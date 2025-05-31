Powered by RND
And Just Like That Aftershow
And Just Like That Aftershow

JLJ Media
TV & Film
And Just Like That Aftershow
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 21
  • Season 3- Reaction to Season Premiere/Episode 1
    Emily Mae and JLJ talk about HBO Max Series And Just Like That! Follow her @emilymaeheller everywhere
    --------  
    54:00
  • Season 3- Show and Aftershow Announcements
    And Just Like That Premieres May 29th! 
    --------  
    3:59
  • Season 2- Finale Reaction
    Emily Mae and JLJ are the hosts! 
    --------  
    36:36
  • Season 2-Reaction to Episodes 9 and 10
    Emily Mae and JLJ are the hosts! 
    --------  
    46:14
  • Season 2-Reaction to Episodes 7 and 8
    Emily Mae and JLJ are the hosts! 
    --------  
    45:35

About And Just Like That Aftershow

Emily Mae And JLJ cover the Sex and the City continuation series! 
