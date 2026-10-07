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674 episodes
The Cornell 7: Ketamine, Consent & A Trial By Internet Scandal w/ Attorney Viva Frei – Ask Dr. Drew – Ep 67410/07/2026 | 1h 3 mins.In the Cornell 7 lawsuit, a female student has accused seven Chi Phi fraternity brothers of drugging and sexually assaulting her in October 2024. The men have denied wrongdoing, saying the encounter was consensual. One of the men now alleges that because he was intoxicated on ketamine at the time, he was unable to give consent – and thus legally, Jane Doe may have assaulted him.
The NY Post reports that Matthew Ingalls “told Cornell University police that he was the one too intoxicated from booze and ketamine to consent” and Jane Doe “was the one who therefore assaulted him during the debauched and drunken night and not the other way around…”
Attorney Viva Frei joins Dr. Drew to separate what is illegal and prosecutable from what is immoral, and to explain why the district attorney first declined to bring charges.
Rob Rosen, producer of “Reasonable Doubt” and author of “Crimes of Omission,” discusses how the media is covering the case.
Dr. Drew, an addiction specialist, explains what ketamine is, what happens when it is mixed with alcohol, and why it’s been linked to multiple celebrity deaths.
Tom Welch, founder of Beacon Treatment Navigators, also speaks about his push for an FDA fast track designation for a naltrexone implant.
David Freiheit, known as Viva Frei, is an attorney and political commentator. He hosts the Viva Frei Show on Rumble and Locals and cohosts Viva & Barnes Live with attorney Robert Barnes, focusing on constitutional law, civil liberties, and current events. Follow at https://x.com/TheVivaFrei
Rob Rosen is an award-winning producer and director and the author of “Crimes of Omission: Distorted Justice: The Media’s War on Truth.” He created and directed the Fox Nation series “The Infomercials That Sold Us” starring Dennis Miller, created “Reasonable Doubt,” and was showrunner of “The Dead Files.” Follow at https://x.com/RobRosen14
Tom Welch is the founder of Beacon Treatment Navigators, a treatment navigation and case management firm that helps employers, health plans, and families connect people with substance use disorder to the right care Learn more at https://btnavigators.com/
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• THE WELLNESS COMPANY - Counteract harmful spike proteins with TWC's Signature Series Spike Support Formula containing nattokinase and selenium. Learn more about TWC's supplements at https://twc.health/drew
「 ABOUT THE SHOW 」
This show is for entertainment and/or informational purposes only, and is not a substitute for medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.
Executive Producers
• Kaleb Nation - https://kalebnation.com
• Susan Pinsky - https://x.com/firstladyoflove
Content Producer
• Emily Barsh - https://x.com/emilytvproducer
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Pneumonic Plague In Russia: Researcher Dies After Breaking Test Tube, ~200 Now Quarantined – Ask Dr. Drew – Ep 67310/06/2026 | 1h 5 mins.A 28-year-old researcher died from a “pneumonia of undetermined origin” after breaking a test tube in a Russian anti-plague lab. Nearly 200 people are now in quarantine over fears of a pneumonic plague outbreak in the Siberia region. Untreated pneumonic plague has nearly 100% fatality.
The White House is monitoring the situation. But even the World Health Organization says, based on the current information, “the public health risk to the general population appears to be low.” Is this simply another round of media pandemic panic – and will they vanish from the headlines as quickly as cyclospora, measles, bird flu, and monkeypox?
Steve Kirsch breaks through the press-induced anxiety over minor biological threats, analyzes Florida’s landmark consumer protection lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies, and reveals new research on blood-brain barrier permeability. James Lindsay examines the escalating riots tearing through France, the tactics of revolutionary political movements, and why Western legal systems tolerate street violence while censoring online speech.
James Lindsay Ph.D. is an author, speaker, and the founder and president of New Discourses. He holds a Ph.D. in mathematics from the University of Tennessee and is best known for his criticism of “Woke” ideology, the Grievance Studies Affair, and his bestselling books including Race Marxism and Cynical Theories. He hosts the New Discourses Podcast. Follow at https://x.com/conceptualjames
Steve Kirsch is a Silicon Valley entrepreneur, MIT graduate, and philanthropist who has founded seven companies. He is the founder of the COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund and the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation. Kirsch has one of the most widely read Substacks in the world at https://stevekirsch.substack.com/ and can be followed at https://x.com/stkirsch
「 SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS 」
• FATTY15 – The future of essential fatty acids is here! Strengthen your cells against age-related breakdown with Fatty15. Get 15% off a 90-day Starter Kit Subscription at https://drdrew.com/fatty15
• PALEOVALLEY - "Paleovalley has a wide variety of extraordinary products that are both healthful and delicious,” says Dr. Drew. "I am a huge fan of this brand and know you'll love it too!” Get 15% off your first order at https://drdrew.com/paleovalley
• THE WELLNESS COMPANY - Counteract harmful spike proteins with TWC's Signature Series Spike Support Formula containing nattokinase and selenium. Learn more about TWC's supplements at https://twc.health/drew
「 ABOUT THE SHOW 」
This show is for entertainment and/or informational purposes only, and is not a substitute for medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.
Executive Producers
• Kaleb Nation - https://kalebnation.com
• Susan Pinsky - https://x.com/firstladyoflove
Content Producer
• Emily Barsh - https://x.com/emilytvproducer
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
New Fauci Diary Leak: Ebola Was Secretly Aerosolized In 2016 Army Experiments, 50x More Lethal Than COVID – Ask Dr. Drew – Ep 67210/02/2026 | 1h 25 mins.Newly released diary entries and internal emails obtained by Sen. Rand Paul reveal that Dr. Anthony Fauci privately sounded the alarm in 2016 after learning the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) had aerosolized Ebola in a study funded by his own institute.
“What idiots,” Dr. Fauci wrote in March 2016. “This should have been a classified experiment, that never should have been done in the first place.”
The documents reveal that vaccinated primates exposed to the airborne pathogen suffered severe lung inflammation – with worse outcomes than the unvaccinated.
“During the course of those experiments, the DOD noticed that the animals that were vaccinated had more inflammation [in the lungs than] those who were unvaccinated,” Fauci wrote in his diary at the time. “Nonetheless, the idea that the vaccine can do harm is now causing people a great deal of concern.”
“Records show NIAID was funding risky research with the Defense Department. And when the results turned problematic, Dr. Fauci argued they should have been classified,” says Sen. Rand Paul. “It is clear additional oversight is needed into what Dr. Fauci’s institute was paying for long before COVID.”
Peter Navarro Ph.D., the former Senior Counselor to President Trump and author of Why Fauci MUST Rot in Prison, joins Dr. Drew to break down the unsealed diary, disease weaponization, and federal gain-of-function accountability. National security expert Dr. Bradley Thayer examines Chinese Communist Party leverage and geopolitical conflict. Board-certified psychiatrist Dr. Josef Witt-Doerring returns to discuss the latest findings in the Presley Gerber investigation and new studies debunking “addictive personalities.”
Peter Navarro Ph.D. served as Senior Counselor to President Trump for Trade and Manufacturing. He holds a Ph.D. in economics from Harvard University and is Professor Emeritus of Economics and Public Policy at UC–Irvine. His latest book is “Why Fauci Must ROT In Prison” available at https://amzn.to/4y0A2j0. Follow at https://x.com/RealPNavarro
Bradley Thayer Ph.D. is a founding member of the Committee on the Present Danger China and co-author of “Embracing Communist China: America’s Greatest Strategic Failure” and author of “America’s 100 Years’ War: How to Win Against Communism” available at https://amzn.to/46UrxuI. Formerly, he was a Special Governmental Employee in the Department of Homeland Security. Follow at https://x.com/bradthayer
Dr. Josef Witt-Doerring is a board-certified psychiatrist and former FDA Medical Officer, now Medical Director of TaperClinic. He previously worked at Janssen Pharmaceuticals and the FDA’s Division of Psychiatry, and hosts the podcast Side Effects with Dr. Josef. Follow at https://x.com/drjosefWD
「 SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS 」
• FATTY15 – The future of essential fatty acids is here! Strengthen your cells against age-related breakdown with Fatty15. Get 15% off a 90-day Starter Kit Subscription at https://drdrew.com/fatty15
• PALEOVALLEY - "Paleovalley has a wide variety of extraordinary products that are both healthful and delicious,” says Dr. Drew. "I am a huge fan of this brand and know you'll love it too!” Get 15% off your first order at https://drdrew.com/paleovalley
• THE WELLNESS COMPANY - Counteract harmful spike proteins with TWC's Signature Series Spike Support Formula containing nattokinase and selenium. Learn more about TWC's supplements at https://twc.health/drew
「 ABOUT THE SHOW 」
This show is for entertainment and/or informational purposes only, and is not a substitute for medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.
Executive Producers
• Kaleb Nation - https://kalebnation.com
• Susan Pinsky - https://x.com/firstladyoflove
Content Producer
• Emily Barsh - https://x.com/emilytvproducer
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Ole Miss Student Deaths: Shop Warns Undercover Cops “People Were Dying” From Their Smax Pseudo-DHM Kratom Pills – Ask Dr. Drew – Ep 67109/30/2026 | 1h 17 mins.Two Ole Miss students, Aidan Hamilton, 18, and Robert Strang, 20, were found dead on the same day. New police documents link both to “Smax” Pseudo-DHM, a “high-potency MGM-15 product” chewable sold as kratom by a smoke shop. Before being raided, the shop’s staff reportedly told undercover cops not to take the pills because “people were dying.”
The American Kratom Association, a kratom advocacy group, says the product’s compounds “do not occur naturally in the kratom plant. They are synthetic derivatives or chemically manipulated forms of 7-OH.”
When the news first broke of the college student deaths, Dr. Drew suspected the investigation would find multiple drugs were involved. This was later confirmed by reports revealing that Stang “took a Xanax bar the afternoon before he was found dead…. Investigators found 20 to 30 nitrous oxide cans and his roommates said Strang “would use whippets daily”.”
World-renowned brain health expert and psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Amen joins Dr. Drew to break down what synthetic opioids do to the brain, the alarming availability of Smax-like products in gas stations, and the fatal “Celebrity Killer Cocktail” of mixing benzodiazepines (like Xanax) with alcohol, opioids, or other drugs.
High-stakes poker champion Garrett Adelstein discusses his memoir “Beneath the Cards” detailing his personal battle with gambling addiction, clinical depression, and his side of the “Jack-Four” cheating controversy.
Garrett Adelstein is one of the world’s most respected and feared poker players. For nearly 25 years, he’s dominated the tables and won millions of dollars along the way. After becoming embroiled in the “Jack-Four” cheating controversy, he stepped away from the spotlight to write Beneath the Cards, a memoir of his successes and setbacks, available at https://amzn.to/4e6w8Of. Follow at https://x.com/GManPoker
Dr. Daniel Amen is Founder, CEO, and Medical Director of Amen Clinics. Double board-certified in general psychiatry and child/adolescent psychiatry, he is a former U.S. Army infantry medic, a Distinguished Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association, and a 12-time NYT bestselling author. Follow at https://x.com/DocAmen
「 SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS 」
• FATTY15 – The future of essential fatty acids is here! Strengthen your cells against age-related breakdown with Fatty15. Get 15% off a 90-day Starter Kit Subscription at https://drdrew.com/fatty15
• PALEOVALLEY - "Paleovalley has a wide variety of extraordinary products that are both healthful and delicious,” says Dr. Drew. "I am a huge fan of this brand and know you'll love it too!” Get 15% off your first order at https://drdrew.com/paleovalley
• THE WELLNESS COMPANY - Counteract harmful spike proteins with TWC's Signature Series Spike Support Formula containing nattokinase and selenium. Learn more about TWC's supplements at https://twc.health/drew
「 ABOUT THE SHOW 」
This show is for entertainment and/or informational purposes only, and is not a substitute for medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.
Executive Producers
• Kaleb Nation - https://kalebnation.com
• Susan Pinsky - https://x.com/firstladyoflove
Content Producer
• Emily Barsh - https://x.com/emilytvproducer
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Overmedicated To Death: Former FDA Officer on Presley Gerber & The Psychiatric Crisis in America w/ Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, Dr. Josef Witt-Doerring & Ronald Owens Jr. – Ask Dr. Drew – Ep 67009/29/2026 | 1h 22 mins.Following the death of 27-year-old Presley Gerber inside a Santa Monica sober living facility, board-certified psychiatrist and former FDA Medical Officer Dr. Josef Witt-Doerring of TaperClinic joins Dr. Drew to examine the fatal risks of overmedicating with psychiatric drugs. Dr. Witt-Doerring analyzes Gerber’s disclosures of fluctuating benzodiazepine doses without daily medical oversight, the physiological hazards of unmonitored psychiatric medication tapers, and the emerging panic over gas station kratom.
Dr. Mary Talley Bowden breaks down the brewing revolt within the MAHA movement, as health freedom leaders issue an ultimatum to Pres. Donald Trump and RFK Jr. demanding the removal of the mRNA vaccine platform.
California Department of Public Health whistleblower Ronald Owens Jr., author of “Muzzled Truth,” exposes how state officials suppressed early COVID-19 treatment warnings from 40 million residents and examines former HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra’s controversial public remarks on vaccine mortality.
Dr. Mary Talley Bowden completed her residency at Stanford University and is board-certified in both Otolaryngology and Sleep Medicine. She is the author of “Dangerous Misinformation: The Virus, the Treatments, and the Lies” available at https://amzn.to/4rF16CW. Follow at https://breathemd.org
Ronald F. Owens, Jr. worked at the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) as an Information Officer 2 during COVID, where he says he learned that then-HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said COVID-19 vaccines were “killing people.” He is the author of “Muzzled Truth: How The California Dept. of Public Health Rejected COVID-19 Treatment and Vaccine Health Risks Warnings.” Find more at https://muzzledtruth.com
Dr. Josef Witt-Doerring is a board-certified psychiatrist and former FDA Medical Officer who is Medical Director of TaperClinic, one of the only practices focused exclusively on helping patients safely de-prescribe from psychiatric medications. He previously worked at Janssen Pharmaceuticals and the FDA’s Division of Psychiatry, and hosts the podcast Side Effects with Dr. Josef. Follow at https://taperclinic.com
「 SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS 」
• FATTY15 – The future of essential fatty acids is here! Strengthen your cells against age-related breakdown with Fatty15. Get 15% off a 90-day Starter Kit Subscription at https://drdrew.com/fatty15
• PALEOVALLEY - "Paleovalley has a wide variety of extraordinary products that are both healthful and delicious,” says Dr. Drew. "I am a huge fan of this brand and know you'll love it too!” Get 15% off your first order at https://drdrew.com/paleovalley
• THE WELLNESS COMPANY - Counteract harmful spike proteins with TWC's Signature Series Spike Support Formula containing nattokinase and selenium. Learn more about TWC's supplements at https://twc.health/drew
「 ABOUT THE SHOW 」
This show is for entertainment and/or informational purposes only, and is not a substitute for medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.
Executive Producers
• Kaleb Nation - https://kalebnation.com
• Susan Pinsky - https://x.com/firstladyoflove
Content Producer
• Emily Barsh - https://x.com/emilytvproducer
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Ask Dr. Drew
Tired of tribalism and outrage? It's time for a second opinion. From the front lines of the culture war to the front lines of medicine, iconic broadcaster Dr. Drew Pinsky (of "Loveline" with Adam Carolla) brings his unfiltered perspective to today’s most urgent political, cultural, and medical issues. The show features a diverse roster of guests including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trisha Paytas, Charlie Sheen, Megyn Kelly, Russell Brand, Dr. Kelly Victory, Salty Cracker, and many more. To millions, Dr. Drew is a beacon of integrity and common sense. You know his voice from the radio phenomenon Loveline, hit reality franchises like Teen Mom (MTV) and Celebrity Rehab (VH1), and massive primetime television events like FOX's The Masked Singer and Special Forces. But behind the celebrity, Dr. Drew has spent the last 40 years actively treating patients. Now, he is bringing that same rigorous, truth-first approach to the Ask Dr. Drew podcast. In every episode, Dr. Drew relies on primary sources and hard data – along with his extensive experience – as he sits down with world-renowned experts, political figures, comedians, and institutional whistleblowers. He explores the intersection of geopolitical news, medical freedom, behavioral psychology, and government accountability. On Loveline, Dr. Drew answered thousands of questions from callers all across the globe. Ask Dr. Drew stays true to his roots by inviting listeners to call 833-3DR-DREW (833-337-3739) for real-time interventions and honest answers to complex questions about health, addiction, free speech, political issues, and the day's top trending news. Don't miss Dr. Drew's take on today's biggest stories – or his answers to your deepest, darkest questions. Hit Follow to join the Rational Revolution. CALL DR. DREW: 1-833-3DR-DREW FOLLOW DR. DREW: x.com/DrDrew PRODUCED BY: Kaleb Nation and Susan Pinsky.Podcast website
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