In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, José swaps stories with the brilliant host of Pati's Mexican Table. Among the topics discussed: Narnia, the dual life of the immigrant, a border town full of dentists and the most Mexican dish you've never tried.

Home stretch, people. Process your election anxieties this week with José, who's joined by his old friend Richard Wolffe — also his longtime co-writer and managing director of José Andrés Media. The two discuss Kamala Harris's culinary prowess and take questions from listeners on everything from Thanksgiving turkey prep to rising restaurant prices. Elect to listen!

This week, the New Yorker contributor, "Gastropod" co-host and all-around wonderful storyteller talks with Jane Black about her fascinating — fascinating! — new book on refrigeration. Frostbite tells the remarkable story of how the invention of, well, cold transformed food, our planet and ourselves.

After almost three decades as White House chef, Cristeta Comerford is hanging up the presidential spatula. She chats with José about cooking for a queen, growing up in a huge Filipino family and ending up in a famously tiny kitchen. Elect to listen!

About Longer Tables with José Andrés

Longer Tables with José Andrés explores how food shapes the world and makes us who we are In each episode, José talks to friends from worlds of culinary and creative arts, politics and media to show listeners a new side of the most fascinating people on the planet: Who taught them to cook? What do they crave when times are hard? What do their food stories reveal about their lives? José also takes listeners into his home kitchen and answers their burning culinary questions. New episodes drop every other Tuesday. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.