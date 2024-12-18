Optimizing Health Through Exercise

We all know our bodies ages — but what if we could potentially halt or reverse that process through exercise? For some people, execise can preserve function, independence, and health span. So what kind of benefits can we expect? And what kind of exercise is best for optimizing health?On this episode of Aging Forward, we talk with professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation Dr. Edward Laskowski about the role of exercise in healthy aging, exploring physical activity options for older adults and how to incorporate exercise into our day-to-day routines.