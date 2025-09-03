Refine and Shine with Angelina Rivera

In this deeply moving episode of Refine and Shine, host Angelina Rivera sits down with Cristina P. Simmons—advocate for women’s holistic health, trauma-informed wellness coach, and author of award winning best Eat Your Feelings. Cristina shares her remarkable journey through unimaginable loss, including the passing of three children due to a rare genetic condition, and how she found healing, hope, and joy again through adoption, faith, and purpose-driven work.Cristina opens up about her path from surviving to thriving—earning her master’s in occupational therapy to better support her autistic son, discovering her calling to help women heal emotionally, physically, and spiritually, and using her voice on global stages to empower others.Listeners will walk away inspired by Cristina’s message that while grief may shape you, it doesn’t have to define you—and that every woman deserves to heal and rise in her own time, on her own terms.Key Takeaways:The power of vulnerability and storytelling in healingHow adoption brought light into the darkest seasonsPractical tools for moving from survival mode to sustainable healingWhy self-compassion is essential in grief recoveryCristina’s SHINE-worthy advice for women facing traumaGuest Information:Order Book Here: https://a.co/d/0ATR7jnWebsite: https://cristinapsimmons.com/Host Contact Information:Website: www.angelinarivera.comFacebook: Angelina RiveraInstagram: @refineandshinepodcast | @the.angelina.riveraYouTube: Refine and Shine Podcast | LinkedIn: Angelina RiveraEmail: [email protected]
Send us a text