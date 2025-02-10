Clinton Yates will bring his unique take on sports in a fun, entertaining way and will keep the audience up to date on all the breaking news as it happens. He’l...

Welcome in, kiddos! Clinton breaks down the Eagles' smackdown of the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, talks to David Dennis, Jr. about the vibe in New Orleans this weekend, and gets into the topics from this past weekend in Weekend Rewind. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Luka makes his debut for the Lakers...how badly did the Mavs mess up? Callers weigh in on Luka. Plus, Dave McMenamin joins to talk Luka...and ATH Producer Josh Bard joins for Behind The Horn! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Luka brings just the kind of star power the Lakers needed. Callers weigh in on his debut. Field Yates joins to talk about his latest mock draft. Plus, how toxic is the Suns' locker room? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Will the acquisition of Jimmy Butler extend the Warriors' dynasty window? Luis Miguel Echegaray joins the show to talk Champions League. Clinton Sounds Off on some hot takes from around ESPN. Plus, a Social Media Check-In! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Clinton has to talk about producer James' Ghostbuster shoes. When did the Yankees become the moral compass for if an organization is 'classy' or not. Arda Ocal joins to talk about the 4 Nations Face-Off. The Saints hire Kellen Moore as their new OC...will he get enough time to turn things around? Callers weigh in... Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About Clinton & Friends

Clinton Yates will bring his unique take on sports in a fun, entertaining way and will keep the audience up to date on all the breaking news as it happens. He’ll be joined by many of his ESPN friends as they cover all the angles of the sports world. This is the home of hourly podcasts of the show.