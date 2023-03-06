Journalist Questions White House COVID Narrative, Gets BANNED: Simon Ateba w/ Dr. Kelly Victory – Ask Dr. Drew – Episode 223
Simon Ateba joins Dr. Drew to discuss Tucker Carlson's rumored new Twitter show, new CEO Linda Yaccarino, Ron DeSantis' expected presidential campaign announcement in an interview with Elon Musk on Twitter Spaces, and Simon's experience of being banned by the White House's Press Secretary. But Ateba's own story is also remarkable. He says he was "attacked by pirates on the Gulf of Guinea with an AK47 to my head, kidnapped in Nigeria, dumped in the woods & left for dead, arrested in Cameroon during investigation & kept in dark cell only to be sidelined at the White House."
Simon Ateba is Chief White House Correspondent for Today News Africa. Follow him at https://twitter.com/simonateba and read his Substack at https://www.dailyletter.us/
「 MEDICAL NOTE 」
The CDC states that COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and reduce your risk of severe illness. You should always consult your personal physician before making any decisions about your health.
「 ABOUT the SHOW 」
Ask Dr. Drew is produced by Kaleb Nation (https://kalebnation.com) and Susan Pinsky (https://twitter.com/firstladyoflove). This show is for entertainment and/or informational purposes only, and is not a substitute for medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.
「 WITH DR. KELLY VICTORY 」
Dr. Kelly Victory MD is a board-certified trauma and emergency specialist with over 30 years of clinical experience. She served as CMO for Whole Health Management, delivering on-site healthcare services for Fortune 500 companies. She holds a BS from Duke University and her MD from the University of North Carolina. Follow her at https://earlycovidcare.org and https://twitter.com/DrKellyVictory.
「 ABOUT DR. DREW 」
For over 30 years, Dr. Drew has answered questions and offered guidance to millions through popular shows like Celebrity Rehab (VH1), Dr. Drew On Call (HLN), Teen Mom OG (MTV), and the iconic radio show Loveline. Now, Dr. Drew is opening his phone lines to the world by streaming LIVE from his home studio. Watch all of Dr. Drew's latest shows at https://drdrew.tv
