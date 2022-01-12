Becoming Moms with Dr. Sterling

Becoming Moms, the podcast where parents come to learn and grow as they move through their reproductive journey and become the moms they were meant to be. Your ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 58
Sushi, Hot Baths & Caffeine: A Discussion of the Do's and Don'ts in Pregnancy
Becoming Moms is back with a mini series answering your burning questions. If you want to hear the “in-the-know” truths, the real story behind all the restrictions in pregnancy, and specifically the 3 ones asked about the most– sushi, hot baths, caffeine etc this episode is for you. Dr. Sterling shares: where the restrictions come from as well as the restrictions she followed, and the ones she didn’t in her own pregnancies. This is the true story… of 3 pregnancy restrictions… find out what happens when an ObGyn stops being polite… and starts getting real.Resources:Sterling Parents Membership - Sterling ParentsHost: Dr. Christine Sterling, Board Certified ObGyn & Founder of Sterling Parents MembershipMusic:Good For You by THBD https://soundcloud.com/thbdsultanCreative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported— CC BY 3.0Free Download / Stream: http://bit.ly/2PgU6MuMusic promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/-K_YSjqKgvQ
5/22/2023
20:40
Are you ready for pregnancy/baby? Part 2
In this episode of Becoming Moms, Dr. Sterling continues the conversation of knowing when you are "ready" to grow your family. We often believe readiness is an achievement you can unlock by doing certain things. The reality is, even seasoned moms will have days they do not feel ready for motherhood. Tune in for this shortened episode and take time to explore the thoughts, emotions and questions that arise for you.Resources:Sterling Parents Membership - Sterling ParentsHost: Dr. Christine Sterling, Board Certified ObGyn & Founder of Sterling Parents MembershipMusic:Good For You by THBD https://soundcloud.com/thbdsultanCreative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported— CC BY 3.0Free Download / Stream: http://bit.ly/2PgU6MuMusic promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/-K_YSjqKgvQ
12/8/2022
7:40
Are You Ready to Start Trying to Conceive?
Have you ever said, "I'll start trying to conceive once we buy a house." or "Let's start trying to conceive once I change jobs."? In this episode, Dr. Sterling breaks down the internal and external reasons we grapple with when planning to grow our family. Often times, external reasons represent an internal feeling. If you are ready to explore the question of "Am I ready to start trying to conceive?", tune in to this episode for tips on navigating this decision. We rarely arrive to decisions with 100% certainty without taking the time to listen to ourselves. Dr. Sterling is here to guide you and reduce your mental load. Resources:Sterling Parents Membership - Sterling ParentsHost: Dr. Christine Sterling, Board Certified ObGyn & Founder of Sterling Parents MembershipMusic:Good For You by THBD https://soundcloud.com/thbdsultanCreative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported— CC BY 3.0Free Download / Stream: http://bit.ly/2PgU6MuMusic promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/-K_YSjqKgvQ
12/1/2022
18:49
A Better Way to Look at Postpartum
In this episode, Dr. Sterling shares an expert from a discussion inside the Sterling Parents membership. As she prepared for her final postpartum experience, she sat down with members for a powerful conversation about what it takes to move through postpartum and the skills that can support you through such a vulnerable time. There is no better time to prepare for postpartum, then during pregnancy. Tune in to learn valuable tips from parents who've navigated the ins and outs of postpartum and get a sneak peek inside the membership experience!Resources:Sterling Parents Membership - Sterling ParentsHost: Dr. Christine Sterling, Board Certified ObGyn & Founder of Sterling Parents MembershipMusic:Good For You by THBD https://soundcloud.com/thbdsultanCreative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported— CC BY 3.0Free Download / Stream: http://bit.ly/2PgU6MuMusic promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/-K_YSjqKgvQ
11/22/2022
37:36
Call Your OB!!
In this episode, Dr. Sterling discusses the concerns that weigh on us during pregnancy and the decision of when to call our Ob providers. If you've ever hesitated calling your Ob because you didn't want to be a bother - this episode is for you! It's time we let go of the mental load we burden ourselves with and learn a better way to manage our worries. In her newest class she will teach a better way of researching your questions to reduce the mental load AND how to take your worries and turn them into a simple plan. Check it out at drsterlingclass.com.Resources:My New Class! - drsterlingclass.comSterling Parents Membership - Sterling ParentsHost: Dr. Christine Sterling, Board Certified ObGyn & Founder of Sterling Parents MembershipMusic:Good For You by THBD https://soundcloud.com/thbdsultanCreative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported— CC BY 3.0Free Download / Stream: http://bit.ly/2PgU6MuMusic promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/-K_YSjqKgvQ
Becoming Moms, the podcast where parents come to learn and grow as they move through their reproductive journey and become the moms they were meant to be. Your host, Dr. Sterling, shares her expertise as a board-certified ObGyn with the heart of a mom who has been there.
We nourish our growing babies with more than the food we eat and the vitamins we take. We nourish them with our whole self. Join Dr. Sterling & her community of experts as they navigate topics most important to those trying to conceive or pregnant.
Join the Sterling Parents (www.sterlingparents.com) community!