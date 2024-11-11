Brain First Parenting with Eileen Devine

Ep. 2 | Step One to Understanding Your Child or Teen

SUMMARYIn this episode, Eileen delves into the first step to understanding a neurodiverse child, teen, or young adult with challenging behaviors.TAKEAWAYSThis first, essential step to understanding your child who lives with a brain-based difference and challenging behaviors begins with neuroscience research on the brain/behavior connection.Understanding the foundation behind the Brain First Parenting approach is where we always need to begin as parents.Feeling internal resistance to seeing your child or teen through a Brain First lens is understandable, expected, and an opportunity for growth.The difference between seeing your child or teen through a behavioral lens vs a Brain First lens.RESOURCESYour Lens Matters FREE downloadable infographicBlog Post: The Brain First Approach Will Change How You ParentBlog Post: Looking Through a Different Lens