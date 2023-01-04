The Brain Health Revolution Podcast

The Scourge of Parkinson's Disease
In this episode, we explore Parkinson's disease (PD), which is the second most common neurodegenerative disorder of aging after Alzheimer's disease, and the most common movement disorder. It affects approximately 1 million people in the United States, and it is estimated that 60,000 new cases are diagnosed each year. Worldwide more than 10 million people suffer from PD. We described the disease in a patient story, discussed its epidemiology, causal pathways including genetics, signs and symptoms, medical and invasive treatments, prevention and future trends in research. For more reading, here are some references: Bloem, Bastiaan R., Michael S. Okun, and Christine Klein. "Parkinson's disease." The Lancet 397.10291 (2021): 2284-2303. Ascherio, Alberto, and Michael A. Schwarzschild. "The epidemiology of Parkinson's disease: risk factors and prevention." The Lancet Neurology 15.12 (2016): 1257-1272. Chen, Honglei, et al. "Consumption of dairy products and risk of Parkinson's disease." American journal of epidemiology, 165.9 (2007): 998-1006. Warnecke, Tobias, et al. "Gastrointestinal involvement in Parkinson's disease: pathophysiology, diagnosis, and management." npj Parkinson's Disease 8.1 (2022): 31.