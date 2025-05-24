Powered by RND
Civil Action with Brian & Shant
Civil Action with Brian & Shant

Government
Civil Action with Brian & Shant
  • Episode 76: What Your Expert Witnesses Want You to Know
    Join Anastasia Mazzella and Shant Karnikian as they discuss how attorneys can best utilize expert witnesses in their cases. They are joined by a highly respected expert witness in the field of neuropsychology, Dr. Dominique Kinney. In this episode, Dr. Kinney gives attorneys 6 tips on how to make the attorney-expert relationship more productive, including the importance of choosing the right expert early in the litigation and providing them with ample time to review records, why attorneys need to listen more and talk less when they meet with experts, the best way to prepare experts for depositions, and more. She also discusses why an expert witness is not meant to be a “team player” but rather an impartial authority who can be trusted to tell the truth. If you want a copy of Dr. Kinney’s Tips for Maximizing the Attorney-Expert Relationship, please reach out to Anastasia at [email protected].   To contact Dr. Kinney about her services: 888-888-5902 Email: [email protected] Website: California Independent Medical Evaluation Services | AES (arrowheadeval.com)   For other questions reach out to:  Brian Kabateck: [email protected] Shant Karnikian: [email protected] For more information about Kabateck LLP, visit www.kbklawyers.com   
    46:50
  • Episode 75: Tort Reform, Ron DeSantis, Remote Appearance, and AI
    Brian and Shant discuss three hot topics in the law starting with the concern that the ability to appear in court virtually in many circumstances could be on the chopping block. COVID made remote appearances a normal occurrence and have made work done by lawyers and the courts much more efficient. But the statute that allows for remote appearances was set to end July 1 and that would be disastrous for an already strained court system.  Can Chat GPT write briefs for you? Technically yes, Chat GPT will write anything you ask it to, but there's more to be aware of.  Lastly the conversation shifts to a bill signed by Gov. DeSantis that caused sweeping tort reform in the state of Florida and the implications that bill could have on a national stage if DeSantis wins the Republican nomination. Tort reform has long been a target of Republicans and DeSantis showed that he is willing to dismantle many laws that protect people's rights to recoup damages when they are hurt or wronged.   Brian Kabatek: [email protected] Shant Karnikian: [email protected] For more information about Kabateck LLP, visit www.kbklawyers.com
    32:18
  • Episode 74: Starting Your Own Firm with Alexandra Steele Cooper.
    In this episode Shant and Marina Pacheco connect with Alexandra Steele Cooper about what it’s like to go out on your own and start a new firm. Alexandra spent several years at a large firm as a trial lawyer before starting her own firm, Steele Cooper Law where she focuses on personal injury and employment law. She has recovered tens of millions of dollars for her clients.  Hear how she prepared to open her own firm, the upsides of being your own boss, as well as, the drawbacks and how she uses a network of talented lawyers and support (including her husband) to help her when she has questions about her cases. She explains how she re-imagined herself with her own firm and what the process was like.   Visit Steele Cooper law Check out the helpful site Alexandra mentioned Lawyerist Marina Pacheco: [email protected] Shant Karnikian: [email protected] For more information about the firm, Kabateck LLP, visit www.kbklawyers.com 
    39:18
  • Episode 73: Dr. Sohee Jun on Women and Imposter Syndrome in the Law
    This episode, Anastasia Mazzella, partner at Kabateck LLP, sits down with Leadership Coach (and friend) Dr. Sohee Jun to talk about imposter syndrome. Imposter Syndrome is a pervasive feeling in many professions but is noticeably acute in the law and particularly affects women and people of color.  Women make up a small percentage of leadership roles in law firms and are paid less than men and against this backdrop Sohee and Anastasia talk about what Imposter Syndrome is and how to combat it as you progress in your career. Sohee breaks down some key ways to identify the feeling and how to overcome it.  Visite Dr. Sohee Jun’s website Anastasia Mazzella: [email protected] For more information about the firm, Kabateck LLP, visit www.kbklawyers.com
    37:59
  • Episode 72: Court Reporter Crisis and Disney v. DeSantis
    Brian and Shant discuss the crisis created by the lack certified court reporters in California. The shortage means that many cases don’t get a court reporter or that lawyers and clients are spending thousands of dollars to hire a private court reporter.    Why has this happened? Two reasons: First, the passage rate for the court reporter certification exam is painfully low, around 20%. Second, the union which represents the court reporters continues to block any effort to use electronic recording or transcriptions as an alternative. They claim the technology isn’t good enough, which is false. The result is impending crisis where many people don't have access to justice.   Next Brian and Shant talk about Disney’s lawsuit against Ron DeSantis. DeSantis recently revoked Disney’s rights of governance over their property area called Reedy Creek. Some people say it's a trumped up lawsuit that won’t go anywhere, but Brian and Shant say that the “takings clause” in the 5th Amendment is very strong and that DeSantis’s blatant public comments about retaliating against Disney for disagreeing on his stance on LGBTQ+ rights makes the lawsuit meritorious and could spell trouble for DeSantis.      Brian Kabatek: [email protected]   Shant Karnikian: [email protected]   For more information about the firm, Kabateck LLP, visit www.kbklawyers.com   
About Civil Action with Brian & Shant

Join us as hosts Brian Kabateck and Shant Karnikian analyze legal issues and developments in California law affecting plaintiff lawyers and their practices.
Government

Generated: 6/30/2025 - 4:42:18 PM