Brain First Parenting with Eileen Devine

Ep. 3: | Help Your Rigid Thinking Child Become More Flexible
SUMMARYIn this episode, Eileen explains what it looks like when a child, teen, or young adult lags behind in the skills to be cognitively flexible, and how to then accommodate them in this specific skill set.TAKEAWAYSThe definition of cognitive rigidityCommon behaviors that reflect this lagging skill in kids and teensHow parents can help their children and teens grow in this cognitive skill setWhat parents can expect to see, think, and feel as they shift their lens from a behavioral lens to a Brain First lens with this specific skill setConcrete and specific steps parents can take to support and accommodate a child or teen who struggles with cognitive flexibilityRESOURCESBlog Post: The Uncompromising Child: Four Responses to Rigid ThinkingFree Infographic Poster: 8 Necessary Mind Shifts
Ep. 2 | Step One to Understanding Your Child or Teen
SUMMARYIn this episode, Eileen delves into the first step to understanding a neurodiverse child, teen, or young adult with challenging behaviors.TAKEAWAYSThis first, essential step to understanding your child who lives with a brain-based difference and challenging behaviors begins with neuroscience research on the brain/behavior connection.Understanding the foundation behind the Brain First Parenting approach is where we always need to begin as parents.Feeling internal resistance to seeing your child or teen through a Brain First lens is understandable, expected, and an opportunity for growth.The difference between seeing your child or teen through a behavioral lens vs a Brain First lens.RESOURCESYour Lens Matters FREE downloadable infographicBlog Post: The Brain First Approach Will Change How You ParentBlog Post: Looking Through a Different LensThanks for listening! Please be sure to review and share the Brain First Parenting podcast with any listeners who might be interested. To see more tools, resources and learn more about Eileen you can visit eileendevine.com
Ep. 1 | Eileen's Story and the Founding of Brain First Parenting
SUMMARYIn this first episode, Eileen introduces herself and explains how Brain First Parenting came to be. She shares personal stories about her own experience of parenting a teenage daughter who lives with a serious and permanent brain-based disability (Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder). Eileen also talks about her therapy and coaching practice where, for the last decade, she has supported parents who are also parenting kids, teens, and young adults with brain-based differences and challenging behavioral symptoms, and how this led to the creation of Brain First Parenting.RESOURCESLearn more about Diane Malbin and her FACETS Program.More about the work of Dr. Ross GreeneDr. Kristin Neff's work on Self CompassionThanks for listening! Please be sure to review and share the Brain First Parenting podcast with any listeners who might be interested. To see more tools, resources and learn more about Eileen you can visit eileendevine.com
Ep. 0 | Brain First Parenting Trailer
Welcome to the Brain First Parenting podcast with Eileen Devine! I'm thrilled you're here, and look forward to diving into the many elements of the Brain First parenting approach in the episodes to come. This trailer -- Episode 0! -- is a brief introduction to my goals and hopes for this podcast, and an invitation to parents and caregivers who will benefit from this transformational parenting model.
The Brain First Parenting podcast supports parents who are raising children, teens or young adults with brain-based differences and challenging behavioral symptoms. We are a safe space for parents who have historically felt like there isn't a place for them in the parenting advice world. At Brain First Parenting, we see each child as a unique individual with a unique brain, who deserves accommodations to thrive in a world that is frequently not set up for people with neurobehavioral challenges. We prioritize supporting the parents of these kids and teens so that they can, in turn, feel hope and confidence and joy in their parenting experience.