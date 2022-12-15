A brief historical account from The Bears of the Siege of Evergreen. Content Warning: This episode contains violence. Created by Jason Lew. From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out some of our other shows including: From Now with Richard Madden and Brian Cox, The Left Right Game with Tessa Thompson, Borrasca with Cole Sprouse, Blackout with Rami Malek, and many more. -- Apple Card is the credit card created by Apple. Reboot your credit card with Apple Card and earn Daily Cash back up to 3%. Apply now in the Wallet app on iPhone. Subject to credit approval.

Introduction to the Birds — Masters of The Air. The People of the Trees. Descendants of the Great Birds, who dwell upon the trees. Halcyon Everdead appears to most as nothing more than a normal member of the lowest caste in her tribe's societal structure. But Halcyon has secretly dedicated her life to being an assassin for The Order, a secret society that operates as the tribe's shadow ruling class. When her dreams of moving up in her societal structure are threatened, she'll embark on a quest for vengeance that will engulf her entire tribe and, ultimately, all of Dakota. Content Warning: This episode contains graphic language. Created by Jason Lew.

Immerse yourself in the beautiful sonic world of Birds of Empire in this bonus ASMR episode. We loved the soundscape of this show so much that we wanted to experiment with a standalone episode continuing to bring the world to life :-)

In the Season 1 finale, an account from The Birds, of Antler's great resilience, discovery, and reflection. Created by Jason Lew.

A cinematic fantasy event in audio. New Dakota: 15,000 CE, thousands of years after the fall of civilization. In this eight-episode first season, the Earth has reclaimed the cities and glories of the modern world, reducing humankind to prehistoric tribal life. The old world is known only through myths and fables handed down through lost generations. Having barely survived, humanity has returned to a way of life more closely resembling civilizations of the ancient past: The Bears, The Rams, The Birds, and The Wolves. Book 1 — The Dawn Age serves as an introduction to each of the four young people from the clans as we chart the rise of the first empire of the new world. Created by Jason Lew.