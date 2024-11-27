#268 - The truths about obesity, skinny fat, TOFI & why thin people can be unhealthy | Dr. Robert Lustig & Mike Haney
The obesity epidemic isn’t about calories-in-calories-out. Instead, chronic stress and high insulin levels from refined carbs and sugar are drivers of fat storage. And the type of fat stored matters, since visceral fat accumulation leads to worsening metabolic health. Dr. Robert Lustig and Mike Haney discuss the different types of fat and how they are stored and burned; what thin on the outside, fat on the inside means; whether people can be healthy at any size; environmental factors that contribute to obesity; and what people can do to manage weight.
🎙 What Robert Lustig, MD, & Mike Haney discuss:
(09:40) — Three things are required for fat storage to occur
(21:54) — The key to fat loss is reducing insulin
(23:39) — Refined carbohydrates lead to fat storage
(32:41) — What is metabolically healthy obesity?
(42:05) — Visceral fat causes “metabolic mayhem”
(45:40) — What is thin on the outside fat on the inside?
(50:27) — Stress causes the accumulation of visceral fat
(58:06) — Exercise helps burn visceral fat
(01:00:58) — The key to being healthy
(1:06:12) — Endocrine-disrupting chemicals also play a role in obesity
(1:26:46) — Is there such a thing as “health at any size”?
#267 - How trauma can contribute to autoimmune disorders, and what you can do | Dr. Sara (Gottfried) Szal and Mike Haney
Trauma causes physiological changes to the nervous system. Over time, these impacts may place someone on a trajectory from health to a pre-disease state to a disease state, leading to autoimmunity or autoimmune disorders. Dr. Sara (Gottfried) Szal and Mike Haney discuss Szal’s new book “The Autoimmune Cure,” trauma and how it can contribute to autoimmunity, how personalized precision medicine may help individuals reverse autoimmunity and return to a state of health, and how psychedelic therapies can help with addressing trauma.
🎙 What Sara (Gottfried) Szal, MD, & Mike Haney discuss:
(07:36) — What is precision medicine?
(13:17) — How tools that give you a “window” into your physiology can help
(17:24) — Why catching autoimmunity in a pre-disease state is important
(34:22) — A person’s life history, especially their trauma, matters for their overall health
(38:17) — The three components that lead to autoimmunity
(42:42) — More people are living in fight-or-flight mode all the time
(49:53) — A food-based approach is a great place to start for reversing autoimmunity
(51:34) — How do you find someone who practices precision medicine?
(1:02:56) — How psychedelic therapies may help with trauma
(1:06:05) — The difference between recreational and therapeutic use of psychedelics
#266 - How and why to eat an anti-inflammatory diet | Dr. Robert Lustig & Ben Grynol
Inflammation is an essential process in the body to help with healing and illness recovery. However, many people have chronic inflammation, which accelerates aging and drives disease processes. We can help control inflammation through diet. Dr. Robert Lustig and Ben Grynol discuss environmental and dietary sources of chronic inflammation as well as the foods that are anti-inflammatory.
🎙 What Robert Lustig, MD, & Ben Grynol discuss:
(03:04) — Inflammation is essential
(05:04) — What causes chronic inflammation?
(08:14) — Processed seed oils drive inflammation
(09:40) — Sugar drives inflammation
(11:00) — Fiber is an anti-inflammatory food
(12:18) — Omega-3 fatty acids are anti-inflammatory
(13:27) — Vitamin D is anti-inflammatory
(14:52) — Controlling inflammation helps combat aging processes
(15:37) — The Western diet causes inflammation
#265 - How do you know if you are healthy and what your labs tell you? | Dr. Robert Lustig & Mike Haney
Although not one single test can tell you whether you are healthy, some biomarkers and lab results can provide you a picture of your metabolic health, which can then inform you about your overall health. Dr. Robert Lustig and Mike Haney discuss why fasting insulin is one of the best metabolic health biomarkers, how you can use continuous glucose monitoring as a proxy for insulin sensitivity, how fast your metabolic health can change, and why your uric acid level and the cholesterol marker ApoB are also important labs to receive.
🎙 What Robert Lustig, MD, & Mike Haney discuss:
(03:51) — Multiple factors help determine if you’re getting sicker or healthier
(07:52) — Fasting glucose is not a good gauge of your metabolic health
(10:13) — The concern with a rising insulin level
(19:22) — A good goal is to keep glucose levels more stable, but you’re going to have rises
(30:12) — What a glucose excursion can tell you
(31:24) — Why doctors don’t check fasting insulin, even though it’s a better marker than glucose?
(46:12) — How often should you get your fasting insulin checked?
(50:08) — A continuous glucose monitor can show you your glucose excursions
(58:42) — Why uric acid is an important biomarker
(1:08:37) — Why you should get ApoB checked
#264 - How aging and menopause drive muscle loss and fat gain | Dr. Robert Lustig & Ben Grynol
Both aging and menopause affect metabolism. Unless people build and preserve muscle mass, aging drives muscle loss and fat gain. While these changes affect everyone, the menopause transition can also worsen metabolic health. Dr. Robert Lustig and Ben Grynol discuss aging’s effects on body composition, how menopause exacerbates these and other effects, and what you can do to protect your health.
🎙 What Robert Lustig, MD, & Ben Grynol discuss:
(03:05) — Aging and muscle loss
(04:30) — Aging and fat gain
(05:06) — Why insulin resistance can increase as we age
(08:13) — Loss of estrogen drives menopause symptoms
(09:28) — Menopause can also impact cholesterol
(10:11) — Lifestyle changes can help lessen the impact of menopause on metabolism
