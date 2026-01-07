Open app
250 Most Impactful Moments in American History
250 Most Impactful Moments in American History
FOX News Podcasts
History
    250-246: Breaking Barriers

    1/07/2026 | 36 mins.

    Featured moments: 250: Less than a month after his concerning debate with former President Trump, President Biden drops out of the 2024 presidential race and endorses Vice President Kamala Harris ft. Anchor of The Story and Host of The Untold Story podcast, Martha MacCallum 249: The final episode of M*A*S*H becomes the most watched television broadcast in American history 248: The Boston Subway opens becoming the first underground transit system in North America 247: One World Trade Center nicknamed The Freedom Tower rises over downtown Manhattan becoming the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere 246: Air Force pilot Chuck Yeager is the first human to break the sound barrier ft. Curator at the Smithsonian Aeronautics Department, Bob van der Linden Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

    Trailer

    12/16/2025 | 1 mins.

    History isn't just what we read in textbooks - it's the story of us, the United States. As America celebrates its 250th birthday, Bill Hemmer brings listeners compelling interviews with historians, experts, and eyewitnesses who detail the triumphs, trials, and breakthroughs that defined our nation. In order to understand where the country's heading, it's important to know where we've been. New episodes available every Wednesday. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About 250 Most Impactful Moments in American History

History isn't just what we read in textbooks - it's the story of us, the United States. As America celebrates its 250th birthday, Bill Hemmer brings listeners compelling interviews with historians, experts, and eyewitnesses who detail the triumphs, trials, and breakthroughs that defined our nation. In order to understand where the country's heading, it's important to know where we've been. New episodes available every Wednesday.
History

