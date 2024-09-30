Autzen Audibles: DuckTerritory's Oregon athletics podcast

Joey Harrington drops by to talk Heisman memories, Dillon Gabriel impressions and much more
Legendary Oregon QB Joey Harrington stopped by the Autzen Audibles podcast to talk all things Oregon Ducks football with Erik Skopil and Jared Mack. Harrington recounts his Heisman Trophy ceremony memoriesa day before Dillon Gabriel is set to make his, and also breaks down his relationship with Dan Lanning.
For those interested in taking part in the 3rd Annual Bourbon Barrel Benefit raffle or to make donations, more details can be found here: https://harringtonfamilyfoundation.org/.
37:05
We have Oregon's 2025 schedule and early thoughts on this portal cycle
On this episode of the Autzen Audibles podcast, Matt Prehm, Jared Mack and Erik Skopil dive into Oregon's 2025 schedule release before getting into some early transfer portal findings and names to know. The guys break down the toughest games on next year's slate and who candidates are to land with the Ducks later this month.
48:16
What to make of Oregon's CFP draw and insights into transfer portal season
On this episode of the Autzen Audibles podcast, Matt Prehm and Erik Skopil dive into the College Football Playoff announcement and Oregon's draw before looking at what the transfer portal season might bring. The pair talk about the challenges of Oregon's path to a national championship and more.
54:27
Reacting to Oregon's Big Ten Championship win over No. 4 Penn State
On this edition of the Autzen Audibles Podcast we give our reactions and analysis after the No. 1 ranked Oregon Ducks won the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game 45-37 against No. 4 Penn State. The win ensures the Ducks will have the No. 1 seed in this year's playoffs and the Ducks will play in the Rose Bowl.
39:52
Previewing and Predicting No. 1 Oregon vs. No. 3 Penn State in the Big Ten Championship Game
On this edition of the of the Autzen Audibles, Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack discuss the Big Ten Championship Game with Penn State. The guys talk key storylines to watch play out, plus score predictions for the game's outcome.
