Where To, FSU?
The CFB Live Crew discuss the big stories and controversies in College Football, starting with Florida State looking to leave the ACC conference. The Big 10 conference looks towards expansion as they eye Washington and Oregon as potential suitors. Arizona has their second meeting with the Board of Regents. Finally, Luke Fickell talks to the Wisconsin media as he prepares the Badgers for the coming season as the new head coach.
8/3/2023
24:47
Big Shoes To Fill in Ohio State
The CFB Live crew discuss the two Ohio State quarterbacks, Kyle McCord and Devin Brown, as they look earn coach Ryan Day's favor and fill the open starting spot. In other news, the Big 10 could be looking at even more expansion. The Florida State Seminoles and Board of Trustees of the ACC conference continue to go back and forth over the grant of rights. Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers is accused of gambling, and LSU releases injury reports.
8/2/2023
24:46
Who's Ready For Camp?
The CFB Live crew look forward to camp for the Big 10, PAC 12, and SEC conferences. The PAC 12 presidents plan to hold a meeting as Pete Thamel joins the show. Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch has been hired by Northwestern to investigate the hazing allegations. Who are the top teams in the PAC 12, and in particular, who has the potential to be the Dark Horse of the conference? Lastly, the Crew discuss their biggest questions, controversies, and opinions going into Camp.
8/1/2023
24:49
Which Conference Will Assert Dominance?
The CFB Live crew discuss the prominent stories from the PAC 12, SEC, Big 10, Big 12, and ACC conferences. Georgia has taken over the SEC and won the National Championship two years in a row. Can they 3-peat, or will another team rise to the occasion? Ohio State and Michigan look to be the favorites for the Big 10. The ACC is looking to make a splash this season, after being absent from the College Football Playoffs the past 2 seasons. Who will be the Dark Horse of the Big 12 conference? Can Caleb Williams win the Heisman again? Finally: "Show Me The Jersey!" says coach Marcus Freeman in a fun homage to "Jerry Maguire."
7/31/2023
24:46
Last Day of Media Days!
Host Victoria Arlen and Desmond Howard are joined today by Pete Thamel and EJ Manuel to discuss BOTH Big Ten and ACC Media Days. Michigan will look for a three-peat in the Big Ten and to finally over their CFP woes. Clemson will look to continue their ACC reign and get back to the CFP, and Drake Maye's UNC hope to build off last season's successes. Plus, some more drama involving the Pac-12 and Colorado's potential move back to the Big 12.
