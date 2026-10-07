Newly released diary entries and internal emails obtained by Sen. Rand Paul reveal that Dr. Anthony Fauci privately sounded the alarm in 2016 after learning the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) had aerosolized Ebola in a study funded by his own institute.



“What idiots,” Dr. Fauci wrote in March 2016. “This should have been a classified experiment, that never should have been done in the first place.”



The documents reveal that vaccinated primates exposed to the airborne pathogen suffered severe lung inflammation – with worse outcomes than the unvaccinated.



“During the course of those experiments, the DOD noticed that the animals that were vaccinated had more inflammation [in the lungs than] those who were unvaccinated,” Fauci wrote in his diary at the time. “Nonetheless, the idea that the vaccine can do harm is now causing people a great deal of concern.”



“Records show NIAID was funding risky research with the Defense Department. And when the results turned problematic, Dr. Fauci argued they should have been classified,” says Sen. Rand Paul. “It is clear additional oversight is needed into what Dr. Fauci’s institute was paying for long before COVID.”



Peter Navarro Ph.D., the former Senior Counselor to President Trump and author of Why Fauci MUST Rot in Prison, joins Dr. Drew to break down the unsealed diary, disease weaponization, and federal gain-of-function accountability. National security expert Dr. Bradley Thayer examines Chinese Communist Party leverage and geopolitical conflict. Board-certified psychiatrist Dr. Josef Witt-Doerring returns to discuss the latest findings in the Presley Gerber investigation and new studies debunking “addictive personalities.”



Peter Navarro Ph.D. served as Senior Counselor to President Trump for Trade and Manufacturing. He holds a Ph.D. in economics from Harvard University and is Professor Emeritus of Economics and Public Policy at UC–Irvine. His latest book is “Why Fauci Must ROT In Prison” available at https://amzn.to/4y0A2j0. Follow at https://x.com/RealPNavarro



Bradley Thayer Ph.D. is a founding member of the Committee on the Present Danger China and co-author of “Embracing Communist China: America’s Greatest Strategic Failure” and author of “America’s 100 Years’ War: How to Win Against Communism” available at https://amzn.to/46UrxuI. Formerly, he was a Special Governmental Employee in the Department of Homeland Security. Follow at https://x.com/bradthayer



Dr. Josef Witt-Doerring is a board-certified psychiatrist and former FDA Medical Officer, now Medical Director of TaperClinic. He previously worked at Janssen Pharmaceuticals and the FDA’s Division of Psychiatry, and hosts the podcast Side Effects with Dr. Josef. Follow at https://x.com/drjosefWD



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