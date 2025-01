The Scoop on Supplements

With so much information available about supplements, why are they still so confusing? And as older adults, how can we use them to deal with common symptoms of aging and improve our overall quality of life?On this episode of Aging Forward, we talk with Dr. Brent Bauer about integrating supplements into a holistic health plan. He also gives tips on how to assess if your supplements are working for you.Purchase Dr. Bauer's new book, "Mayo Clinic Guide to Holistic Health," on the Mayo Clinic Press website today. Find us online at Mayo Clinic Press for more health and wellness articles, podcasts and books.Do you have feedback, questions or topic suggestions? Email us at [email protected]