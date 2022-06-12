A Thorough Examination with Drs Chris and Xand

Drs Chris and Xand van Tulleken explore if people can change and how they do it. How much of our personality is genetic destiny and how much are we shaped by th... More
Available Episodes
5 of 17
8. Changing our environment
Most of us would like something about ourselves or our lives to be different, but how easy is it to actually change?
Drs Chris and Xand van Tulleken are looking at whether people can change and how they do it. Exactly how much of any aspect of personality is genetic destiny and how much are we shaped by the world around us?
Chris wants to be a better doctor, friend, husband and father. But most urgently he wants to be a better brother, and is determined to improve his relationship with Xand. They’re best friends and talk to each other every day, but they are also business partners who find it very hard to work together without having a visceral row.
Chris wants to change how he relates to his brother and believes it is possible, but Xand is less convinced that we can or that he needs to change. In this series, Chris confronts that pessimism.
In episode 8 - Changing Our Environment - Xand convinces Chris to come into his pottery shed and give it a whirl. Working together has historically resulted in heated arguments, so it’s time for Chris to act on what he’s learnt about improving his relationship with Xand. The twins consider how easy it is to roll out change on a large scale and ask Will Norman how he manages to implement change in the face of opposition.
Presented by Drs Chris and Xand van Tulleken
Produced by Hester Cant and Alexandra Quinn
Series Editor: Jo Rowntree
A Loftus Media and van Tulleken Brothers Ltd production for BBC Radio 4
12/6/2022
29:06
7. Changing in a crisis
In episode 7 - Changing in a Crisis - the twins speak with Louise, a social worker who supports people every day to make changes in their lives. Chris wants to know how people facing significant obstacles can make positive and successful changes. Louise’s experience prompts Chris to consider the way he approaches improving his relationship with Xand as well as how he advises his own patients.
12/6/2022
28:21
6. How to listen to your body
In episode 6 - How To Listen To Your Body - Professor Sarah Garfinkel teaches the twins about interoception - or how we understand and act on what’s going on inside our bodies. She tests their ability to interpret their emotions and both Chris and Xand are surprised at the results.
12/6/2022
28:33
5. Learning to listen
In episode 5 - Learning To Listen - Chris considers the triggers for his many arguments with Xand and wonders if it might be because he’s not being a good listener. The psychotherapist Erene Hadjiioannou offers Chris some advice on how to react in the heat of an argument. Xand meanwhile is cocooned in his pottery shed contemplating Chris’ complete disinterest in his hobby. He wonders why everyone else in the family shows some enthusiasm, except his twin.
12/6/2022
28:34
4. Does willpower even exist?
In episode 4 - Does Willpower Even Exist? - Chris examines the slippery concept of willpower. Is it something that we all need in order to make personal change and if so, can Chris harness it to encourage Xand to make changes in their relationship? Xand is preoccupied with his exercise bike which stands unused and dusty in his house, can he find the motivation to use it? The psychologist and psychoanalyst Dr Stephen Blumenthal explains willpower in the brain - when does and doesn’t it work?
