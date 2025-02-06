President Trump signs an executive order banning men from competing in women's sports; ESPN loses its mind; and the NBA should just move to China. Ep.693 - - - Today's Sponsors: Black Rifle Coffee Company - Head to https://BlackRifleCoffee.com and use code DAILYWIRE for 20% off America’s Coffee. Shopify - Sign up for your one-dollar-per-month trial period at https://Shopify.com/crain
College Basketball Ranking Reaction + How to Bet the Super Bowl
We debate who is underrated and overrated in the College Basketball AP Rankings; we react to some of the best moments from the Waste Management Tournament; and we tell you everything you need to know on how to bet the Super Bowl. Ep.692
Myles Garrett & Cooper Kupp: What Would You Trade?
Best trade scenarios for Myles Garrett and Cooper Kupp; best bets for Super Bowl LIX; and, is Travis Kelce telling the truth about his retirement plans? Ep.691
Will This Move Save Alabama?
Alabama hires a new offensive coordinator; Chip Kelly leaves Ohio State for the Raiders; and heavy betting action comes in on Travis Kelce to win the Super Bowl MVP. Ep.690
Is the Eagles’ Roster Better Than the Chiefs’?
We debate whether Kansas City or Philly has the best roster; Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart climbs up the NFL draft boards; and we discuss whether or not the Pro Bowl should be eliminated. Ep.689
In-depth analysis. Informative interviews. Wagering predictions. Get all of that and more with Crain & Company: The new Daily Wire sports show hosted by former athletes and coaches Jake Crain, Blain Crain and David Cone. Tune in every morning Monday-Friday at 9am.