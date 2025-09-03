Refine and Shine with Angelina Rivera

Powered by RND
  • From Blockbuster to Breakthrough: Steven Puri on Focus, Flow, and Fighting Distraction
    In this powerful episode of the Refine and Shine Podcast, host Angelina Rivera welcomes visionary guest Steven Puri, founder and CEO of The Sukha Company. From visual effects for blockbuster films like Independence Day to tech innovations that enhance daily productivity, Steven’s journey is a masterclass in transformation, intention, and reclaiming your time.🧠 If you’ve ever struggled with distractions, time management, or creative burnout, this episode will give you both inspiration and strategy.🔑 What You’ll Learn:🎬 How Steven went from producing Hollywood blockbusters to creating a flow state app🧠 The psychology behind procrastination—and how to beat it💡 Why multitasking is killing your focus (and how to fix it)⏰ The "Cold Start Problem" and how to master your mornings🧘 What a flow state actually is—and how you can get into one daily📱 Tools to eliminate distractions, reduce screen time, and stay on track🎯 The power of doing just 3 meaningful tasks a day🔍 FEATURED TOOL: Sukha Focus AppDistracted? Procrastinating?Sukha helps you find your focus and finish your work faster. It’s the #1 co-working website with calming focus music, smart task prioritization, and built-in accountability nudges.✔️ Join thousands who are overcoming overwhelm and reducing stress✔️ 7-day free trial – No credit card required✔️ Transform your day in just one focused hour✨ Try it now: https://TheSukha.co/?ref=angelina🔗 Connect with Steven:Website: 🌐 The Sukha CompanyLinkedIn: Steven PuriHost Contact Information:Website: www.angelinarivera.comFacebook: Angelina RiveraInstagram: @refineandshinepodcast | @the.angelina.riveraYouTube: Refine and Shine Podcast | LinkedIn: Angelina RiveraEmail: [email protected] a Free Discovery Call: https://calendly.com/the-angelina-rivera/discovery-callSukha App: https://TheSukha.co/?ref=angelina🌟 Support the Podcast:If you loved this episode:🎧 Subscribe to Refine and Shine wherever you listen💬 Leave a review—it helps us grow!📲 Share with a friend who could use more focus and less stress✨ Let’s disrupt distractions and refocus on what really matters.#RefineAndShine #PodcastEpisode #StevenPuri #SukhaApp #FocusAndFlow #FlowState #TimeManagement #DeepWork #BeatDistractions #ProductivityTips #RefineConsulting #WorkLifeBalance #MindfulProductivity #EntrepreneurTools #StopProcrastinating #CreativeFlow #ADHDProductivity #PodcastInterview #RefineAndShinePodcast #ShineWithAngelinaSend us a text
  • Breaking Free & Living Bold: Angie Ambrosetti on Healing, Faith, and Embracing Your God-Given Purpose
    In this inspiring episode of the Refine and Shine Podcast, host Angelina Rivera sits down with Angie Ambrosetti—breakthrough coach, podcast host of The Angie Ambrosetti Show: Let Her Out to Play, and faith-driven entrepreneur.Angie opens up about her powerful journey of resilience and transformation. From being a teenage bride to becoming a mom of seven and grandmother to thirteen, Angie shares how faith, perseverance, and embracing her unique calling helped her step into freedom and purpose.Together, Angelina and Angie dive into: ✨ How to heal from past hurts and rewrite your story ✨ Finding courage to live boldly in midlife ✨ Embracing your God-given gifts to live free and fully alive ✨ The role of faith and community in walking out your purposeThis episode is a must-listen for women ready to break free from limitations, step into boldness, and fully embrace the next chapter of their lives.Guest Contact Information:Podcast: The Angie Ambrosetti Show Instagram: @angieambrosettiWebsite: https://angie-lifecoach.com/Facebook: Angie AmbrosettiHost Contact Information:Website: www.angelinarivera.comFacebook: Angelina RiveraInstagram: @refineandshinepodcast | @the.angelina.riveraYouTube: Refine and Shine Podcast | LinkedIn: Angelina RiveraEmail: [email protected] a Free Discovery Call: https://calendly.com/the-angelina-rivera/discovery-callSend us a text
  • Rediscovering Your Voice: Jessica Phillips on Midlife Healing, Resilience & Rising Strong
    In this empowering episode of the Refine and Shine Podcast, host Angelina Rivera welcomes guest Jessica Phillips—speaker, coach, and founder of Rooted and Rising. Jessica shares her personal journey of healing, resilience, and rediscovery, offering wisdom for women navigating midlife transitions.Together, Angelina and Jessica dive deep into:🌱 Healing through adversity: how to embrace emotions without losing your smile.🔑 Rediscovering your voice: finding confidence and clarity in midlife.💡 The 180 Method coaching approach: creating breakthroughs and lasting transformation.👩‍🦳 Empowering women in midlife: moving from feeling stuck to living authentically.✨ Practical steps to rise strong: building habits, cultivating resilience, and celebrating your worth.This heartfelt conversation reminds listeners that midlife isn’t an ending—it’s a rebirth. Jessica’s message encourages every woman to reconnect with her warmth, step into her power, and shine in her next season of life.Whether you’re facing transition, craving clarity, or ready to step into your boldest self, this episode will inspire you to embrace healing and rise stronger than ever.Guest Contact Information:Instagram: ⁠@jessicaphillipscoFacebook⁠: jessicaphillipsco⁠Website: ⁠www.jessicaphillips.co⁠Email list: https://jessicaphillips.co/contactFREE L.I.G.H.T Method Framework https://jessicaphillips.co/freebie/freebie-opt-inHost Contact Information:Website: www.angelinarivera.comFacebook: Angelina RiveraInstagram: @refineandshinepodcast | @the.angelina.riveraYouTube: Refine and Shine Podcast | LinkedIn: Angelina RiveraEmail: [email protected] a Free Discovery Call: https://calendly.com/the-angelina-rivera/discovery-call#RefineAndShinePodcast  #Episode65Live  #RediscoverYourVoice  #MidlifeHealing  #RiseStrong  #RootedAndRising  #WomensEmpowerment  #ResilienceJourney  #HealingStories  #ListenNowSend us a text
  • Patient Empowerment in Healthcare: Claudia Cometa’s Journey from Pharmacist to Advocate
    In this inspiring episode of the Refine and Shine Podcast, Angelina Rivera sits down with Dr. Claudia Cometa a clinical pharmacist turned patient advocate, whose journey was transformed when her father was diagnosed with Stage 3 lymphoma.Claudia shares how stepping into the role of caregiver reshaped her perspective on healthcare, leading her to write her book Patient Empower Thyself. With over a decade of experience in clinical pharmacy and a deeply personal journey through the medical system, Claudia now equips patients and families with tools to navigate complex healthcare decisions.What You’ll Hear in This Episode:Claudia’s personal story of moving from clinical pharmacist to patient advocateThe lessons she learned during her father’s cancer journeyWhy patient empowerment is critical in today’s medical systemHow her book provides practical guidance for navigating healthcareTips on becoming your own best advocate when facing medical challengesIf you’ve ever felt overwhelmed by the healthcare system or wondered how to advocate more effectively for yourself or a loved one, this conversation will bring clarity, encouragement, and hope.Connect with Claudia:Website: https://www.consultavanti.com Book: https://www.amazon.com/Patient-Empower-Thyself-Claudia-Cometa/dp/1954676891Host Contact Information:Website: www.angelinarivera.comFacebook: Angelina RiveraInstagram: @refineandshinepodcast | @the.angelina.riveraYouTube: Refine and Shine Podcast | LinkedIn: Angelina RiveraEmail: [email protected] a Free Discovery Call: https://calendly.com/the-angelina-rivera/discovery-call#RefineAndShine #RefineConsulting #HealthcareAdvocacy #PatientEmpowerment #RefinePodcast #AngelinaRivera #ClaudiaCometa #HealingJourneys #HealthAndWellness #RefineAndShinePodcastSend us a text
  • Eat Your Feelings, Heal Your Soul: Cristina's Journey from Trauma to Triumph
    In this deeply moving episode of Refine and Shine, host Angelina Rivera sits down with Cristina P. Simmons—advocate for women’s holistic health, trauma-informed wellness coach, and author of award winning best Eat Your Feelings. Cristina shares her remarkable journey through unimaginable loss, including the passing of three children due to a rare genetic condition, and how she found healing, hope, and joy again through adoption, faith, and purpose-driven work.Cristina opens up about her path from surviving to thriving—earning her master’s in occupational therapy to better support her autistic son, discovering her calling to help women heal emotionally, physically, and spiritually, and using her voice on global stages to empower others.Listeners will walk away inspired by Cristina’s message that while grief may shape you, it doesn’t have to define you—and that every woman deserves to heal and rise in her own time, on her own terms.Key Takeaways:The power of vulnerability and storytelling in healingHow adoption brought light into the darkest seasonsPractical tools for moving from survival mode to sustainable healingWhy self-compassion is essential in grief recoveryCristina’s SHINE-worthy advice for women facing traumaGuest Information:Order Book Here: https://a.co/d/0ATR7jnWebsite: https://cristinapsimmons.com/Host Contact Information:Website: www.angelinarivera.comFacebook: Angelina RiveraInstagram: @refineandshinepodcast | @the.angelina.riveraYouTube: Refine and Shine Podcast | LinkedIn: Angelina RiveraEmail: [email protected] a Free Discovery Call: https://calendly.com/the-angelina-rivera/discovery-call#RefineAndShine #RefineConsulting #CristinaPSimmons #EatYourFeelings #GriefRecovery #TraumaHealing #WomensEmpowerment #HolisticWellness #HealingJourney #Resilience #AdoptionStory #FaithAndHealing #SelfCompassion #EmotionalHealing #OvercomingLoss #TraumaInformedCare #WomensHealth #WellnessCoach #InspirationForWomen #PodcastInterviewSend us a text
About Refine and Shine with Angelina Rivera

"Refine and Shine" is a podcast that explores the world of continuous improvement and optimization, not just in business, but in all areas of life. Hosted by Angelina Rivera, each episode features insightful conversations with experts and thought leaders in various fields, providing practical tips and strategies for refining processes and shining in every aspect of life.From time management to personal growth, from health and wellness to financial success, "Refine and Shine" is your go-to resource for inspiration and motivation. Our mission is to help you make positive changes and become the best version of yourself, no matter where you are in your journey.Join us every week as we uncover the latest trends and share success stories, providing you with the tools you need to refine your processes and shine in all areas of your life. Whether you're a business owner, a professional, or simply someone looking to improve their well-being, "Refine and Shine" has something for you.
