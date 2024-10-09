Powered by RND
Come Follow Up

Podcast Come Follow Up
BYUradio
Host Ben Lomu and special guests take a deeper dive into concepts and doctrines from the sacred scriptures. A companion to the weekly Come, Follow Me resource, ...
Religion & SpiritualityReligion

Available Episodes

5 of 229
  • February 10-16 | Doctrine and Covenants 10-11
    February 10-16 | D&C 10-11 | Joined by religious scholar Sherilyn Farnes and special guest Samoana Matagi.
    --------  
    54:15
  • February 3-9 | Doctrine and Covenants 6-9
    February 3-9 | D&C 6-9 | Joined by scholar Jasmin Gimenez Rappleye and special guest President Steven J. Lund, Young Men General Presidency.
    --------  
    54:11
  • January 27–February 2 | Doctrine and Covenants 3-5
    January 27–February 2 | D&C 3-5 | Joined by author and scholar Janiece Johnson and special guest Dusty Smith.
    --------  
    54:49
  • January 20-26 | Doctrine and Covenants 2; Joseph Smith—History 1:27-65
    January 20-26 | D&C 2; JS—H 1:27-65 | Joined by writer, poet, and religious scholar James Goldberg and special guest Cherisse Fisher.
    --------  
    54:28
  • January 13-19 | Joseph Smith—History 1:1-26
    January 13-19 | JS—H 1:1-26 | Joined by religious scholar Jenet Erickson and special guest Elder Jeremiah Joseph Morgan, deputy attorney general in the State of Missouri.
    --------  
    54:48

About Come Follow Up

Host Ben Lomu and special guests take a deeper dive into concepts and doctrines from the sacred scriptures. A companion to the weekly Come, Follow Me resource, Come Follow Up complements your personal and family scripture study.
Podcast website

