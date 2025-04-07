Quick Introduction to Dr Copeland, Rohan, and the Bring The Facts Podcast ethos. Join us to fight against misinformation, fake news, and pseudo-science!

In this episode Cole Collins explains the difference between effectiveness and efficacy while arguing that MRNA vaccines don't work. Hilarity ensues.

In this episode we chat with a so-called data expert about vaccines. Hilarity ensues!

A show where we dispel and debate misinformation and pseudo-science around vaccines, healthcare, flat earth, witchcraft and more.

