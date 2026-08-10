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185 Miles South

185 MILES SOUTH
MusicMusic Commentary
185 Miles South
Latest episode

293 episodes

  • 185 Miles South

    292. August 2026 (Ben Sizemore / Econochrist)

    08/10/2026 | 2h 5 mins.
    We're back and talking hardcore. Massive amounts of Sick Of It All talk, Dan (champ) takes on Kev (challenger) in 185 HC trivia, and then Ben Sizemore from Econochrist joins me for the interview.
    Support the pod: https://www.patreon.com/185milessouth
    Check the website: https://www.185milessouth.com/
    We are on Substack writing about punk and hardcore: https://185milessouth.substack.com/
    Get at me: 185milessouth@gmail.com
    Check out Zack's band, SUBVERSIVE INTENT: https://rebirthrecordsphl.bandcamp.com/album/subversive-intent-s-t
    Buy their new LP: https://rebirthrecords.bigcartel.com/product/subversive-intent-st-lp
    Check Out Kev's band, FALSE SALVATION:
    https://rebirthrecordsphl.bandcamp.com/album/false-salvation-through-shards-of-glass
    Intro track: Razar
    Outro track: Sick Of It All
    Cover art photo: Chris Boarts Larson

    Support the show
  • 185 Miles South

    291. ROADTRIP! HARDCORE, USA

    07/27/2026 | 1h 33 mins.
    We're back and talking hardcore. This time around we're loading up the car and hitting the road, going state by state to discover the first hardcore bands. Check the Substack post that goes along with the episode for more information and get at me if you have more info.
    Support the pod: https://www.patreon.com/185milessouth
    Check the website: https://www.185milessouth.com/
    We are on Substack writing about punk and hardcore: https://185milessouth.substack.com/
    Get at me: 185milessouth@gmail.com
    Check out Zack's band, SUBVERSIVE INTENT: https://rebirthrecordsphl.bandcamp.com/album/subversive-intent-s-t
    Buy their new LP: https://rebirthrecords.bigcartel.com/product/subversive-intent-st-lp
    Intro song: Sick Of It All
    Outro song: DDT

    Support the show
  • 185 Miles South

    290. Super 7: The Best LONG hardcore / punk songs

    07/13/2026 | 2h
    This time around it’s a big one for fans of jumbo shrimp, the living dead, deafening silence and other oxymorons. We're tackling the biggest one possible with relevance to the pod: the best LONG punk and hardcore songs. Nah, not those 2 minute songs that feel like an eternity, we're talking the 4+ minute songs that are ESSENTIAL.  Call us Chaos UK cuz this is literally your four minute warning.
    Support the pod: https://www.patreon.com/185milessouth
    Check the website: https://www.185milessouth.com/
    We are on Substack writing about punk and hardcore: https://185milessouth.substack.com/
    Get at me: 185milessouth@gmail.com
    Check out Zack's band, SUBVERSIVE INTENT: https://rebirthrecordsphl.bandcamp.com/album/subversive-intent-s-t
    Buy their new LP: https://rebirthrecords.bigcartel.com/product/subversive-intent-st-lp
    Intro song: Candiria
    Outro song: Gastunk
    Support the show
  • 185 Miles South

    289. June 2026 (Best of 2026 so far)

    06/29/2026 | 1h 46 mins.
    We're back and talking hardcore. This time around we start by breaking down our favorite hardcore and punk releases from the first half of 2026. Then we're talking the Hatebreed 7", Crusty Hi Charge, and the Neurosis catalog 1987-1996. Whatup?
    Support the pod: https://www.patreon.com/185milessouth
    Check the website: https://www.185milessouth.com/
    We are on Substack writing about punk and hardcore: https://185milessouth.substack.com/
    Get at me: 185milessouth@gmail.com
    Check out Zack's band, SUBVERSIVE INTENT: https://rebirthrecordsphl.bandcamp.com/album/subversive-intent-s-t
    Buy their new LP: https://rebirthrecords.bigcartel.com/product/subversive-intent-st-lp
    Check Out Kev's band, FALSE SALVATION:
    https://rebirthrecordsphl.bandcamp.com/album/false-salvation-through-shards-of-glass
    Intro track: Raw Distractions
    Outro track: Early Grave
    Abyecta photo for episode art: Sarah Johnson (@sarahajohnson_)
    Support the show
  • 185 Miles South

    288. The 100 Greatest Hardcore Records of the 2010s

    06/15/2026 | 2h 6 mins.
    We're back and talking hardcore. This time around, we're rolling out a list of the top 100 best hardcore records of the 2010s. You know what that means: NEG, TUI, Mindforce, Rival Mob, Warthog, The Flex, The Repos...we're going deep.
    There is a massive Substack post where every record is broken down. Check it here: https://185milessouth.substack.com/
    Support the pod: https://www.patreon.com/185milessouth
    Check the website: https://www.185milessouth.com/
    We are on Substack writing about punk and hardcore: https://185milessouth.substack.com/
    Get at me: 185milessouth@gmail.com
    Check out Zack's band, SUBVERSIVE INTENT: https://rebirthrecordsphl.bandcamp.com/album/subversive-intent-s-t
    Buy their new LP: https://rebirthrecords.bigcartel.com/product/subversive-intent-st-lp
    Check Out Kev's band, FALSE SALVATION:
    https://rebirthrecordsphl.bandcamp.com/album/false-salvation-through-shards-of-glass
    Intro track: The Rival Mob
    Outro Track: Infernöh

    Support the show
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About 185 Miles South
A hardcore punk podcast.
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