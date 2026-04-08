In this episode, we're joined by renowned psychologist Dr. David Spiegel — co-founder and chief scientific officer of science-backed hypnosis app Reveri — for a discussion about the use of hypnosis and hypnotherapy in clinical settings.

We talk about:

• The research-supported neuroscience of hypnosis

• How hypnosis can help focus your attention and hone self-control, rather than causing you to lose control, as is often misconstrued by the spectacle of theatrical stage shows

• The ways hypnosis is used to manage pain, reduce stress, and address issues like phobias and sleep problems

• How hypnosis may be used during medical procedures to alleviate pain and reduce dependence on opioids

• How the Reveri app is helping to make hypnotherapy more accessible

Find out more about the Reveri app at: reveri.com

CONTENT WARNING: dear listeners, please note that the discussion in this episode touches on some sensitive topics, including trauma, sexual assault, and recovery.

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Find out more at: thebraindocs.com/neuro-academy

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The Brain Health Revolution Podcast is hosted by Doctors Ayesha and Dean Sherzai.