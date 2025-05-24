Civil Action with Brian & Shant

Join Anastasia Mazzella and Shant Karnikian as they discuss how attorneys can best utilize expert witnesses in their cases. They are joined by a highly respected expert witness in the field of neuropsychology, Dr. Dominique Kinney.
In this episode, Dr. Kinney gives attorneys 6 tips on how to make the attorney-expert relationship more productive, including the importance of choosing the right expert early in the litigation and providing them with ample time to review records, why attorneys need to listen more and talk less when they meet with experts, the best way to prepare experts for depositions, and more. She also discusses why an expert witness is not meant to be a “team player” but rather an impartial authority who can be trusted to tell the truth.
If you want a copy of Dr. Kinney’s Tips for Maximizing the Attorney-Expert Relationship, please reach out to Anastasia at [email protected]
.
To contact Dr. Kinney about her services:
888-888-5902
Email: [email protected]
Website: California Independent Medical Evaluation Services | AES (arrowheadeval.com)
For other questions reach out to:
Brian Kabateck: [email protected]
Shant Karnikian: [email protected]
For more information about Kabateck LLP, visit www.kbklawyers.com