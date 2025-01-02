back from the borderline baby: pregnancy & motherhood alchemy

the labor map pt 9: the pushing phase crowning and immediate postpartum
This is it—the ninth and final installment of the Labor Map series, a comprehensive guide designed to empower and prepare you for the stages of labor. In this episode, we're covering the monumental moments that follow full dilation, leading to the birth of your baby, and beyond. Whether you're preparing for a hospital birth, birthing center, or home delivery, this episode provides practical insights and grounding reassurance to guide you through the last leg of this transformative journey.Here's what we'll cover:•The Pushing Phase: What full dilation feels like, effective pushing techniques (with or without an epidural), and the key role of positioning.•Crowning: Navigating the intensity of this stage with mindfulness and trust in your body, plus strategies for minimizing tearing.•After the Baby is Born: From delayed cord clamping to delivering the placenta, we'll discuss how to approach these moments with confidence.•Immediate Post-Birth Care: The golden hour of bonding, that first trip to the bathroom, and preparing for your stay in the postpartum unit.•Heading Home: Reflect on the transition to the postpartum phase, with practical tips to ease into recovery and resources to help you along the way.This episode brings the Labor Map series full circle, offering you clarity, empowerment, and encouragement as you prepare for one of the most transformative experiences of your life. Whether you've followed the series from the start or are diving in for the first time, this final chapter is a powerful resource for understanding what to expect and how to advocate for yourself every step of the way.CRAVING MORE? To dive deeper into the Back from the Borderline universe, explore my recommendations and access premium content, visit backfromtheborderline.com. Disclaimer: I'm not a medical professional, OB, or expert—just a fellow human being sharing my personal journey and experiences. What I share here isn't intended as medical advice. Always trust your instincts and consult with trusted professionals as you navigate your own path.
1:01:59
the labor map pt 8: timing your arrival and navigating hospital logistics
This is part eight of our multi-episode Labor Map series, and today, we're talking logistics. You've already learned how to recognize when labor is starting and how to tune into your emotional and physical signposts. Now, it's time to figure out how to get to the hospital and what to expect when you walk through those doors. In this episode, we're getting practical:• When it's time to head to the hospital (and how to prepare for the drive).• What to do if labor progresses faster than expected—and your baby decides to make an entrance in the car.• Why calling ahead can make your check-in process smoother (including how to request specific support, like a nurse who's unmedicated-birth friendly).• The ultimate hack: pre-registering at the hospital. It's a game-changer you didn't know you needed. Plus, we'll walk you through exactly what happens when you arrive—how the staff will assess you, what it means if you're sent home, and how your support partner can step in to handle logistics so you can focus on your labor. This episode is packed with everything you need to feel prepared and empowered when it's time to head to the hospital. And if you're planning a home or birthing center birth? Don't skip this one—it's just as important to know what to expect in case of a transfer. Get ready to take control of this part of the process and walk into your hospital experience with confidence.
25:26
the labor map pt 7: different ways labor might begin
When it comes to how labor starts, Hollywood has done a hell of a job setting us all up for confusion. We're taught to expect a dramatic gush of water, frantic dashes to the hospital, and chaos unfolding in real-time. But for most of us, labor doesn't look—or feel—anything like that. This is part seven of our multi-episode Labor Map series, where we're breaking down the twists, turns, and unpredictable paths of labor. In this episode, we're pulling apart the myths and zooming in on reality. Labor can begin in ways so subtle you might miss them—a slow trickle of amniotic fluid, the release of a mucus plug you weren't even looking for, or maybe just a relentless, unshakable ache in your back. Sometimes it starts quietly, other times it comes in roaring—but one thing's for sure: there's no single, right way for this to unfold. We'll dig into how different scenarios play out, what they might mean, and how to trust your body through the uncertainty. Because at the end of the day, labor doesn't follow a script, and it doesn't owe us a dramatic "movie moment." It just starts—messy, unpredictable, and uniquely yours.
38:02
the labor map pt 6: fast vs. slow labor and the truth about cervical checks
Welcome to part six of the Labor Map series—a deep dive into the unique patterns of labor progression and the often misunderstood role of cervical checks. Labor isn't a one-size-fits-all journey. Some mothers experience quick, intense progress (what we call the "speedster" pattern), while others settle into a slower, more measured rhythm (the "putterer" pattern). Neither is better or worse—they're simply different paths to the same destination: meeting your baby. In this episode, we unpack how recognizing these labor patterns can alleviate fear and uncertainty, giving you tools to navigate your birth experience with confidence. We'll also demystify cervical checks, examining their risks, inaccuracies, and when they might actually be helpful. If you've ever worried about not being "dilated enough" or felt deflated by a discouraging cervical exam, this episode will provide clarity and perspective. Key takeaways include:• Understanding the speedster and putterer labor patterns—and how to adapt to either.• Why emotional signposts are often a more reliable guide than dilation numbers.• The real risks and limitations of routine cervical exams, plus how to advocate for yourself if you choose to decline one.• Tips for partners to support the mother through varying labor patterns and help navigate decisions confidently. This episode is a reminder that labor is as much about intuition and emotional progress as it is about physical milestones. By weaving together the emotional map of labor, the patterns of progress, and an empowered approach to cervical checks, you'll have a comprehensive framework to guide your birth journey. Whether you're preparing for a hospital birth, birthing center, or home birth, this episode is an invaluable tool to approach labor with clarity, adaptability, and self-assurance.
44:25
the labor map pt 5: recognizing the "emotional signposts" of labor
Welcome to Part 5 of the Labor Map series, a multi-episode guide designed to help you navigate the unpredictable journey of labor with confidence and clarity. In this episode, we explore the emotional map of labor—a groundbreaking way to understand and recognize the emotional signposts that guide you through the phases of childbirth. Unlike the traditional focus on physical milestones like water breaking or the mucus plug, this episode introduces you to the emotional landscape of labor. We'll unpack three distinct emotional signposts: • Excitement – The thrill and anticipation as labor begins. • Seriousness – The shift into focused determination as contractions intensify. • Self-Doubt – The moment when you question everything, signaling you're on the verge of meeting your baby. This episode is for every expectant mother and support partner—whether you're planning a hospital birth, birthing center delivery, or home birth. These emotional signposts are universal tools that allow you to tune into the inward experience of labor. By integrating this knowledge, you'll feel empowered to navigate each phase with confidence and recognize when it's time to make pivotal decisions, like heading to the hospital or calling your midwife. We also address common uncertainties, like: • What if I don't experience "textbook" signs like a bloody show or water breaking? • How can my partner use these emotional cues to support me better? Drawing on insights from the Bradley Method and my personal experience, I'll share how recognizing these emotional phases helped me trust my intuition and make critical decisions during labor—despite not having traditional physical cues. By the end of this episode, you'll have a deeper understanding of the emotional rhythm of labor and how it can be just as important as tracking contractions or watching for physical milestones. Share this episode with your support partner and use it as a foundation for creating a labor experience that feels grounded, intuitive, and uniquely yours.Click here to check out the resource from this episode "Natural Childbirth the Bradley Way: Revised Edition" by Susan McCutcheon.
About back from the borderline baby: pregnancy & motherhood alchemy
Pregnancy and motherhood are some of the most transformative experiences a woman can face. But finding content that speaks to the depth of that journey—without shoving a product, a lifestyle, or a one-size-fits-all ideology down your throat—is nearly impossible. That's why I created Back from the Borderline Baby. After the success of my first podcast, Back from the Borderline, where I documented my journey of healing emotional wounds and confronting my fears around motherhood, this spinoff was born. It's a dedicated space to house the pregnancy and motherhood content I wish I'd had during my own journey. This isn't your typical parenting podcast. There are no perfect mothers here. No guilt trips. No influencer-driven checklists of what you "need" to buy.This is a space for women who crave something deeper: a thoughtful, minimalist approach to pregnancy and motherhood that honors your intuition, your journey, and the profound inner work that comes with this transition. Each episode dives into the tools and insights I wish I'd had when I was navigating the same path. We'll unpack everything from labor prep and postpartum recovery to the shadow work of breaking generational cycles. You'll find nuanced conversations about motherhood that blend the practical with the spiritual, the exoteric with the esoteric, and the modern with the mythological. This podcast isn't about giving you answers – it's about helping you dare to trust yourself enough to find your own. Whether you're in the first trimester, chasing a toddler, or simply curious about what motherhood might mean for you, these episodes are your guide to navigating the noise, reclaiming your intuition, and creating a path that feels authentic to you. Think of this as an alchemical audio-only sanctuary. A calming, intimate escape from the endless screens and curated perfection. You can listen in the car, on a walk, or in the bath. Wherever you are, this podcast meets you where you're at—no judgment, no sugar-coating, just real, honest reflections from a woman walking the transformative path of Maiden to Mother right alongside you. We're coming back from the borderline, baby.