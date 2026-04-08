The Brain Health Revolution Podcast

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81 episodes
- Our brand new show, Your Brain On, is now live! Your Brain On is a podcast about the neuroscience of everything.
Each episode will look at an aspect of life through a neuroscientific lens, with science-based stories, interviews, anecdotes, advice, and immersive sounds.
We'll be exploring how every facet of our reality — both good and bad — affects our minds, from the broader picture right down to the cellular intricacies.
We've started with five brand new episodes:
• Your Brain On New Year's Resolutions
• Your Brain On Dry January
• Your Brain On Love
• Your Brain On Football
• Your Brain On Sugar
Plus, to celebrate the launch of our new show, we're giving away some very exciting prizes, including memberships to our NEURO Academy community!
Search 'Your Brain On' via your favourite podcast app to find and subscribe to the new show, or visit https://thebraindocs.com/podcast for more info, on both the show and the launch giveaway.
Thank you! We hope you enjoy the new show.
- What happens to your brain when you stop drinking? Is doing Dry January the best way to quit?
In this second preview episode of Your Brain On, we discuss the neuroscience and psychology of:
• How alcohol affects your brain, at a cellular level
• Why a gradual detoxification might be better than the hard stop encouraged by Dry January
• The fascinating history of alcohol's role in culture, from ancient civilizations to the Prohibition era
We also speak to Dr. Howard Rankin, an incredible psychologist who has done remarkable work in the realm of addiction and behavior.
Dr. Rankin talks to us about the challenges of overcoming alcohol dependence, the differences between avoiding and confronting temptations, and the importance of focusing on progress over perfection.
'Your Brain On' is a brand new podcast from hosts Ayesha and Dean Sherzai. We're excited to preview this second episode here on Brain Health Revolution. Your Brain On launches February 14th. Search 'Your Brain On' via your favorite podcast app, or check our social media for more information.
- On New Year's Eve, we experience feelings of joy, sadness, thankfulness, regret, and nostalgia, as our brains recall episodic moments from the past 12 months. Surges of dopamine mix with our aspirations, forming resolutions. As we count down to the new year, we're full of excitement and hope.
But most of us don't manage to stick to our new year's resolutions beyond January.
In this episode of Your Brain On, we discuss the neuroscience and psychology of:
• Why new year's resolutions so often fail
• How we can keep our new year's resolutions, with science-backed techniques
• Whether new years are good starting points for forming new habits
We're joined by Dr. Phillippa Lally, a Senior Lecturer of Psychology at the University of Surrey in the UK, and our friend Howard Jacobson, an expert in the mechanics of behavior change.
'Your Brain On' is a brand new podcast from hosts Ayesha and Dean Sherzai. We're excited to preview this first episode here on Brain Health Revolution. We'll share more about our new upcoming show soon.
Navigating online misinformation and improving science communication, with David R. Grimes11/10/2023 | 49 mins.In this episode, we're joined by science writer and author of 'The Irrational Ape — Why We Fall for Disinformation, Conspiracy Theories, and Propaganda', David Robert Grimes, for a discussion about science communication and the unrelenting rise of misinformation on social media.
We talk about:
• The dangers and mechanics of online disinformation
• Why, in spite of rampant mistruths, social media remains one of the most powerful tools in history for science communication
• How to navigate online information by better understanding and trusting scientific method
• The tactics of bad-faith influencers and conspiracy theorists
• How online debates and discussions can become more productive
• The beauty and importance of being wrong
Visit David's website: https://www.davidrobertgrimes.com/
David's books: https://www.amazon.com/Good-Thinking-Flawed-Logic-Critical/dp/1615197931/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=good+thinking+grimes
Support for the Brain Health Revolution Podcast comes from NEURO Academy, an online community of individuals working together towards optimum long-term brain health, through science-backed on-demand courses, live coaching, nutrition guidance, and more.
Find out more at: thebraindocs.com/neuro-academy
Follow doctors Ayesha and Dean on:
• Instagram: @TheBrainDocs
• TikTok: @TheBrainDocs
More information on neuroscience:
• Our blog: thebraindocs.com/blog/
• Our brain-healthy recipes: thebraindocs.com/recipes/
The Brain Health Revolution Podcast is hosted by Doctors Ayesha and Dean Sherzai.
- In this episode, we're joined by renowned psychologist Dr. David Spiegel — co-founder and chief scientific officer of science-backed hypnosis app Reveri — for a discussion about the use of hypnosis and hypnotherapy in clinical settings.
We talk about:
• The research-supported neuroscience of hypnosis
• How hypnosis can help focus your attention and hone self-control, rather than causing you to lose control, as is often misconstrued by the spectacle of theatrical stage shows
• The ways hypnosis is used to manage pain, reduce stress, and address issues like phobias and sleep problems
• How hypnosis may be used during medical procedures to alleviate pain and reduce dependence on opioids
• How the Reveri app is helping to make hypnotherapy more accessible
Find out more about the Reveri app at: reveri.com
CONTENT WARNING: dear listeners, please note that the discussion in this episode touches on some sensitive topics, including trauma, sexual assault, and recovery.
Support for the Brain Health Revolution Podcast comes from NEURO Academy, an online community of individuals working together towards optimum long-term brain health, through science-backed on-demand courses, live coaching, nutrition guidance, and more.
Find out more at: thebraindocs.com/neuro-academy
Follow doctors Ayesha and Dean on:
• Instagram: @TheBrainDocs
• TikTok: @TheBrainDocs
More information on neuroscience:
• Our blog: thebraindocs.com/blog/
• Our brain-healthy recipes: thebraindocs.com/recipes/
The Brain Health Revolution Podcast is hosted by Doctors Ayesha and Dean Sherzai.
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About The Brain Health Revolution Podcast
Join award-winning neurologists and researchers, Drs. Dean and Ayesha Sherzai, for a fun, innovative and inspirational approach to brain health and all matters concerning the remarkable human mind. This is the century of the brain, a time when our insights into this incredible organ are exploding at an unprecedented pace. Explore ways to take control of your own brain health, avoid chronic diseases that are devastating communities worldwide, and expand your mind's capacity beyond anything you can imagine.Podcast website
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