In this episode, the guys preview the Masters with 2007 Masters Champ, 2015 Open Champ, and 2022 Ryder Cup Captain Zach Johnson.
--------
1:24:29
Ep. 111 | Special Guest Wesley Bryan
In this episode, the guys interview PGA Tour Champ and YouTube Golf Sensation Wesley Bryan on all things golf and faith.
--------
39:28
Ep. 110 | Essentials: Jesus Christ, Part 2
In this episode the guys unpack the essential truth that by what He did, what He called Himself, and what He claimed, Jesus put Himself in a category all by Himself. He is not like other great teachers or religious leaders. And He will not let us settle for thinking that. He is God become man, the One who the Scriptures are about, and the only way to salvation. If we are going to experience His benefits, it’s not enough to simply understand His identity. We must believe in Him.
--------
47:11
Ep. 109 | Essentials: Jesus Christ
In this episode the guys consider Christianity’s most essential truth— Jesus Christ. By unpacking Galatians 4:4-5, we discover that Jesus is fully God and fully man. This uniquely qualifies Him to accomplish our redemption—saving us from sin, restoring our brokenness, and providing the satisfaction we were made for!
--------
53:28
Ep. 108 | Essentials: Satisfaction
In this episode the guys unpack Ecclesiastes 2:1-11 and King Solomon’s search for satisfaction. As the wealthiest, most powerful man in the world, Solomon had the ability to go anywhere or do anything to find the good life that he was looking for. So where did he look? And what did he find? What can we learn from him? That's what we'll discover in today’s episode.
The Bible Caddie Podcast aims to carry the good news about Jesus to the world of golf! Multi-time PGA Tour winners Webb Simpson and Ben Crane are joined each week by their buddy William Kane for golf banter and Bible Study. While each episode contains plenty of golf chatter and humor, the primary focus of each episode is an interactive conversation around a specific Bible passage that is both accessible and relatable. Episodes are released every Thursday morning.