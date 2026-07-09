CALLING HOME with Whitney Goodman, LMFT

Did you ever feel like you’re in a conversation where the other person is just waiting for you to stop talking while they load up something to say? You can talk to members of your family every single day and still feel completely unheard. And it works the other way too. Whitney breaks down the real difference between hearing and listening.



In this episode, you’ll learn:

Concrete tools for listening on both sides of a conversation

How to actually listen when someone you love is hurting

Why our instinct to fix or reassure often backfires

How to ask for what you need when you're the one who doesn't feel heard



Whitney Goodman is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT) and the founder of Calling Home, a membership community that helps people navigate complex family dynamics and break harmful cycles.



Have a question for Whitney? Send a voice memo or email to whitney@callinghome.co



Join the Family Cyclebreakers Club: https://callinghome.co

Follow Whitney on Instagram | sitwithwhit

Follow Whitney on YouTube | @whitneygoodmanlmft

Order Whitney's book, Toxic Positivity: https://sitwithwhit.com/toxic-positivity



Sign up for updates on Whitney's new book: https://cmnyyv4kpyt.typeform.com/to/PHMzjy0o



This podcast is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional mental health advice.

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