About Anxiety Matters

What are the odds of two psychologists, both named Bonnie Zucker, and both specializing in anxiety and cognitive-behavioral therapy, finding each other across the country? When they met, their connection was instant and electric. Join them here as they explore anxiety from every angle - unpacking disorders, examining societal stressors, and hosting conversations with dynamic guests. They’ll share research-backed strategies to help you and your loved ones manage anxiety, and bring warmth, wisdom, and humor to the conversation. Whether you're curious about the topic or seeking specific tools, the two Dr. Bonnie Zuckers offer expert advice, inspiration, and plenty of engaging moments. Don’t miss out on this compelling and insightful journey.