We're back and talking hardcore. This time around we're loading up the car and hitting the road, going state by state to discover the first hardcore bands. Check the Substack post that goes along with the episode for more information and get at me if you have more info.

Support the pod: https://www.patreon.com/185milessouth

Check the website: https://www.185milessouth.com/

We are on Substack writing about punk and hardcore: https://185milessouth.substack.com/

Get at me: 185milessouth@gmail.com

Check out Zack's band, SUBVERSIVE INTENT: https://rebirthrecordsphl.bandcamp.com/album/subversive-intent-s-t

Buy their new LP: https://rebirthrecords.bigcartel.com/product/subversive-intent-st-lp

Intro song: Sick Of It All

Outro song: DDT



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