Art 911: The Lemon Tree

In the first of what will be a recurring segment featuring case studies of artistic failures and attempting to turn them into opportunities, Joy unravels after not being able to paint a basic lemon tree, while Teresa provides input on what might be happening and methods for turning lemons into lemonade—or in this case a painting that works! In Rabbit Holes and Recommendations, Teresa introduces the concept of a poetry volta and Joy is studying the Twilight Zone. There's also discussion of Easter Hymns, Enameling and the Schwabinchen fair ride (who was the wench in the middle of that ride?) ~Show Links & References~What is a volta?Writing in the style of the Twilight ZoneSchwabinchen Fair RideBayern Kurve Fair Ride