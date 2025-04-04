Ep. 110 | Essentials: Jesus Christ, Part 2

In this episode the guys unpack the essential truth that by what He did, what He called Himself, and what He claimed, Jesus put Himself in a category all by Himself. He is not like other great teachers or religious leaders. And He will not let us settle for thinking that. He is God become man, the One who the Scriptures are about, and the only way to salvation. If we are going to experience His benefits, it’s not enough to simply understand His identity. We must believe in Him.