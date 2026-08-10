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The Alison Moyet Podcast
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The Alison Moyet Podcast

Alison Moyet
MusicMusic Interviews
The Alison Moyet Podcast
Latest episode

42 episodes

  • The Alison Moyet Podcast

    Hometime Reissues Special Part 1

    08/10/2026 | 47 mins.
    The Alison Moyet Podcast returns! Host Steve Coats-Dennis chats to Alison Moyet and co-writer and long-time collaborator Pete Glenister about the album, Hometime, which will be reissued on 25 September 2026.
    Pre-order now: https://am.lnk.to/Hometime26
  • The Alison Moyet Podcast

    Episode 40 - Now and Then

    10/31/2024 | 26 mins.
    In the last of the 40 Moyet Moments, Alison Moyet and Steve Coats-Dennis take an overview of the last forty years of Alison's solo career from the vantage point of the present.
  • The Alison Moyet Podcast

    Episode 39 - The Concorde 2 gig

    10/28/2024 | 38 mins.
    In 2022, Alison Moyet played a relatively impromtu gig at the Concorde 2 in Brighton. For Moyet Moment #39, Steve Coats-Dennis asks about how that particular gig came into being and explores in general how touring has changed for Alison over the decades.
  • The Alison Moyet Podcast

    Episode 38 - The album, Other

    10/24/2024 | 19 mins.
    Moyet Moment #38 sees Alison Moyet discussing her ninth solo album, Other, the times she has felt other and advice to anyone struggling with their own sense of otherness.
  • The Alison Moyet Podcast

    Episode 37 - Changeling

    10/21/2024 | 12 mins.
    Episode 37 explores Changeling, a single from the minutes album - its inspiration, how it was created and the song's striking video.
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About The Alison Moyet Podcast
A podcast featuring Alison Moyet in conversation with Steve Coats-Dennis, exploring her career as a singer and songwriter: the highs, the lows and everything in between.
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