Minding the Brain
Minding the Brain

Jim Davies & Kim Hellemans
Education
  AI Rights – #93
    Jim and Kim take a deep dive into the world of AI and ethics. Are LLMs sentient? Why should we worry about AI rights? Is [...]
    --------  
    36:27
  Schizophrenia
    What does it feel like to have schizophrenia? What is the history of the schizophrenia diagnosis and are there effective treatments for the condition? Find [...]
    --------  
    44:19
  Social Media & Mental Health with Dr. Andrea Howard, Part 2 – #92
    Dr. Jim Davies, Dr. Kim Hellemans, and Dr. Andrea Howard continue their discussion on what research reveals about social media's impact on youth mental health. [...]
    --------  
    27:13
  Brain Fog, Neurodivergence in STEM & Improving Brain Function – Q&A – #91
    What is brain fog and what can you do about it? What's Jim's #1 recommendation for improving brain function? Do brains compensate for cognitive decline? [...]
    --------  
    32:21
  Social Media & Mental Health with Dr. Andrea Howard, Part 1 – #90
    Dr. Jim Davies, Dr. Kim Hellemans, and Dr. Andrea Howard explore what research really says about social media's impact on youth mental health. This episode [...]
    --------  
    30:04

About Minding the Brain

Cognitive & brain science episodes from Jim Davies & Kim Hellemans
