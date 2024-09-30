Powered by RND
PodcastsArtsJokermen
Listen to Jokermen in the App
Listen to Jokermen in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Jokermen

Podcast Jokermen
Jokermen
Jokermen Podcast is your spirit guide to the wonderful world of Brian Wilson and the Beach Boys. Every song, every record: It’s All Good Music :: Subscribe on P...
ArtsPerforming ArtsMusicMusic Commentary

Available Episodes

5 of 405
  • John Cale: JOHNS & ENDS III — Poptical Illusion + Paris/Academy Reissues
    The Jokermen conclude 2024 with a look back at the year's major offerings from John Davies Cale: "Poptical Illusion" and the recent remasters of "Paris 1919" and "The Academy in Peril." SUBSCRIBE TO JOKERMEN ON PATREON
    --------  
    1:09:23
  • In Conversation: MOLLY LAMBERT
    Ian chats with friend of the pod Molly Lambert about Jan & Dean, Hall & Oates, Captain & Tenille, and many more musical duos featured in her new book, Double Acts In Pop: An Incomplete Survey. BUY "DOUBLE ACTS IN POP" NOW
    --------  
    1:08:38
  • Teaser // The Beach Boys: SURF'S UP with Alexis Taylor — Side B
    SUBSCRIBE TO JOKERMEN ON PATREON FOR ACCESS TO ALL EPISODES AD-FREE
    --------  
    6:42
  • Teaser // The Beach Boys: SURF'S UP with Alexis Taylor — Side A
    SUBSCRIBE TO JOKERMEN ON PATREON FOR ACCESS TO ALL EPISODES AD-FREE
    --------  
    9:39
  • Dennis Wilson: TWO-LANE BLACKTOP with Nick Newman
    The Jokermen are joined by critic and friend of the pod Nick Newman for a look at Dennis Wilson's first and last starring role in a motion picture: Monte Hellman's existentialist road flick, TWO-LANE BLACKTOP. FOLLOW NICK ON X.COM THE EVERYTHING APP
    --------  
    1:05:16

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About Jokermen

Jokermen Podcast is your spirit guide to the wonderful world of Brian Wilson and the Beach Boys. Every song, every record: It’s All Good Music :: Subscribe on Patreon for access to all episodes ad-free, plus the full back catalog of Bob Dylan, Velvet Underground, Steely Dan, Lou Reed, and John Cale goods at patreon.com/jokermen :: @jokermenpodcast on Instagram and Twitter

Listen to Jokermen, Fresh Air and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/30/2024 - 7:23:26 PM