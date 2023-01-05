099 - The Best is Yet to Come - Aalok

This week Audrey Moore talks with actor/musician Aalok Mehta! They discuss the ups and downs of this career, and how to build a life around those ups and downs while setting yourself of for the best that is yet to come. Sponsored by : Castability.Actor/SelfTapeMay23 - Free sides and Casting Director feedback Self Tapes Here - Jeff Pride's Self Tape Service AbundanceBound.com - Get your money together! Please RATE THIS PODCAST to feed the Review Baby! www.RateThisPodcast.com/audrey Call in with listener questions or strike stories (667) Actor-70 or (667) 228-6770 Host: Audrey Moore Producer: Jesse Lumen Editor: Michael Morello Mixer: Thomas Snodgrass Show Music: Ari de Niro Special thanks to Thomas Snodgrass for assistance with microphones, Aalok Mehta and 108 Hill for help with the theme song, and Matthew Patrick Davis for as The Mother of Review Baby.