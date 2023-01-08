Which Conference Will Assert Dominance?

The CFB Live crew discuss the prominent stories from the PAC 12, SEC, Big 10, Big 12, and ACC conferences. Georgia has taken over the SEC and won the National Championship two years in a row. Can they 3-peat, or will another team rise to the occasion? Ohio State and Michigan look to be the favorites for the Big 10. The ACC is looking to make a splash this season, after being absent from the College Football Playoffs the past 2 seasons. Who will be the Dark Horse of the Big 12 conference? Can Caleb Williams win the Heisman again? Finally: "Show Me The Jersey!" says coach Marcus Freeman in a fun homage to "Jerry Maguire."