The I-Word: Dr. Pierre Kory (FLCCC President) Says Fraudulent Study Killed Millions w/ Dr. Kelly Victory – Ask Dr. Drew – Episode 225

This episode features three physicians but we are not allowed to type the full name of “the i-word” on most social platforms because it would put our entire channel at risk of being banned. Why is a medication that’s been used for decades so controversial? When did life-saving medication used by millions become “horse paste”? Dr. Pierre Kory – FLCCC president – joins Dr. Drew and Dr. Kelly Victory to discuss his upcoming book “War On Ivermectin: The Medicine That Saved Millions And Could Have Ended The Pandemic.” Dr. Pierre Kory is president and cofounder of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC). In late 2020, Dr. Kory was a witness for a US Senate hearing that accused health authorities of covering up the effectiveness of alternative treatments for COVID-19. Follow Dr. Kory at https://twitter.com/PierreKory Dr. Kory was previously on the show on Nov 16, 2022: https://youtu.be/Z3Xanmd-akI 「 SPONSORED BY 」 • PALEOVALLEY - "Paleovalley has a wide variety of extraordinary products that are both healthful and delicious,” says Dr. Drew. "I am a huge fan of this brand and know you'll love it too!” Get 15% off your first order at https://drdrew.com/paleovalley • THE WELLNESS COMPANY - Counteract harmful spike proteins with TWC's Signature Series Spike Support Formula containing nattokinase and selenium. Learn more about TWC's supplements at https://twc.health/drew • BIRCH GOLD - Don’t let your savings lose value. You can own physical gold and silver in a tax-sheltered retirement account, and Birch Gold will help you do it. Claim your free, no obligation info kit from Birch Gold at https://birchgold.com/drew • GENUCEL - Using a proprietary base formulated by a pharmacist, Genucel has created skincare that can dramatically improve the appearance of facial redness and under-eye puffiness. Genucel uses clinical levels of botanical extracts in their cruelty-free, natural, made-in-the-USA line of products. Get an extra discount with promo code DREW at https://genucel.com/drew 「 MEDICAL NOTE 」 The CDC states that COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and reduce your risk of severe illness. You should always consult your personal physician before making any decisions about your health. 「 ABOUT the SHOW 」 Ask Dr. Drew is produced by Kaleb Nation (https://kalebnation.com) and Susan Pinsky (https://twitter.com/firstladyoflove). This show is for entertainment and/or informational purposes only, and is not a substitute for medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. 「 WITH DR. KELLY VICTORY 」 Dr. Kelly Victory MD is a board-certified trauma and emergency specialist with over 30 years of clinical experience. She served as CMO for Whole Health Management, delivering on-site healthcare services for Fortune 500 companies. She holds a BS from Duke University and her MD from the University of North Carolina. Follow her at https://earlycovidcare.org and https://twitter.com/DrKellyVictory. 「 ABOUT DR. DREW 」 For over 30 years, Dr. Drew has answered questions and offered guidance to millions through popular shows like Celebrity Rehab (VH1), Dr. Drew On Call (HLN), Teen Mom OG (MTV), and the iconic radio show Loveline. Now, Dr. Drew is opening his phone lines to the world by streaming LIVE from his home studio. Watch all of Dr. Drew's latest shows at https://drdrew.tv Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices