Podcasts
Education
Minding the Brain
Minding the Brain
Jim Davies & Kim Hellemans
Education
Latest episode
AI Rights – #93
Jim and Kim take a deep dive into the world of AI and ethics. Are LLMs sentient? Why should we worry about AI rights? Is [...]
36:27
36:27
Schizophrenia
What does it feel like to have schizophrenia? What is the history of the schizophrenia diagnosis and are there effective treatments for the condition? Find [...]
44:19
44:19
Social Media & Mental Health with Dr. Andrea Howard, Part 2 – #92
Dr. Jim Davies, Dr. Kim Hellemans, and Dr. Andrea Howard continue their discussion on what research reveals about social media’s impact on youth mental health. [...]
27:13
27:13
Brain Fog, Neurodivergence in STEM & Improving Brain Function – Q&A – #91
What is brain fog and what can you do about it? What’s Jim’s #1 recommendation for improving brain function? Do brains compensate for cognitive decline? [...]
32:21
32:21
Social Media & Mental Health with Dr. Andrea Howard, Part 1 – #90
Dr. Jim Davies, Dr. Kim Hellemans, and Dr. Andrea Howard explore what research really says about social media’s impact on youth mental health. This episode [...]
30:04
30:04
About Minding the Brain
Cognitive & brain science episodes from Jim Davies & Kim Hellemans
Education
