Civil Action with Brian & Shant

Episode 75: Tort Reform, Ron DeSantis, Remote Appearance, and AI

Brian and Shant discuss three hot topics in the law starting with the concern that the ability to appear in court virtually in many circumstances could be on the chopping block. COVID made remote appearances a normal occurrence and have made work done by lawyers and the courts much more efficient. But the statute that allows for remote appearances was set to end July 1 and that would be disastrous for an already strained court system. Can Chat GPT write briefs for you? Technically yes, Chat GPT will write anything you ask it to, but there's more to be aware of. Lastly the conversation shifts to a bill signed by Gov. DeSantis that caused sweeping tort reform in the state of Florida and the implications that bill could have on a national stage if DeSantis wins the Republican nomination. Tort reform has long been a target of Republicans and DeSantis showed that he is willing to dismantle many laws that protect people's rights to recoup damages when they are hurt or wronged. Brian Kabatek: [email protected] Shant Karnikian: [email protected] For more information about Kabateck LLP, visit www.kbklawyers.com