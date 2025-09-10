The Positive Persistence Podcast with Ian Bowen

How does a former special education student who couldn't read a book until her senior year of college become a national leader in education, a TEDx speaker, and the CEO of a movement saving teachers from burnout?Rae Hughart, CEO of Teach Better and founder of the Teachers Deserve It movement, joins the show for a powerful conversation about her journey from being a self-proclaimed "worst student" to a transformative force in education. She opens up about the profound impact of a single dance teacher who saw her potential, the guidance counselor who told her she wasn't "college-bound," and the moment she decided to become a math teacher specifically to be the teacher she never had.This is a raw look at the systemic pressures crushing educators, the power of practical solutions over empty buzzwords, and how building the right community can help you create a dream career you never knew was possible.In this episode, you’ll discover:1. How a label can shape, but not define, your entire identity and journey.2. The pivotal moment a dance instructor’s trust gave Rae a lifeline and a new sense of capability.3. The real, daily pressures that lead to overwhelming teacher burnout and how the system is set up for survival, not success.4. Why the "Teachers Deserve It" movement is about actionable solutions, not just complaints.5. How Rae overcame massive self-doubt to build a company by leaning on the expertise of others and building a powerful community.Key Takeaways:1. Your Label is Not Your Limit: Being identified as a special education student led Rae to believe she was a "lost cause." It took one person seeing past that label to show her a different path.2. Trust is a Powerful Catalyst: Being trusted with responsibility—like a key to the dance studio—can be a transformative moment that builds confidence and self-worth.3. Environment is Everything (For Teachers Too): Teachers are often in a state of "fight or flight," juggling countless demands. Sustainable teaching requires systems that work for educators, not against them.4. Start with Solutions, Not Just Problems: The "Teachers Deserve It" philosophy is about empowering educators with practical, sub-5-second strategies to reclaim their time and sanity, not adding to their to-do list.5. You Don’t Have to Be the Expert in Everything: Entrepreneurship isn't about knowing it all; it's about knowing your strengths and building a community of people who excel where you don't.Timestamps:00:00 - Meet Our Inspiring Guest: Rae Hughart01:14 - Dana, Ian’s wife, joins the conversation as the co-host02:15 - Rae's Journey: From special ed student to educator04:36 - The challenges and rewards of teaching07:29 - The impact of a dance teacher13:11 - Teachers deserve it: addressing teacher burnout21:25 - Empowering teachers with practical solutions25:06 - Prioritizing personal growth and performance28:05 - The need for updated learning approaches29:05 - Responsive and practical solutions for teachers31:56 - The journey from educator to entrepreneur36:39 - Building a community and overcoming self-doubt40:20 - Connecting and supporting the education community49:01 - Conclusion and final thoughtsConnect with Astronaut Christopher Huie:Website: https://teachersdeserveit.com/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@raehugharteduInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/raehughart/X: https://x.com/raehughartFB: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61568079585675IG: https://www.instagram.com/teachersdeserveit/Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/teachers-deserve-it-real-talk/id1792030274Book: Amazon.com: Teachers Deserve It: What You Deserve. Why You Don't Have It. And How You Can Go Get It.
64. Reaching for the Stars with Astronaut Christopher Huie
What does it take to become one of the fewer than 800 people in human history to travel to space?Christopher Huie, the 19th Black astronaut and first Jamaican American to journey beyond our atmosphere, joins the show to share his incredible path from a latchkey kid in Florida to rocket scientist and space pioneer. He opens up about growing up surrounded by the echoes of shuttle launches, how Star Trek shaped his leadership style, and why his mother’s trust, not pressure, set him on a trajectory toward the stars.This is a conversation about redefining failure, the power of asking “how” instead of “if,” and why pursuing impossible goals transforms not just what we achieve, but who we become.In this episode, you’ll discover:1. How growing up near Kennedy Space Center shaped Christopher’s childhood dreams.2. Why his mother’s Jamaican roots influenced her hands-off approach to parenting and why it worked.3. The role of “ignorance” and curiosity in innovation and personal growth.4. How engineering principles can help reframe failure and expand what’s possible.5. What it truly feels like to see Earth from space and why that perspective changes everything.Key Takeaways:1. Your Environment Shapes Your Potential: Christopher credits his structured, supportive upbringing and exposure to space culture with keeping him focused and curious.2. Don’t Self-Limit: He never believed there was anything he couldn’t do—even when others said otherwise. Let the world tell you “no,” not yourself.3. Failure Is Data, Not Defeat: In engineering, there’s never just one right answer. Each “failure” is just one path eliminated on the way to a solution.4. Ask “How,” Not “If”: Shifting from a binary mindset to a creative one opens up infinite possibilities and encourages problem-solving instead of surrender.5. Define the Impact, Not the Path: Start with the change you want to make in the world—the how will follow.Timestamps:00:00 - Introduction to Christopher Huie00:35 - What is Virgin Galactic and its role in commercial space flight?02:17 - Christopher’s childhood inspiration: space shuttles, documentaries, and Star Trek05:10 - The influence of his Jamaican American mother and single-parent household06:50 - Why he wanted to be a helicopter engineer08:24 - Overcoming statistical odds: being Black in aerospace11:31 - How private school and a structured environment helped him thrive12:15 - The power of a “figure-it-out” engineering mindset13:09 - Dealing with failure and not self-limiting15:04 - Where his audacity and self-belief come from16:12 - “Ignorance is a great innovation tool”17:36 - His engineering approach to obstacles and redefining success19:48 - Why some problems have no solution—and that’s okay20:21 - Reframing failure: It’s not if, it’s how22:17 - “Bad brainstorming” and expanding solution spaces23:40 - Start with complete freedom, then apply constraints24:07 - The importance of defining the problem before seeking the solution25:10 - How to identify the real goal behind the goal27:39 - The power of radical humility and continuous feedback30:04 - How AI and humans learn through failure32:51 - Why we must go to space “for who we become in the process”34:13 - Pushing past comfort zones to discover potential35:07 - The side benefits of pursuing hard things (like GPS)37:16 - What it feels like to see Earth from space39:38 - How the overview effect creates profound humility and connection40:34 - Advice for overcoming setbacks and pursuing dreams41:09 - You are the only you—leverage your unique perspective42:07 - How to “make your own luck” by controlling your environment43:36 - Final thoughts: You’re capable of more than you think44:35 - How to connect with Christopher HuieConnect with Astronaut Christopher Huie:Website: https://www.astrochuie.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/astrochuie/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/astrochuie/X: https://x.com/astrochuieThreads: https://www.threads.com/@astrochuie
63. Journey of Redemption with John Petrelli
How does a violent, rage-filled teenager transform into a celebrated Hollywood trainer and model, only to have it all threatened by a rare disease that left him paralyzed from the neck down?John Petrelli, a two-time author, speaker, and 30-year veteran fitness coach to the stars, shares his incredible journey from a lost youth seeking identity in bar fights to finding purpose by helping others. He opens up about the profound impact of a strained relationship with his WWII veteran father, the life-altering moment a college professor saw his potential, and the desperate cross-country move that saved his life.This is a raw conversation about the roots of anger, the power of a single mentor, and the unimaginable resilience required to rebuild your body and spirit from absolute zero.In this episode, you’ll discover:1. The childhood roots of rage and how a lack of identity leads to violence.2. The pivotal moment a criminal justice professor changed John’s life with one sentence.3. Why sometimes the only way out of a negative environment is a geographic change.4. The surprising, universal insecurities of A-list celebrities and where they stem from.5. The harrowing details of his battle with Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) and how his past struggles prepared him to survive.Key Takeaways:1.Identity is Chosen, Not Given: Losing his identity as an athlete, John found a new, destructive one in violence. We often adopt the identity that gets us the most attention, even if it's negative.2. One Person Can Change Your Trajectory: A single mentor who believes in you when you can't believe in yourself can be the catalyst for a completely new life path.3. Your Environment is Everything: To truly change, you must often change your peer group, your location, and what you fill your time with. Surround yourself with people who lift you up.4. Resilience is Built in the Past: Your past struggles are not for nothing; they are the tools you will need to overcome future adversity. Look back at your "wins" to fuel your current battles.5. Mindset is Medicine: Facing a potentially fatal paralysis, John nourished his spirit with music, his body with whole foods, and his mind with visualization and faith, creating the perfect conditions for healing.Timestamps:00:00 - Introduction to John Petrelli’s many lives01:19 - John on the power of the title "Dad"02:06 - Ian on reading John’s book, "Page Turner: Confessions of a Hollywood Trainer"02:41 - The mindset of a violent teenager: Where the rage came from04:06 - The profound impact of a father who couldn’t say "I love you"07:40 - How to pivot away from a negative identity and environment08:29 - The life-altering encounter with Professor Tom Lanahan10:22 - "I don't know who you used to be... I know who you are right now."12:20 - The emotional weight of a second chance14:12 - Why he had to leave everything and move to California16:28 - Arriving in California and sleeping on a floor for a new future17:57 - The power of filling your minutes with positive action19:14 - Studying for his certification while working as a bouncer and landscaper20:38 - How his clients became his mentors and family23:30 - The common struggles and insecurities of his celebrity clients28:06 - Where limiting beliefs truly come from (Hint: It’s often childhood)31:54 - The fulfilling joy of being a coach and witnessing transformation33:23 - The segue into his biggest battle: Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS)34:41 - How his past struggles prepared him for paralysis36:40 - The rapid onset of GBS: From numbness to full paralysis in days38:30 - The 45-minute whirlwind from ER to ICU on respiratory watch39:29 - Context: From benching 405 lbs to being completely paralyzed40:35 - John’s mental state facing a life-threatening diagnosis41:19 - Creating a healing environment: Music, nourishment, and visualization44:45 - Ian on the power of visualization from his own hospital experience45:40 - Resilience isn’t bouncing back; it’s bouncing forward with new tools47:45 - The "metaphysical backpack" of tools we collect from overcoming adversity48:50 - The community that showed up: Christmas carolers at his door50:34 - His mission to pay it forward and be a spark for others51:45 - Ian’s final thoughts and where to find John’s book52:26 - John’s offer to donate speaking time to educators, first responders, and caregivers53:18 - How to connect with John PetrelliConnect with John Petrelli:Website: https://www.confessionsofahollywoodtrainer.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/john.petrelli/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/john-petrelli-16589b251/
62. The Joy Hour with Tom Lyman
What does it take for a successful, functional addict to finally surrender and ask for help?Tom Lyman, a men’s life coach and founder of The Joy Hour, shares his raw and powerful story of a 12-year battle with addiction, adultery, and a double life that nearly cost him everything. He reveals the pivotal moment in his backyard on Thanksgiving that became his "rock foundation," the humbling journey through rehab, and how he rebuilt his marriage and discovered his true purpose.This is a candid conversation about the destructive power of ego, the life-saving act of surrender, and the transformative power of creating connection to replace isolation.In this episode, you’ll discover:1. The stark difference between a "rock bottom" and a "rock foundation."2. Why it's so difficult for high-achieving men to ask for help and how to overcome it.3. How Tom’s wife’s ultimatum, delivered with love, became the catalyst for change.4. The birth of "The Joy Hour"—a sober, connection-based movement that grew from 30 to 200 people in a month.5. Tom’s "Recovery, Discovery, Action" framework for building a life of purpose beyond addiction.Key Takeaways:1. Functional Isn't Fine: You can have the big house, cars, and business success while your private life is crumbling. External success often masks internal pain.2. Humble Yourself or Be Humbled: The ego that built your success can prevent you from getting the help you need. Surrender is a strength, not a weakness.3. Connection is the Antidote: Mental health and addiction struggles worsen in isolation and improve through connection. Your environment is everything.4. Your Receipts and Timestamp Don't Lie: To see what you truly value, look objectively at how you spend your money and your time.5. Recovery → Discovery → Action = Purpose: Healing is the first step. Then you must discover your gifts and, most importantly, take bold action to live them out.Timestamps:00:00 - Introduction to Tom Lyman00:56 - The pivotal Thanksgiving 2021 rock bottom moment03:17 - The functional addict facade: Maintaining a double life05:27 - The moment his wife said "I can't do it anymore"07:15 - The humbling experience of (paid) outpatient rehab09:40 - How ego prevents men from asking for help11:25 - The miraculous restoration of his marriage and family13:23 - The origin story of "The Joy Hour"16:05 - How a sober party became a movement for mental health and connection19:36 - [Mid-roll Ad] The Rinse Method21:06 - How Joy Hour creates organic support networks22:12 - A powerful story: How connection replaced anxiety medication23:42 - Tom’s philosophy on identity: "I had addictions; I am not an addict."25:33 - The Recovery, Discovery, Action framework explained29:31 - Redefining success: It’s not the cars or the money32:00 - Balancing external success with internal peace32:58 - The critical question: "What is your WHY?"35:12 - Steve Jobs' regret: "I've had very little joy."36:05 - One piece of advice for starting your journey: Pen and Paper38:57 - The power of auditing your time and spending41:52 - Where to find Tom Lyman and The Joy HourConnect with Tom Lyman:Website: https://tomlyman.com/ (Coming Soon)Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tomthejoyhourguy/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-lyman-4a0b31230/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@JoyHourShow
Compassionate Love Awakens with Dr. Josiane Bonte
What if the key to healing trauma and transforming relationships lies in a hidden biological gift we all possess?Dr. Josiane Bonte, a family and systems researcher with over 22 years of experience, unveils the science and soul of compassionate love: a powerful force encoded in our DNA.In this profound conversation, she reveals how embracing our shadow selves, practicing self-compassion, and shifting our energy can dissolve conflict, heal generational wounds, and unlock extraordinary post-traumatic growth.In this episode, you’ll discover:1. The scientific foundation of compassionate love and its role in human connection2. How shadow work helps reclaim disowned parts of ourselves for wholeness3. Why trauma can become a gateway to post-traumatic growth4. The ripple effect of self-compassion on relationships and global healing5. Practical steps to shift from reactivity to loving awareness in daily lifeKey Takeaways:1. Chromosome of Connection: Compassionate love is biologically wired in us—activate it to transform relationships.2. Shadow Integration: The qualities we judge in others mirror hidden aspects of ourselves waiting to be embraced.3. Trauma as Catalyst: Grounded hope—focusing on what works in the present—fuels post-traumatic growth.4. Energy Matters: Your emotional responses to global events either perpetuate or heal collective pain.5. Sovereign Love: True compassion starts within; you can’t give what you haven’t cultivated for yourself.Timestamps:00:00 - Introduction to Dr. Josiane Bonte’s work00:38 - Defining compassionate love and its planetary impact02:29 - The discovery of the "compassion chromosome" in scientific research04:20 - How conflict dissolves when we prioritize harmony over being right07:22 - The sacred role of intimacy in healing trauma and awakening love09:58 - Seeing the divine in others—even in conflict12:16 - Shadow work: Uncovering repressed qualities to reclaim power15:27 - Dr. Josiane’s personal journey through divorce and self-discovery18:40 - Breaking victim mentality: External reality reflects internal state21:25 - Post-traumatic growth vs. stagnation—the power of grounded hope25:06 - A harrowing case study: How compassionate love de-escalated violence29:50 - Spiritual diets: Protecting your energy in a chaotic world32:21 - Practical steps to integrate shadow aspects and cultivate self-love37:27 - Why crying (and laughing) are essential to emotional balance40:26 - The simplicity (and challenge) of choosing love in every momentConnect with Dr. Josiane Bonte:Website: https://www.theintegrativewellness.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/josianebonte/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/josianeapollon/Book: https://a.co/d/2N7lZu7
Now, let's dive into today's incredible story of triumph over adversity!