Episode 73: Dr. Sohee Jun on Women and Imposter Syndrome in the Law

Episode 76: What Your Expert Witnesses Want You to Know

What Trump Can Teach Us About Con Law

Oral Arguments for the Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Join us as hosts Brian Kabateck and Shant Karnikian analyze legal issues and developments in California law affecting plaintiff lawyers and their practices.

Listen to Civil Action with Brian & Shant, The DSR Network and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app Stations and podcasts to bookmark

Stations and podcasts to bookmark Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth

Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth Supports Carplay & Android Auto

Supports Carplay & Android Auto Many other app features Open app