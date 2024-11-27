#267 - How trauma can contribute to autoimmune disorders, and what you can do | Dr. Sara (Gottfried) Szal and Mike Haney

Trauma causes physiological changes to the nervous system. Over time, these impacts may place someone on a trajectory from health to a pre-disease state to a disease state, leading to autoimmunity or autoimmune disorders. Dr. Sara (Gottfried) Szal and Mike Haney discuss Szal's new book "The Autoimmune Cure," trauma and how it can contribute to autoimmunity, how personalized precision medicine may help individuals reverse autoimmunity and return to a state of health, and how psychedelic therapies can help with addressing trauma. 🎙 What Sara (Gottfried) Szal, MD, & Mike Haney discuss: (07:36) — What is precision medicine? (13:17) — How tools that give you a "window" into your physiology can help (17:24) — Why catching autoimmunity in a pre-disease state is important (34:22) — A person's life history, especially their trauma, matters for their overall health (38:17) — The three components that lead to autoimmunity (42:42) — More people are living in fight-or-flight mode all the time (49:53) — A food-based approach is a great place to start for reversing autoimmunity (51:34) — How do you find someone who practices precision medicine? (1:02:56) — How psychedelic therapies may help with trauma (1:06:05) — The difference between recreational and therapeutic use of psychedelics