Adulting with Michelle Buteau and Jordan Carlos provides real life advice with a heaping portion of hilarity topped with a dollop of truth. Their conversations ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 50
At What Age Do I Stop Stealing Cleaning Supplies From My Mom’s House? feat. Jean Grae
Lively AF at the Bell House, Jordan + Michelle welcome multipotentialite and former MC, Jean Grae. Jean transports the crowd to 1990’s Clinton Hill, Brooklyn, where she gracefully dismissed an unworthy aggressor, Jordan reflects on the complex emotions he felt in the aftermath of a babysitter gone rogue (or was it iron deficiency?), and Michelle reveals her hidden talent for spoken word poetry (AIRHORN!!!). See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/10/2023
1:01:35
How Do I Not Take It Personally When My 8-Year-Old Teases Me? feat. Shea Couleé
Joyfully LIVE at the Bell House, Michelle and Jordan celebrate international drag superstar, Shea Couleé. Michelle gives her "Wholesome Family Entertainment 2023" report, a.k.a. what not to expect when you’re expecting a circus (WTF, no clowns?!), Jordan defends his response to getting meh-ok-whatevered by his kids during a thoughtfully planned jazz museum outing, and Shea Couleé defines what "adult" means in their own playful terms (yes, it includes Capri Sun).See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/26/2023
1:16:00
My Roommate is Having Loud Sex All. The. Time... What Do I Do?! feat. Joel Kim Booster
This week Jordan + Michelle celebrate writer / comedian / actor / Leap Year Bby, Joel Kim Booster, on the eve of his “non-existent birthday.” Michelle shares the hilarious / chilling story of a Craigslist job her husband took back in the day (aka he was a still photographer on a porno!), Joel, though technically just 8 3/4 years old, handily discusses the personal growth one should seek before diving into a serious relaysh, and Jordan--on brand as ever--advises on the practical aspects of term life insurance ("Lifetime" murder storylines be damned!).See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/19/2023
46:49
How Do You Make Paper Without Working a 9-To-5? feat. Marie Faustin
Living their BEST LIVES on the Bell House stage, Michelle and Jordan catch up with globetrotting actor / comedian / "shy" fashion icon, Marie Faustin. Jordan zips up his "Black Mr. Rogers" cardigan to advise a Southern transplant on dating etiquette in the Big Apple, avid traveler Marie shares her biggest tip on how not to get "Taken" abroad, and Michelle gives heartfelt masterclass on responsibly fighting with the one you love. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/5/2023
43:31
"I Ousted a Toxic-Ass Boss... Now How Do I Celebrate!!!!?" feat. Chris Gethard
This week, Jordan + Michelle bring writer, actor, and once-and-future "King of Hipster Comedy," Chris Gethard, to the Bell House stage. Jordan gets town halled by the audience during Professor Buteau's Black History Month lesson on Michael Jackson, Chris opens up about managing his current state: Bored New Jersey Dad, and Michelle explains how one can achieve higher levels of “rizz" -- Google it!!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
About Adulting with Michelle Buteau and Jordan Carlos
Adulting with Michelle Buteau and Jordan Carlos provides real life advice with a heaping portion of hilarity topped with a dollop of truth. Their conversations with comics, experts and celebs answer listeners' most complex questions like: "How much should you pay for a pillow?”, "How should I treat my one-night stand?" or "Should I get a pet turtle?"