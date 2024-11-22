Things Left Unsaid

Some things are better left unsaid—have you heard that, Hero? Harsh, mean words are usually best kept unsaid. Sometimes statements that start with “I” can be said too much, as well. When we’re only focused on ourselves we lose sight of others and maybe that’s when our words can be more harsh than we intend. I don’t have any answers as to what exactly should or shouldn’t be said…I was just thinking about it. But I do know what should always be said...kind, truthful words. Always remember this truth: YOU are the one and only Hero that could be by my side, fighting for what’s right. I appreciate you, always and forever.