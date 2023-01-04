Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Brain Health Revolution Podcast in the App
Listen to The Brain Health Revolution Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsScience
The Brain Health Revolution Podcast

The Brain Health Revolution Podcast

Podcast The Brain Health Revolution Podcast
Podcast The Brain Health Revolution Podcast

The Brain Health Revolution Podcast

Sherzai M.D.
add
Join award-winning neurologists and researchers, Drs. Dean and Ayesha Sherzai, for a fun, innovative and inspirational approach to brain health and all matters ... More
ScienceLife SciencesHealth & Fitness
Join award-winning neurologists and researchers, Drs. Dean and Ayesha Sherzai, for a fun, innovative and inspirational approach to brain health and all matters ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 64
  • Migraine Mindset: Exploring the Science, Symptoms, and Solutions of Headaches and Migraines with Dr. Chelsea Stone, DO
    This episode is a deep dive into the topic of headache with our colleague, an expert in the field of headache medicine, Dr. Chelsea Stone. We explored the definition, classification, general presentation, diagnosis and some of the latest treatments available for headaches.  Dr. Stone is a board-certified neurologist with specialty in Headache Medicine. She holds a master’s degree in psychology, completed her neurology residency at Loma Linda University Medical Center and fellowship in headache medicine at University of Soutern California, where she now serves as full time faculty. Dr. Stone understands the unique challenges of chronic pain and takes a collaborative and multidisciplinary approach to patient care, with special interest in treating pregnant and lactating women. In addition to patient care, Dr. Stone is very passionate about physician well-being and serves as Assistant Program Director of Wellness for the neurology residency program at LA County + USC and as the Well-being Champion for the Keck neurology department. Follow us: To participate in the weekly NEURO Science Club and join the discussions about the latest on brain health, join the NEURO Academy: NEUROacademy.com Follow us on social media: Instagram: The Brain Docs @thebraindocs Facebook: The Brain Docs TikTok: @thebraindocs Website: TheBrainDocs.com      
    4/27/2023
    1:12:36
  • Mind on Fire: Exploring Seizures and The Story of Fyodor Dostoevsky
    In this episode, we discuss epilepsy and describe the life of the 19th century philosopher and writer, Fyodor Dostoevsky, and how the seizures that tormented him throughout his life would become both a source of creative inspiration and an obstacle that he struggled to overcome. You can read the blog by visiting our website here. Follow us: Join the NEURO Academy: NEUROacademy.com Follow us on social media: Instagram: The Brain Docs @thebraindocs Facebook: The Brain Docs TikTok: @thebraindocs Website: TheBrainDocs.com
    4/20/2023
    1:13:37
  • The Scourge of Parkinson's Disease
    In this episode, we explore Parkinson's disease (PD), which is the second most common neurodegenerative disorder of aging after Alzheimer's disease, and the most common movement disorder. It affects approximately 1 million people in the United States, and it is estimated that 60,000 new cases are diagnosed each year. Worldwide more than 10 million people suffer from PD.  We described the disease in a patient story, discussed its epidemiology, causal pathways including genetics, signs and symptoms, medical and invasive treatments, prevention and future trends in research.  For more reading, here are some references:  Bloem, Bastiaan R., Michael S. Okun, and Christine Klein. "Parkinson's disease." The Lancet 397.10291 (2021): 2284-2303. Ascherio, Alberto, and Michael A. Schwarzschild. "The epidemiology of Parkinson's disease: risk factors and prevention." The Lancet Neurology 15.12 (2016): 1257-1272. Chen, Honglei, et al. "Consumption of dairy products and risk of Parkinson's disease." American journal of epidemiology, 165.9 (2007): 998-1006. Warnecke, Tobias, et al. "Gastrointestinal involvement in Parkinson’s disease: pathophysiology, diagnosis, and management." npj Parkinson's Disease 8.1 (2022): 31. Follow us: To participate in the weekly NEURO Science Club and join the discussions about the latest on brain health, join the NEURO Academy: NEUROacademy.com Follow us on social media: Instagram: The Brain Docs @thebraindocs Facebook: The Brain Docs TikTok: @thebraindocs Website: TheBrainDocs.com    
    4/13/2023
    54:43
  • The Most Common Neurological Disorder Among Young Adults - Multiple Sclerosis
    This episode is an in depth review of Multiple Sclerosis, The most common neurological disorder among young adults. Multiple Sclerosis is an autoimmune disease of the central nervous system and is one of the most common conditions that is addressed in the field of neurology. Despite the advances in medicine and the emergence of tools to help with diagnosis, it is one of the most common conditions that is misdiagnosed because of its highly variable expression and findings. This can create a unique set of issues for patients, and the goal of this podcast episode is to shed light on the advances in our knowledge of MS, busts some myths regarding the management of MS, which unfortunately is quite common in the wellness space, and to recognize that there are medications, therapies, coping strategies, and support groups to help address these problems. If you or anyone you know is experiencing any of the symptoms, it is important that they speak with a physician,or a nurse or call the National MS Society at 1-800-344-4867.   This episode was a live recording for our NEURO Academy members.  NEURO Academy is a membership based online environment where you’ll have access to resources to achieve optimal health, a better, sharper memory, and prevent cognitive decline, with on demand courses with CE and CME credits and a thriving community. Learn more by visiting NEUROacademy.com. Follow us: Join the NEURO Academy: NEUROacademy.com Follow us on social media: Instagram: The Brain Docs @thebraindocs Facebook: The Brain Docs TikTok: @thebraindocs Website: TheBrainDocs.com  
    4/6/2023
    1:05:43
  • The Often Invisible Syndrome: Traumatic Brain Injury
    This episode was part of a live discussion for members in NEURO Academy. We discussed brain injuries and concussion, and expanded on their definitions, classification, presentation, signs and symptoms, management and treatment. NEURO Academy is a membership based online environment where you’ll have access to resources to achieve optimal health, a better, sharper memory, and prevent cognitive decline. The platform provides the opportunity to connect with us and an empowering community and participate in weekly live Q&A sessions, live cooking sessions, live podcasts and Q&A with remarkable health leaders, have access to on demand courses on prevention of neurological diseases, expanding the course to evidence based nutrition and cooking,  anxiety, and many others on various topics related to brain health. We just released a comprehensive course of evidence based nutrition in  brain health, along with a complete cooking course that will help you learn the basics of healthy eating and how you can apply all the knowledge by improving what’s on your plate. You will be able to get CE or CME credits if you’re interested, and also receive certification after taking the course. Join us by visiting NEUROacademy.com.   Follow us: Join the NEURO Academy: NEUROacademy.com Follow us on social media: Instagram: The Brain Docs @thebraindocs Facebook: The Brain Docs TikTok: @thebraindocs Website: TheBrainDocs.com
    4/1/2023
    1:13:24

More Science podcasts

About The Brain Health Revolution Podcast

Join award-winning neurologists and researchers, Drs. Dean and Ayesha Sherzai, for a fun, innovative and inspirational approach to brain health and all matters concerning the remarkable human mind. This is the century of the brain, a time when our insights into this incredible organ are exploding at an unprecedented pace. Explore ways to take control of your own brain health, avoid chronic diseases that are devastating communities worldwide, and expand your mind's capacity beyond anything you can imagine.
Podcast website

Listen to The Brain Health Revolution Podcast, Gaudiya Rasamrita Hindi and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Brain Health Revolution Podcast

The Brain Health Revolution Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Brain Health Revolution Podcast: Podcasts in Family