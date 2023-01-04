The Brain Health Revolution Podcast

The Most Common Neurological Disorder Among Young Adults - Multiple Sclerosis

This episode is an in depth review of Multiple Sclerosis, The most common neurological disorder among young adults. Multiple Sclerosis is an autoimmune disease of the central nervous system and is one of the most common conditions that is addressed in the field of neurology. Despite the advances in medicine and the emergence of tools to help with diagnosis, it is one of the most common conditions that is misdiagnosed because of its highly variable expression and findings. This can create a unique set of issues for patients, and the goal of this podcast episode is to shed light on the advances in our knowledge of MS, busts some myths regarding the management of MS, which unfortunately is quite common in the wellness space, and to recognize that there are medications, therapies, coping strategies, and support groups to help address these problems. If you or anyone you know is experiencing any of the symptoms, it is important that they speak with a physician,or a nurse or call the National MS Society at 1-800-344-4867.