Reaction + How to Bet the Super Bowl
    We debate who is underrated and overrated in the College Basketball AP Rankings; we react to some of the best moments from the Waste Management Tournament; and we tell you everything you need to know on how to bet the Super Bowl. Ep.692 - - - Today's Sponsors: Black Rifle Coffee Company - Head to https://BlackRifleCoffee.com and use code DAILYWIRE for 20% off America’s Coffee.
    --------  
    55:34
  • Myles Garrett & Cooper Kupp: What Would You Trade?
    Best trade scenarios for Myles Garrett and Cooper Kupp; best bets for Super Bowl LIX; and, is Travis Kelce telling the truth about his retirement plans? Ep.691 - - - Today's Sponsors: Black Rifle Coffee Company - Head to https://BlackRifleCoffee.com and use code DAILYWIRE for 20% off America’s Coffee. Raycon - GET 20% OFF sitewide at http://buyraycon.com/booster
    --------  
    59:38
  • Will This Move Save Alabama?
    Alabama hires a new offensive coordinator; Chip Kelly leaves Ohio State for the Raiders; and heavy betting action comes in on Travis Kelce to win the Super Bowl MVP. Ep.690 - - - Today's Sponsors: Fitbod - Get 25% off your subscription or try the app FREE for seven days at http://Fitbod.me/BOOSTER Good Ranchers - Visit https://goodranchers.com and subscribe to any box using code BOOSTER to claim $25 off and your choice of free ground beef, chicken, or salmon in every order for an entire year.
    --------  
    1:04:05
  • Is the Eagles’ Roster Better Than the Chiefs’?
    We debate whether Kansas City or Philly has the best roster; Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart climbs up the NFL draft boards; and we discuss whether or not the Pro Bowl should be eliminated. Ep.689 - - - Today's Sponsors: Acorns - Sign up now and join over 13 million all-time customers. Head to https://acorns.com/booster or download the Acorns app to get started. Black Rifle Coffee Company - Head to https://BlackRifleCoffee.com and use code DAILYWIRE for 20% off America’s Coffee.
    --------  
    1:04:29

Crain & Company

In-depth analysis. Informative interviews. Wagering predictions. Get all of that and more with Crain & Company: The new Daily Wire sports show hosted by former athletes and coaches Jake Crain, Blain Crain and David Cone. Tune in every morning Monday-Friday at 9am.
