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42 episodes
- The Alison Moyet Podcast returns! Host Steve Coats-Dennis chats to Alison Moyet and co-writer and long-time collaborator Pete Glenister about the album, Hometime, which will be reissued on 25 September 2026.
Pre-order now: https://am.lnk.to/Hometime26
- In 2022, Alison Moyet played a relatively impromtu gig at the Concorde 2 in Brighton. For Moyet Moment #39, Steve Coats-Dennis asks about how that particular gig came into being and explores in general how touring has changed for Alison over the decades.
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About The Alison Moyet Podcast
A podcast featuring Alison Moyet in conversation with Steve Coats-Dennis, exploring her career as a singer and songwriter: the highs, the lows and everything in between.Podcast website
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