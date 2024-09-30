Jokermen Podcast is your spirit guide to the wonderful world of Brian Wilson and the Beach Boys. Every song, every record: It’s All Good Music :: Subscribe on P...

The Jokermen are joined by critic and friend of the pod Nick Newman for a look at Dennis Wilson's first and last starring role in a motion picture: Monte Hellman's existentialist road flick, TWO-LANE BLACKTOP. FOLLOW NICK ON X.COM THE EVERYTHING APP

Ian chats with friend of the pod Molly Lambert about Jan & Dean, Hall & Oates, Captain & Tenille, and many more musical duos featured in her new book, Double Acts In Pop: An Incomplete Survey. BUY "DOUBLE ACTS IN POP" NOW

The Jokermen conclude 2024 with a look back at the year's major offerings from John Davies Cale: "Poptical Illusion" and the recent remasters of "Paris 1919" and "The Academy in Peril." SUBSCRIBE TO JOKERMEN ON PATREON

About Jokermen

Jokermen Podcast is your spirit guide to the wonderful world of Brian Wilson and the Beach Boys. Every song, every record: It’s All Good Music :: Subscribe on Patreon for access to all episodes ad-free, plus the full back catalog of Bob Dylan, Velvet Underground, Steely Dan, Lou Reed, and John Cale goods at patreon.com/jokermen :: @jokermenpodcast on Instagram and Twitter