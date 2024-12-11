A Place of Yes | A Grief Podcast

The Untold Truth About Life as a Special Needs Mom
Motherhood can often feel like it defines us completely—especially when navigating the complexities of raising a child with special needs.
In part 1 of this raw and honest episode, Hillary shares her journey of grappling with her identity beyond being "Mom" and finding a sense of self outside of her primary caregiving role.
Together, we explore the challenges of identity crises in motherhood, the emotional weight of balancing love and hardship, and the importance of rediscovering joy as a person first and a parent second.
Keep up with Hillary & Esme 🤍
Website: https://www.thecutesyndrome.com
IG: https://www.instagram.com/hillarysavoie/?hl=en
Substack: https://hillarysavoie.com
Find Heather and Jake's Help from Heaven:
❤️ APOY Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aplaceofyespodcast/
❤️ Heather's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/heathersstraughter/
❤️ Jake's Help from Heaven: http://jakeshelpfromheaven.org/
❤️ Jake's Help from Heaven IG: https://www.instagram.com/jakeshelp/
❤️ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jakeshelpfromheaven
❤️ Our YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@APlaceofYesPodcast
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
37:54
What Losing My Mom, Dad, and Sister Taught Me About Grief | The Grief Girlie
What happens when a grief therapist becomes the griever?
In this deeply moving episode, the Grief Girlie shares her story of losing her mom, dad, and sister in rapid succession. With unimaginable loss piling up, she found herself not just processing her own grief but also reevaluating everything she thought she knew about it.
Through raw honesty and hard-earned wisdom, she reveals the lessons no textbook could teach, offering insight into how we cope, heal, and rebuild when life feels shattered.
This conversation is a testament to resilience, love, and the power of truly understanding grief from the inside out.
Find Shea Wingate (The Grief Girlie):
Website: https://www.thegriefgirlie.com
IG: https://www.instagram.com/thegriefgirlie
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thegriefgirlie?_t=8jCXsfPgTZT&_r=1
Find Heather and Jake's Help from Heaven:
❤️ APOY Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aplaceofyespodcast/
❤️ Heather's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/heathersstraughter/
❤️ Jake's Help from Heaven: http://jakeshelpfromheaven.org/
❤️ Jake's Help from Heaven IG: https://www.instagram.com/jakeshelp/
❤️ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jakeshelpfromheaven
❤️ Our YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@APlaceofYesPodcast
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
41:20
A Place of YES: Hard Conversations That Make You Laugh
In Season 1, we opened the door to conversations about grief, rare diseases, and the incredible resilience of those facing grief. Now, in Season 2, we’re diving even deeper.
Get ready for untold stories of hope, love, and perseverance, with heartfelt moments and powerful connections. Join Heather Straughter as she continues her mission to build a space for growth, healing, and saying yes to life’s journey—no matter how hard it might be.
Streaming December 11th, and available wherever you listen to podcasts. Let’s find our place of yes—together.
Find Heather and Jake's Help from Heaven:
❤️ Heather's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/heathersstraughter/
❤️ Jake's Help from Heaven: http://jakeshelpfromheaven.org/
❤️ Jake's Help from Heaven IG: https://www.instagram.com/jakeshelp/
❤️ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jakeshelpfromheaven
❤️ Our YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@APlaceofYesPodcast
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
3:53
How Our Non-Profit is Impacting Medically Fragile Individuals
There are SO many families in need of support for their medically fragile loved ones. In this heartfelt episode, Heather shares touching letters and cards from families who’ve been supported by Jake’s Help from Heaven.
These messages of gratitude reveal the profound difference Heather and her team have made in the lives of those navigating the challenges of rare disease. It’s a sweet and endearing tribute to the power of compassion and community.
Find Heather and Jake's Help from Heaven:
❤️ Heather's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/heathersstraughter/
❤️ Jake's Help from Heaven: http://jakeshelpfromheaven.org/
❤️ Jake's Help from Heaven IG: https://www.instagram.com/jakeshelp/
❤️ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jakeshelpfromheaven
❤️ Our YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@APlaceofYesPodcast
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
12:55
The Importance of Adaptive Equipment for Medically Complex Individuals
Today, Heather shares her eye-opening experience visiting Rifton Equipment, a company dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities.
From adaptive tricycles to life-changing gait trainers, Rifton creates tools that restore dignity, independence, and joy for those who need it most. Heather reflects on the stories behind their products, the passion driving their mission, and what she learned about the lives forever touched by their work.
Find Heather and Jake's Help from Heaven:
❤️ Heather's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/heathersstraughter/
❤️ Jake's Help from Heaven: http://jakeshelpfromheaven.org/
❤️ Jake's Help from Heaven IG: https://www.instagram.com/jakeshelp/
❤️ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jakeshelpfromheaven
❤️ Our YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@APlaceofYesPodcast
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
“A Place of YES” is a podcast about using your grief to create something good. The non-profit Jake’s Help From Heaven releases weekly episodes showcasing the good that has been done in the 14 years since Jake’s death. You’ll meet mothers who know Heather’s grief and her joy. You’ll get to know the children that have been helped by Jake and you’ll meet the people who have helped make all of this joy possible.