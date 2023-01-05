Audrey Helps Actors is exactly what it sounds like! Every episode Audrey invites someone from the business to chat about everything from advice for auditions a... More
099 - The Best is Yet to Come - Aalok
This week Audrey Moore talks with actor/musician Aalok Mehta! They discuss the ups and downs of this career, and how to build a life around those ups and downs while setting yourself of for the best that is yet to come. Sponsored by : Castability.Actor/SelfTapeMay23 - Free sides and Casting Director feedback Self Tapes Here - Jeff Pride's Self Tape Service AbundanceBound.com - Get your money together! Please RATE THIS PODCAST to feed the Review Baby! www.RateThisPodcast.com/audrey Call in with listener questions or strike stories (667) Actor-70 or (667) 228-6770 Host: Audrey Moore Producer: Jesse Lumen Editor: Michael Morello Mixer: Thomas Snodgrass Show Music: Ari de Niro Special thanks to Thomas Snodgrass for assistance with microphones, Aalok Mehta and 108 Hill for help with the theme song, and Matthew Patrick Davis for as The Mother of Review Baby.
5/1/2023
1:08:18
098 - Olympic Level Training - Connor Tribole
This week Audrey Moore talks with Connor Tribole! Connor is an actor who grew up in a family that trains Olympic athletes! He talks about how you can apply that Olympic level training to your acting career, and why dry spells are a good thing. Sponsored by : Castability.Actor/SelfTapeMay23 - Free sides and Casting Director feedback Self Tapes Here - Jeff Pride's Self Tape Service AbundanceBound.com - Get your money together! Please RATE THIS PODCAST to feed the Review Baby! www.RateThisPodcast.com/audrey Call in with listener questions or strike stories (667) Actor-70 or (667) 228-6770 Host: Audrey Moore Producer: Jesse Lumen Editor: Taylor Martorana Mixer: Thomas Snodgrass Show Music: Ari de Niro Special thanks to Thomas Snodgrass for assistance with microphones, Aalok Mehta and 108 Hill for help with the theme song, and Matthew Patrick Davis for as The Mother of Review Baby.
4/24/2023
1:13:34
097 - Self Tape May 2022 Winner! - Kat Kim
This week Audrey Moore talks with Self Tape May 2022 winner Kat Kim! They discuss how she used Self Tape May to level up, how to enjoy self tapes, and some acting and performance hacks you can use during your own self tapes! Sponsored by Casting Networks: Go to CastingNetworks.com/Audrey for $60 off a premium annual membership! Please RATE THIS PODCAST to feed the Review Baby! www.RateThisPodcast.com/audrey Call in with listener questions or strike stories (667) Actor-70 or (667) 228-6770 Host: Audrey Moore Producer: Jesse Lumen Editor: Taylor Martorana Mixer: Thomas Snodgrass Show Music: Ari de Niro Special thanks to Thomas Snodgrass for assistance with microphones, Aalok Mehta and 108 Hill for help with the theme song, and Matthew Patrick Davis for as The Mother of Review Baby.
4/17/2023
1:05:17
096 - Addicted to Success - Leigh Hall
This week Audrey Moore talks with therapist/reformed actress Leigh Hall about how this career can lead to an addiction to success. They discuss the pursuit of happiness over the pursuit of being special, cognitive distortions (the games your mind plays on you to make things harder), and how to be an actor while living a balanced life. Sponsored by Casting Networks: Go to CastingNetworks.com/Audrey for $60 off a premium annual membership! Please RATE THIS PODCAST to feed the Review Baby! www.RateThisPodcast.com/audrey Call in with listener questions or strike stories (667) Actor-70 or (667) 228-6770 Links: Radical Acceptance Episode (Click here for non-apple link) Atlantic Article - Why Success Won't Make You Happy I’m Glad My Mom Died book How to Do the Work book The Myth of Normal Why Buddhism is True book Triangle of Momentum Graph Host: Audrey Moore Producer: Jesse Lumen Editor: Taylor Martorana Mixer: Thomas Snodgrass Show Music: Ari de Niro Special thanks to Thomas Snodgrass for assistance with microphones, Aalok Mehta and 108 Hill for help with the theme song, and Matthew Patrick Davis for as The Mother of Review Baby.
4/10/2023
1:02:35
095 - Is It Time to Take a Break? - Kyle Schaefer
This week Audrey Moore talks with actor/musician/data entry artist Kyle Schaefer about his decision to take a break from acting for the first time since he was three years old. They discuss dealing with different acting success levels between you and your spouse, taking a break vs. quitting, and the grief and relief of letting go. Sponsored by Casting Networks: Go to CastingNetworks.com/Audrey for $60 off a premium annual membership! Please RATE THIS PODCAST to feed the Review Baby! www.RateThisPodcast.com/audrey Call in with listener questions or strike stories (667) Actor-70 or (667) 228-6770 Host: Audrey Moore Producer: Jesse Lumen Editor: Taylor Martorana Mixer: Thomas Snodgrass Show Music: Ari de Niro Special thanks to Thomas Snodgrass for assistance with microphones, Aalok Mehta and 108 Hill for help with the theme song, and Matthew Patrick Davis for as The Mother of Review Baby.
Audrey Helps Actors is exactly what it sounds like! Every episode Audrey invites someone from the business to chat about everything from advice for auditions and getting a new agent, to the nitty gritty of different theatrical markets and information about how you can better use your union.