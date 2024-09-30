Autzen Audibles: DuckTerritory's Oregon athletics podcast

Joey Harrington drops by to talk Heisman memories, Dillon Gabriel impressions and much more

Legendary Oregon QB Joey Harrington stopped by the Autzen Audibles podcast to talk all things Oregon Ducks football with Erik Skopil and Jared Mack. Harrington recounts his Heisman Trophy ceremony memoriesa day before Dillon Gabriel is set to make his, and also breaks down his relationship with Dan Lanning. For those interested in taking part in the 3rd Annual Bourbon Barrel Benefit raffle or to make donations, more details can be found here: https://harringtonfamilyfoundation.org/. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices