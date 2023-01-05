930 - How To Manage Your Long-Distance Investment Properties Using Technology by Ryan Barone

When it comes to investing in real estate, you may be tempted to stay close to home, and this is understandable. You're more likely to understand the market and feel more comfortable being nearby while looking for tenants or collecting rent. It may seem daunting, but several real estate investors find it lucrative to seek out markets in other cities or states in order to secure more affordable investment properties. Now, there are several options available to you when it comes to the management of real estate investments: managing yourself, hiring a property manager, or hiring a property management company. Regardless of what you choose, chances are in our tech-driven world that some type of software will be employed to conduct business operations. Setting up software or tech to manage your properties ensures that when it's time to place a tenant in your rental and deal with finding tenants and collecting rent, you're able to present yourself as a capable and professional landlord—even from miles away.