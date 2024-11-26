In this episode, Dr. A discusses her journey with mental health and the struggles she has faced on and off with it, as well as how she has learned to work through some of these struggles so they don't take over her life anymore. Additionally, she discusses the good, the bad, the beauty and the ugly in regards to it and the way it relates to mental health so you all can be more informed and have a healthier relationship to it!
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/dr-aria-young/support
--------
27:15
EP 36: Ways I Learned to Make Dating Less Painful
In this episode, Dr. Aria discusses a few tips she has to navigate the dating world and make it less painful. As someone who has struggled with anxious attachment, people-pleasing and codependency in the past, she was desperate to reduce the pain she experienced in the dating world moving forward. Perhaps these can help you as well!
To work with me 1:1, please schedule here: https://square.site/book/VXW3V8VKCPQCR/young-health-pllc
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/dr-aria-young/support
--------
22:52
EP 35: Maintaining Relationships (Or Not?) During Healing
In this episode, Dr. Aria discusses a requested topic: how do we maintain relationships as we heal? Which ones should we learn to let go of? As always, she ties in some personal experiences that helped her learn how to navigate this loaded concept as part of the educational discussion.
To work with me 1:1, please schedule here: https://square.site/book/VXW3V8VKCPQCR/young-health-pllc
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/dr-aria-young/support
--------
25:55
EP 34: Healing Is Not Linear
In this episode Dr. A touches on her break she took because of surgery and gives a little more context as to what happened, along with the discussion of just how non-linear healing is. The last few months have been *taxing* to say the least, and as always, those moments are used for education and helping all of you.
To work with me 1:1, please schedule here: https://square.site/book/VXW3V8VKCPQCR/young-health-pllc
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/dr-aria-young/support
--------
27:22
EP 33: Vulnerability, Boldness, Dating, Healthy Conflicts
In this episode, Dr. A talks about more dating confusion, and a situation where she witnessed a lack of vulnerability that she saw as problematic. From here, she discusses one aspect of healthy conflict resolution and how it was relevant to this recent situation. Above all else, she highlights the importance of being bold and being authentic.
To work with me 1:1, please schedule here: https://square.site/book/VXW3V8VKCPQCR/young-health-pllc
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/dr-aria-young/support
Dr. Aria Young discusses topics of mental health, trauma and the journey of healing - the aspects of life we don't talk about or feel like no one understands. As a doctor herself, Dr. Young understands the stigma of these topics not only in the medical field but also on a personal level. She hopes to shed light on them in an effort to show no matter what you may be going through, you are never alone, and no matter how defeating the past or current days may seem, there are always Better Days Ahead.
To schedule with me: https://square.site/book/VXW3V8VKCPQCR/young-health-pllc Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/dr-aria-young/support