John Cale: JOHNS & ENDS III — Poptical Illusion + Paris/Academy Reissues
The Jokermen conclude 2024 with a look back at the year's major offerings from John Davies Cale: "Poptical Illusion" and the recent remasters of "Paris 1919" and "The Academy in Peril."
SUBSCRIBE TO JOKERMEN ON PATREON
--------
1:09:23
In Conversation: MOLLY LAMBERT
Ian chats with friend of the pod Molly Lambert about Jan & Dean, Hall & Oates, Captain & Tenille, and many more musical duos featured in her new book, Double Acts In Pop: An Incomplete Survey.
BUY "DOUBLE ACTS IN POP" NOW
--------
1:08:38
Teaser // The Beach Boys: SURF'S UP with Alexis Taylor — Side B
SUBSCRIBE TO JOKERMEN ON PATREON FOR ACCESS TO ALL EPISODES AD-FREE
--------
6:42
Teaser // The Beach Boys: SURF'S UP with Alexis Taylor — Side A
SUBSCRIBE TO JOKERMEN ON PATREON FOR ACCESS TO ALL EPISODES AD-FREE
--------
9:39
Dennis Wilson: TWO-LANE BLACKTOP with Nick Newman
The Jokermen are joined by critic and friend of the pod Nick Newman for a look at Dennis Wilson's first and last starring role in a motion picture: Monte Hellman's existentialist road flick, TWO-LANE BLACKTOP.
FOLLOW NICK ON X.COM THE EVERYTHING APP
Jokermen Podcast is your spirit guide to the wonderful world of Brian Wilson and the Beach Boys. Every song, every record: It’s All Good Music :: Subscribe on Patreon for access to all episodes ad-free, plus the full back catalog of Bob Dylan, Velvet Underground, Steely Dan, Lou Reed, and John Cale goods at patreon.com/jokermen :: @jokermenpodcast on Instagram and Twitter
Listen to Jokermen, Fresh Air and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app