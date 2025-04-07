Powered by RND
Bring The Facts

Rohan Gilkes and Dr Copeland
  • Episode 3 - The Data Expert
    In this episode we chat with a so-called data expert about vaccines. Hilarity ensues!
    44:32
  • Effectiveness vs Efficacy (Hilarity Ensues)
    In this episode Cole Collins explains the difference between effectiveness and efficacy while arguing that MRNA vaccines don't work. Hilarity ensues.
    2:01:57
  • Welcome to Bring The Facts Quick Intro
    Quick Introduction to Dr Copeland, Rohan, and the Bring The Facts Podcast ethos. Join us to fight against misinformation, fake news, and pseudo-science!
About Bring The Facts

A show where we dispel and debate misinformation and pseudo-science around vaccines, healthcare, flat earth, witchcraft and more.
