In the United States alone, up to 30% of older adults suffer chronic pain. It can be debilitating, impacting function while also increasing social isolation.On this episode of Aging Forward, we talk with Dr. Jake Strand about how older adults experience chronic pain, misconceptions about pain management, and different approaches to relieving pain and improving quality of life.Find us online at Mayo Clinic Press for more health and wellness articles, podcasts and books.Do you have feedback, questions or topic suggestions? Email us at [email protected].
Optimizing Health Through Exercise
We all know our bodies ages — but what if we could potentially halt or reverse that process through exercise? For some people, execise can preserve function, independence, and health span. So what kind of benefits can we expect? And what kind of exercise is best for optimizing health?On this episode of Aging Forward, we talk with professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation Dr. Edward Laskowski about the role of exercise in healthy aging, exploring physical activity options for older adults and how to incorporate exercise into our day-to-day routines.
Embracing End of Life
From childhood, we look to our doctors to help us heal when we are sick. But what does care look like when a patient is nearing the end, and doesn't expect to get better?On this episode of Aging Forward, we talk with Dr. Cory Ingram about how our end-of-life experiences have changed drastically over the last several decades, and his approach to providing hospice and palliative care that preserves patient dignity.Find us online at Mayo Clinic Press for more health and wellness articles, podcasts and books.Do you have feedback, questions or topic suggestions? Email us at [email protected].
Why is Everyone Talking about Frailty?
After decades of research, frailty is much more than just a physical construct. It's a clinical syndrome that can affect different areas of health and care. But is frailty an inevitable part of aging? Or can we prevent or delay it?On this episode of Aging Forward, we talk with geriatrician Dr. Brandon Verdoorn about the importance of understanding and recognizing frailty as a geriatric syndrome — and life hacks for dealing with frailty.Find us online at Mayo Clinic Press for more health and wellness articles, podcasts and books.Do you have feedback, questions or topic suggestions? Email us at [email protected].
The Scoop on Supplements
With so much information available about supplements, why are they still so confusing? And as older adults, how can we use them to deal with common symptoms of aging and improve our overall quality of life?On this episode of Aging Forward, we talk with Dr. Brent Bauer about integrating supplements into a holistic health plan. He also gives tips on how to assess if your supplements are working for you.Purchase Dr. Bauer's new book, "Mayo Clinic Guide to Holistic Health," on the Mayo Clinic Press website today. Find us online at Mayo Clinic Press for more health and wellness articles, podcasts and books.Do you have feedback, questions or topic suggestions? Email us at [email protected].
