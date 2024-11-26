EP 37: Social Media and Mental Health

In this episode, Dr. A discusses her journey with mental health and the struggles she has faced on and off with it, as well as how she has learned to work through some of these struggles so they don't take over her life anymore. Additionally, she discusses the good, the bad, the beauty and the ugly in regards to it and the way it relates to mental health so you all can be more informed and have a healthier relationship to it!