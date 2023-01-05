BiggerPockets Daily takes the real estate investing wisdom contained in tens of thousands of BiggerPockets Blog articles and converts it into a convenient daily... More
930 - How To Manage Your Long-Distance Investment Properties Using Technology by Ryan Barone
When it comes to investing in real estate, you may be tempted to stay close to home, and this is understandable. You’re more likely to understand the market and feel more comfortable being nearby while looking for tenants or collecting rent. It may seem daunting, but several real estate investors find it lucrative to seek out markets in other cities or states in order to secure more affordable investment properties.
Now, there are several options available to you when it comes to the management of real estate investments: managing yourself, hiring a property manager, or hiring a property management company. Regardless of what you choose, chances are in our tech-driven world that some type of software will be employed to conduct business operations.
Setting up software or tech to manage your properties ensures that when it’s time to place a tenant in your rental and deal with finding tenants and collecting rent, you’re able to present yourself as a capable and professional landlord—even from miles away.
5/2/2023
929 - Annual Percentage Rate (APR) vs. Interest Rate: What’s The Difference? by Scott Gibson
The annual percentage rate (APR) and interest rate are two critical metrics affecting the cost of borrowing money. Although both figures are related, knowing the difference between interest rates and APR is vital when comparing mortgage offers. For example, learning how APR is calculated could save you thousands of dollars on your home loan.
APR versus interest rate gets confusing because some people use the terms interchangeably. Also, some mortgage lenders prominently display their loan interest rates — usually because the interest rates are lower than the annual percentage rate. So typically, you must hunt for the APR in the small print of loan terms.
What’s the deal with calculating interest rates and APRs? How can you decipher these figures to determine the actual cost of your mortgage? What is a good APR for loans when comparing mortgage rates?
This article helps you know how to compare lender fees to get the best deal on your mortgage.
5/1/2023
928 - New Proposed Tax Plan Seeks To Eliminate 1031 Exchanges by Lindsay Frankel
President Biden’s proposed Budget for the Fiscal Year 2024 seeks to promote expanded access and improved affordability in healthcare and education while cutting taxes for low-income families and shrinking the deficit, but the proposed funding comes from increasing taxes on wealthy families and eliminating an important tax break for real estate investors, which Republicans will likely reject outright.
Depending on your politics, you might have different views on taxation. But most Americans agree there’s an issue with the distribution of wealth in the United States, and 84% of those think the government should raise taxes on the wealthy to solve the problem, according to Pew. Disparities have widened over the past three decades—the wealthiest one percent of families now hold 34% of the nation’s wealth, up from 25% in 1989. Families in the 20th to 40th percentile of wealth distribution have seen their net worth decline 39% since 2007, while families in the top 20% have watched their net worth grow 13%.
4/30/2023
927 - How To Get A Mortgage As A Low-Income Borrower by Scott Gibson
A low-income home loan could be your answer to homeownership if you have below-average earnings. Unfortunately, insufficient income is why banks and lenders reject conventional mortgage applications. However, several home loan programs have great financing options to make purchasing a home possible for low-income families.
Let’s face it—buying a home is tough at the best of times. Even with a sufficient down payment, a mortgage lender will refuse a home loan application if they think you cannot afford the monthly mortgage payments. In addition, if you are a first-time homebuyer, qualifying for a home loan can seem impossible due to the large deposit. If these scenarios affect you, what options are available to afford to buy a home?
Popular low-income home loan programs include USDA, FHA, VA, Home Possible, and HomeReady. These programs have options like zero to three and a half percent down payments, less stringent minimum income requirements, or lower credit score thresholds. Therefore, a low-income home loan may suit you, depending on your situation.
4/29/2023
926 - Why You Should Use Rent Receipts As A Landlord by Anthony Greer
Any tax person will tell you that you should save a receipt for every business-related purchase, no matter how small. Even so, many landlords are not keeping a paper trail of what’s often their most significant form of monthly income: rent.
A rent receipt is a simple document that shows that your tenant is paying rent. In this article, we’ll walk you through why you need a rent receipt, how to fill one out, and how to accept rent payments online.
