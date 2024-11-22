Join Captain EJ for this relaxing adventure inspired by The Grinch! 🎄 Captain EJ will read a story to you, using your name! -- Order: https://EJmissions.com 💪💪 Join Captain EJ & Mr. Honeybee in this personalized story to test your BattleBuzz Helmet.Visit Captain EJ’s house as we test out new, cutting edge BattleBuzz Helmet upgrades… and hear your name all throughout this special mission!On our missions we usually call you Hero; because that’s what you are, but for this mission....we’ll be using your REAL name!____________________Request a new story: https://rb.gy/yta0g8____________________Welcome to Bedtime Stories with Superheros!! These stories are about adventures with ALL of my superhero friends! Read by my superhero friend….CAPTAIN EJ! I hope you enjoy! 😊💖- Love, Mrs. Honeybee____________________🙏 Unlock “The Superhero Secret Stories”🙏 Unlock: https://bit.ly/2YmreZE________________💖 Listen to Mrs. Honeybee's Stories💖 Listen: https://bit.ly/3sQfw4u________________Send CAPTAIN EJ a message:https://HoneybeeAndFriends.com/hi-captain-ej
6:11
The ELF Bedtime Story
The ELF Bedtime Story
6:05
EJ911 - To the Moon... [Part 1]
Captain EJ 911 - Ep. 5 part 1 --- You and Captain EJ are called in for an urgent e-MOON-gency, and things are flickering out of control—literally! The moon is acting up, Melodybee’s flowers aren’t blooming, and Mr. Honeybee’s satellites are glitching. With everyone buzzing in his ear and even Roger throwing secret satellites into the mix, Captain EJ must figure out if it’s a possible alien invasion or just a lunar light show gone wild—all before the moon goes completely dark!https://EJmissions.comCaptain EJ - over and out.
31:07
Things Left Unsaid
Some things are better left unsaid—have you heard that, Hero? Harsh, mean words are usually best kept unsaid. Sometimes statements that start with “I” can be said too much, as well. When we’re only focused on ourselves we lose sight of others and maybe that’s when our words can be more harsh than we intend. I don’t have any answers as to what exactly should or shouldn’t be said…I was just thinking about it. But I do know what should always be said...kind, truthful words. Always remember this truth: YOU are the one and only Hero that could be by my side, fighting for what’s right. I appreciate you, always and forever.
3:58
EJ911 - Unearthing Secret Tunnels
Captain EJ 911 - Ep. 4 --- In this twisting and turning mission, Captain EJ receives an unexpected emergency call from his trusty pup, Cadette. What starts as a simple dig in the backyard turns into an extraordinary discovery of medieval ruins! With Cadette's keen nose and the aid of Mr. Honeybee's ingenious inventions, the team uncovers an ancient underground city. But the adventure takes a dark turn when they stumble upon a hidden connection to the nefarious Knuckler brothers. How will you and Captain EJ unravel the mystery and protect the Honeybee Neighborhood from looming danger? Dive into this captivating episode filled with history, high-tech gadgets, and heroic deeds to find out!https://EJmissions.comCaptain EJ - over and out.
Superhero Stories read by Captain EJ 💪Look around - some of our friends you might already know.Captain EJ has the most powerful voice in the world!Together with Mr. Honeybee, they defend The Honeybee Neighborhood.Contact: HoneybeeAndFriends.com/hello