In the first of what will be a recurring segment featuring case studies of artistic failures and attempting to turn them into opportunities, Joy unravels after not being able to paint a basic lemon tree, while Teresa provides input on what might be happening and methods for turning lemons into lemonade—or in this case a painting that works! In Rabbit Holes and Recommendations, Teresa introduces the concept of a poetry volta and Joy is studying the Twilight Zone. There's also discussion of Easter Hymns, Enameling and the Schwabinchen fair ride (who was the wench in the middle of that ride?) ~Show Links & References~What is a volta?Writing in the style of the Twilight ZoneSchwabinchen Fair RideBayern Kurve Fair Ride
Mentors
Teresa is helping to pack up her childhood home, documenting the process with Polaroids, while Joy sketches poolside in Las Vegas. The two get into a discussion about the role mentorship plays in the development of an artist, and end with their rabbit holes and recommendations segment, where Teresa discovers braided hair and Joy eats an exotic fish. The show ends with a memory from the late 80s that involves a cassette tape, the basketball playoffs, Three Dog Night and AC/DC. ~Show Links & References~Teresa's mentor, Pamela ArgentieriVictorian SpiritualismThe History of Victorian Hair JewelryBobby Flay's Amalfi in Las Vegas
Artistic Fears
After a quick update on Teresa's recent collection release, Joy and Teresa get into the topic of artistic fears, with each counting down fears that accompany creating and sharing their art. While some of the fears are universal. . .several are surprises. In rabbit holes and recommendations, Teresa talks about discovering ex-voto paintings and Joy makes a confession. Closing out with an anecdote from growing up together, the two recount the horrors of taking the President's Physical Fitness Test in gym class.~Show Links & References~ Teresa's Dead Poet Society Collection"Ex-voto: The Mexican Art of Gratitude," by Jimena Escoto Daily Art Magazine Graphic Audio Version of A Court of Thorns and Roses"The Origins of the Presidential Physical Fitness Test" by Vince Guerrieri. Mental Floss
"Covid Artists"
With time on their hands, new artists emerged during the Covid years. Joy and Teresa discuss how the art world views newcomers to art, seeking input from accomplished artists including a goldsmith, painter, ceramicist and writer. Teresa gives an update on her signet ring collection and goes down a rabbit hole into the language of flowers. Joy talks about oil painting on wooden cigar boxes and reviews J. Geils Band frontman Peter Wolf's memoir. The episode ends with the twosome discussing the dangerous playground equipment they enjoyed as grade schoolers and lamenting the loss of the Witches Wheel.~Show links and references~Mrs. L. Burke's "The Illustrated Language of Flowers" from 1867: https://archive.org/details/illustratedlang00burka/page/26/mode/2upExamples of playground equipment mentioned, including the Witches Wheel (also called Witches Hat) https://honey.nine.com.au/parenting/retro-dangerous-playground-equipment/78495888-3249-4de9-86c1-7f0db3a1d129#15
Is Talent Merely Practice in Disguise?
In the debut episode of Artsy Types, Teresa and Joy talk about the magical concept of talent and the role practice plays in artistry, but not before a shot of tequila. The two artists have a quick discussion of signet rings, their high school English teacher Dr. Henery, and the composer Sibelius. ~ Show links and references ~Read one of Joy's short stories, The Bats.See Teresa's signet rings.Listen and learn more about Sibelius' Symphony No. 1
Creativity conversations for artists, or just artsy types. Joy and Teresa are two life-long friends who have been having a 40-year conversation about culture and creativity, and they've expanded the conversation to include you. They both have day jobs, but what they really love is creating and talking about art, writing, music, metalsmithing, painting--figuring out how to create something from nothing. artsytypes.substack.com