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CALLING HOME with Whitney Goodman, LMFT

Calling Home
EducationHealth & Wellness
CALLING HOME with Whitney Goodman, LMFT
Latest episode

220 episodes

  • CALLING HOME with Whitney Goodman, LMFT

    My Mom Chose Her Marriage with My Cheating Dad Over Me

    07/09/2026 | 33 mins.
    In this Q&A episode, Whitney answers two questions from people trying to figure out where acceptance ends and cutting off begins. First, a woman who thought her mom was finally going to leave her father after a major blowup involving favoritism, triangulation, and infidelity, only to watch her mom stay and start calling her the difficult one instead. Second, a new mother whose parents made her postpartum period worse instead of better, and who's now wondering whether sending a birthday card is worth it after a year and a half of near silence.

    Whitney Goodman is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT) and the founder of Calling Home, a membership community that helps people navigate complex family dynamics and break harmful cycles.

    Have a question for Whitney? Send a voice memo or email to whitney@callinghome.co

    Join the Family Cyclebreakers Club: https://callinghome.co
    Follow Whitney on Instagram | sitwithwhit
    Follow Whitney on YouTube | @whitneygoodmanlmft
    Order Whitney's book, Toxic Positivity: https://sitwithwhit.com/toxic-positivity

    Sign up for updates on Whitney's new book: https://cmnyyv4kpyt.typeform.com/to/PHMzjy0o

    This podcast is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional mental health advice.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • CALLING HOME with Whitney Goodman, LMFT

    Can You Be Brainwashed Into Estrangement?

    07/07/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    Estranged parents often say: “We had a perfect relationship, and then something to them. Social media. A therapist. A partner. Their other parents. They were brainwashed. In this episode, Whitney takes that fear seriously and gives it an honest, research-informed answer.

    This episode explores:

    The real history of brainwashing
    What social media can and can’t do
    If therapists can implant grievances into clients
    How the brainwashing framework offers comfort

    Sources:
    https://docs.google.com/document/d/1M0YYHl6m_W2HeEAIa5DhM4lH6VdVmhAxTyUuEuG6qXo/edit?usp=sharing

    Whitney Goodman is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT) and the founder of Calling Home, a membership community that helps people navigate complex family dynamics and break harmful cycles.

    Have a question for Whitney? Send a voice memo or email to whitney@callinghome.co

    Join the Family Cyclebreakers Club: https://callinghome.co
    Follow Whitney on Instagram | sitwithwhit
    Follow Whitney on YouTube | @whitneygoodmanlmft
    Order Whitney's book, Toxic Positivity: https://sitwithwhit.com/toxic-positivity

    Sign up for updates on Whitney's new book: https://cmnyyv4kpyt.typeform.com/to/PHMzjy0o

    This podcast is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional mental health advice.

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • CALLING HOME with Whitney Goodman, LMFT

    When is it Time to Accept That Your Parents Were Not Who You Needed Them to Be?

    07/02/2026 | 35 mins.
    One of the harder truths of estrangement is coming to terms with the fact that your parent was not who you needed them to be and in many cases is not going to become that person. In this episode’s Q&A, two questions circle that theme. First, a couple with two young children trying to integrate not one, but two sets of critical and unsupportive grandparents into their family. Second, a woman asks how to ever reach true acceptance when you’re stuck between anger and still wanting them to be different.

    Whitney Goodman is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT) and the founder of Calling Home, a membership community that helps people navigate complex family dynamics and break harmful cycles.

    Have a question for Whitney? Send a voice memo or email to whitney@callinghome.co

    Join the Family Cyclebreakers Club: https://callinghome.co
    Follow Whitney on Instagram | sitwithwhit
    Follow Whitney on YouTube | @whitneygoodmanlmft
    Order Whitney's book, Toxic Positivity: https://sitwithwhit.com/toxic-positivity

    Sign up for updates on Whitney's new book: https://cmnyyv4kpyt.typeform.com/to/PHMzjy0o

    This podcast is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional mental health advice.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • CALLING HOME with Whitney Goodman, LMFT

    When Your Family Doesn’t Know How to Listen (And Maybe You Don’t Either)

    06/30/2026 | 29 mins.
    Did you ever feel like you’re in a conversation where the other person is just waiting for you to stop talking while they load up something to say? You can talk to members of your family every single day and still feel completely unheard. And it works the other way too. Whitney breaks down the real difference between hearing and listening.

    In this episode, you’ll learn:
    Concrete tools for listening on both sides of a conversation
    How to actually listen when someone you love is hurting
    Why our instinct to fix or reassure often backfires
    How to ask for what you need when you're the one who doesn't feel heard

    Whitney Goodman is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT) and the founder of Calling Home, a membership community that helps people navigate complex family dynamics and break harmful cycles.

    Have a question for Whitney? Send a voice memo or email to whitney@callinghome.co

    Join the Family Cyclebreakers Club: https://callinghome.co
    Follow Whitney on Instagram | sitwithwhit
    Follow Whitney on YouTube | @whitneygoodmanlmft
    Order Whitney's book, Toxic Positivity: https://sitwithwhit.com/toxic-positivity

    Sign up for updates on Whitney's new book: https://cmnyyv4kpyt.typeform.com/to/PHMzjy0o

    This podcast is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional mental health advice.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • CALLING HOME with Whitney Goodman, LMFT

    The Parent Who Never Changes and the Parent Who Just Might

    06/25/2026 | 23 mins.
    In this Q&A episode, Whitney answers two follow-up questions from her viral episode on parental curiosity. First, from a listener who wants to stay connected with an 81-year old father who has never once shown curiosity. Second, the opposite problem: a parent who, after a period of estrangement, suddenly asks a genuine follow-up question.

    The original episode that inspired the second question:
    When Parents Don't Show Curiosity About Your Life

    Whitney Goodman is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT) and the founder of Calling Home, a membership community that helps people navigate complex family dynamics and break harmful cycles.

    Have a question for Whitney? Send a voice memo or email to whitney@callinghome.co

    Join the Family Cyclebreakers Club: https://callinghome.co
    Follow Whitney on Instagram | sitwithwhit
    Follow Whitney on YouTube | @whitneygoodmanlmft
    Order Whitney's book, Toxic Positivity: https://sitwithwhit.com/toxic-positivity

    Sign up for updates on Whitney's new book: https://cmnyyv4kpyt.typeform.com/to/PHMzjy0o

    This podcast is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional mental health advice.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About CALLING HOME with Whitney Goodman, LMFT
Whitney Goodman is a licensed marriage and family therapist and author on a mission to help adult family members have better relationships. Each week, Whitney has conversations with influential guests and real people to help listeners find new ways of looking at old family problems.Calling Home is available every Tuesday and Thursday wherever you get your podcasts. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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